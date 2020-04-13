The Fragile Lifeline

Ricardo Ronquillo Bello

Confined to our own homes, or to the now daily and planetary measures of social isolation, we humans yearn, like promised dreams, for the ancient sounds, colors, flavors and forms of life. With such anxiety we do so, that we would even dare to beg now for the untimely and annoying stridencies that used to torment existence.

So much and so quickly have most of us earthlings retreated to the four walls of our homes – it is said that more than half of the world’s population – that already some media show the mind-boggling images of how animals take over our ancient social spaces.

The coronavirus pandemic is causing humans to live in solitude and animals to start living in society. Quickly aware of our confinement – who knows by what information and communication technology – the species that previously hid from the world’s largest predator in the most remote cavities, in the mountains and jungles, began their move to the cities. The loud noises of modernity are replaced by the bright and diverse sounds of nature.

The BBC World platform showed, in a recent photographic report, the testimony of how, without corridors, commissioners or intermediaries to facilitate it, this rare permutation from the natural to the urban world is growing, which will remain as one of the most moving testimonies of how this blessed species, on an oxygenated and beautiful planet in the middle of the galaxy, can be dramatically impacted if it does not change its models of relationship and coexistence.

On the platform, deer could be seen forming part of the landscape of the city of Nara in Japan. In India, where the largest international confinement was decreed – of 1.3 billion people for 21 days and counting – cows, horses and monkeys roam the avenues with the lightness and grace of the Tata motors, one of that nation’s leading car brands.

In the poetic, sweet, loving and aquatic Venice, the romantic gondolas have been replaced by the rhythmic and innocent navigation of ducks, while the arteries of Santiago de Chile, which a few months ago were agitated by great political demonstrations, are today astonished by the presence of some visitors, not so tame either, such as the pumas. The same can be seen in the Israeli city of Haifa, where wild boars move about at will, alongside goats. In the United Kingdom, the dangerous and repulsive rats can be seen in many metropolises.

Just as we enjoy some of the many memes that provide humorous sustenance in the midst of the pandemic, if before we were the Darwinian summits of the species who used to go out and take pleasure in spotting some wild animal, now it is these who come to watch us in our glass shelters.

And the most curious thing is that this change of roles is, until today, as warned by renowned scientists and doctors, World Health Organization executives, politicians with a minimum of common sense, not the least of the senses – of which there is no lack in the Milky Way – the most effective and universal remedy to stop the dramatic expansion and effects of the pandemic.

In Cubita la Bella, where there is no shortage of people who, despite all the very unique official and unadopted precautions, play the role of the “little animals” of this story, but not just because they are arriving here on an opportunistic return from the natural world – amidst revelry, indiscipline and absent-mindedness – we must continue to insist that the greatest risk of jumping over the very clear protective barriers is that one day we will wake up lying behind a painful and unexpected window, no longer the window that allows us to enjoy the colours of the world.

There are few measures in the country to encourage social isolation when the threat of contagion is dangerously high and we are in a phase of limited indigenous transmission. Shaken by the petty impiety of the historical enemies of the Cuban nation, it is in the peculiar economic and social structure founded by the Revolution that it reaches -even in the distribution of bread and fish- in a protective, just and supportive manner to the last citizen, where our best antiviral is.

To take care of oneself and others is to help our universe, the universe of all of us, to navigate the curve of this pandemic and hopefully to savour the splendid delights of life in all its harmony.

Translation by Internationalist 360º