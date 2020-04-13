Central American Migration: Causes and Challenges

Pablo Jofre Leal

What drives millions of human beings to travel long distances, to cross mountains, to ford rivers, to walk in the humid heat or endure torrential rains, to leave their homes, their families, the social environment in which they live, to seek new horizons, better prospects in life?

When this question is asked about the inhabitants of the Central American region, the causes are multiple and are generally a field of economic, sociological and political studies. However, in spite of the analyses, diagnoses and policies that have been carried out, in an attempt to change this situation of the population leaving, generally the youngest population in Central America, it is still a reality and will continue to be so, as long as the structural reasons that lead to this emigration remain.

Of the 35 million international migrants from Latin America and the Caribbean, 17 million come from Central America, primarily to the United States, with Mexico as the main transit territory. In documents prepared by international organizations such as the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), through the Migration Atlas (1) prepared jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), it is stated that the majority of migrants to North America come from Mexico and the so-called Northern Central American Triangle, made up of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. The majority of these migrants come from rural areas, where the population with the greatest needs in these countries is concentrated. ECLAC Executive Secretary Alicia Bárcenas points out that “77% of rural inhabitants in Guatemala are poor, and poverty in Honduras affects 82% of rural inhabitants, while in El Salvador the figure is 50%. These numbers, within the context of the global Coronavirus pandemic, are undoubtedly worsening the situation.

While the mentioned organizations call for studies as well as change, the emphasis of the countries that are the recipients of these migratory processes (especially the United States) is to intensify control and prohibitions, which prevent the migration of “undesirables, poor people, criminals and drug traffickers” as they have been called by the American President Donald Trump, in clear discrimination against millions of people who are looking for a better life. It is evident that migration places a significant strain on US domestic politics, primarily because of the pressures to which it is subjected by extreme right-wing groups and in general the mass of Trump voters, who resist diversity and above all carry a strong racist agenda.

Donald Trump sees immigrants as enemies, who “should be shot in the legs-or as he put it in his 2018 speech to the nation, “For decades, open borders have allowed drugs and gang members into our most vulnerable communities. Immigration has allowed millions of low-skilled workers to compete for jobs and wages with poorer Americans”. This racist discourse encourages violence and ignores the value of these immigrants, who according to ECLAC data, 70% of Central Americans from the Northern Triangle who are in the United States work. But just as they contribute to the wealth of the United States, 63% of them have no social protection. They contribute, but there is no reciprocity. Individuals, who also, with their remittances (15 billion dollars by 2019), make it possible to create an economic circuit of improvement in the aforementioned countries. Money transfers, according to ECLAC, take on a preponderant role due, fundamentally, to the structural weakness of the receiving economies, making evident the reasons and causes of migration.

In the case of Central America, the complexity of migration processes has increased, particularly because of the number of migrants in transit, returnees, deportees, unaccompanied minors, containment policies that are strongly questioned as violations of the human rights of persons in prison and resolutions that end up preventing them from entering the country. Today, migration has become an internationally sensitive issue, of the highest priority not only in the Americas, but also in Europe, Africa, Western Asia, among other areas with migratory conflicts that strain relations between countries, triggering also humanitarian crises, which have meant the increase in the number of refugees, trafficking in persons and the death of thousands of them trying to reach their destinations, whether in the Mediterranean Sea, the Balkan route or the border between Mexico and the United States.

Detailed analysis of the migration process, studies such as that of ECLAC and FAO, and reports from human rights organizations all agree that the main factors explaining this exodus, especially from the Northern Triangle, are violence and social insecurity in these countries, which have the highest rates of crime and murder. The Northern Triangle of Central America is the most insecure region in Latin America, according to the report ‘World Homicide Survey’ of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). These reasons are linked to family reunification, since many of these migrants have direct family members who often provide a good incentive to undertake these journeys. Eighty-two per cent of migrants from the Northern Triangle have family members in the United States and these networks are factors that support migration. Natural disasters: earthquakes, hurricanes, droughts, and the advance of desertification increase the social vulnerability of those populations that often visualize the search for better horizons as the only possible way out.

In addition to the above, the chronic economic crises in the countries of origin, the abysmal social inequality, where the concentration of land implies an increase in rural poverty of families with pieces of land that are not sufficient to feed their families. Another conclusive point refers to climate change, where in recent years, coffee, bean, rice, pumpkin, banana and corn plantations have been affected, generating high levels of unemployment, along with affecting food production. The rural population dedicated to these tasks has been forced to migrate out of the region and work as salaried labourers, since the effects of the climatic phenomena extend in what is known as the “Central American Dry Corridor” (2) that encompasses Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador and part of Nicaragua.

This Dry Corridor is experiencing one of the most serious droughts in the last 10 years, which means that 3.5 million people need humanitarian assistance. Political instability is undoubtedly another point to consider, forcing people to seek refuge from the increase in gangs, corrupt governments, violence, paramilitarism and drug trafficking, among others. In addition to the reports, the reality described by the migrants themselves as compared to other migrations, the modification of the current course of emigration, which leaves the peasant peoples without their new sap, can only be changed by structurally modifying the reasons that make this migration necessary.

This implies working on and promoting economic, social and political models and systems that are different from those that currently govern these countries. Ending violence, criminal gangs, and drug trafficking that uses Central American countries as places to store and preserve illicit drugs, which leave the Andean countries (Bolivia, Peru and Colombia) for the North American market. Ending political and economic dependence, which leads to the emergence of governments subject to Washington and therefore subordinate to its hegemonic policies, which are preventing the changes that would allow the current map of Central America to be modified. There are social, economic, environmental, security and institutional challenges in the countries of origin of the migrants, which their change would promote, not only the return of part of their population (voluntarily not deported), but also prevent, through the creation of a virtuous national climate, the departure of millions of people, indispensable for the development of their countries of origin.

Central America, and in particular the countries of the Northern Triangle, has become a subregion with profound deficiencies and this poses challenges, not only for these societies and their governments, but for all the countries and governments involved, as well as the organizations linked to this field, to address in a profound, structural manner the why’s and wherefores and to respond with appropriate policies that respect the human rights of this population in a principal way.

References

1. “The massive irregular migration we have seen in recent months is a direct consequence of food insecurity, climate crises, erosion of the social fabric and lack of economic opportunities in the villages and rural territories of these countries,” said Kostas Stamoulis, Assistant Director-General of FAO’s Economic and Social Development Department at the launch of the Atlas.

2. The Central American Dry Corridor is a subregion of dry tropical forest in Central America, shared by the countries of the NCA and Nicaragua (and to a lesser extent by territories in Costa Rica and Panama). The population of this area is estimated at 10.5 million people, most of whom live in the countries of the Northern Triangle or NCA (FAO, 2012)

Translation by Internationalist 360º