“The Pandemic is Not the Time for Selfishness”: Pope Calls for Ending Wars, Lifting Sanctions and Forgiving Debts

Elena Llorente

The Easter Mass was held in front of an empty square, but it was broadcast on television.

Pope Francis closed the Easter celebrations this Sunday with a message addressed to the whole world in which, mentioning the crisis unleashed by the coronavirus, he called for an end to wars and the production of weapons, as well as for “relaxing” the international sanctions suffered by countries affected by the virus and which prevent them from offering adequate help to their citizens.

But he also called on all countries to address “the great needs of the moment, by reducing or even writing off the debt burden on the budgets of the poorest. “This is not the time for indifference, because everyone is suffering and must be united to face the pandemic,” said Francisco. “This is not the time for selfishness because the challenge we face unites us all and makes no exception for anyone,” he stressed.

At the conclusion of the Easter Mass he celebrated in St. Peter’s Basilica, which was attended by very few – as in all the ceremonies of this unusual Holy Week – the Pontiff had words of affection for the victims of the pandemic and their families, the elderly and the lonely. But also for the poor, the homeless, migrants and refugees, and for those living in prisons, asking people to try to provide them all with basic necessities and medicines, sometimes difficult to obtain because of quarantine, and the necessary health care. He also expressed his appreciation for the work done every day by doctors and nurses, hospital staff in general and the forces of law and order.

“In these weeks, the lives of millions of people changed suddenly. For many, remaining at home has been an occasion for reflection, for stopping the frenetic rhythm of life (…) But it is also for many a time of concern for a future that is uncertain, for work that is in danger of being lost and for the other consequences that the present crisis brings with it,” added Francisco. He also asked those with political responsibilities “to work actively for the common good of the citizens, providing the means and instruments necessary to allow everyone to have a dignified life” .

Pope Francis, who in his messages usually addresses primarily the poorer countries or those with serious political difficulties, this time had special words for Europe, which currently has a total of 660,027 people infected with Covid-19 in the five countries with the most infections (Spain, Italy, France, Germany and the United Kingdom). “After the Second World War, this beloved continent was able to resurface thanks to a true spirit of solidarity that allowed it to overcome the rivalries of the past. It is extremely urgent, especially in the present circumstances, that these rivalries do not regain strength, but that everyone recognizes that they are part of a single family and support each other. Today, the European Union is facing a historic challenge, on which not only its future but that of the whole world will depend,” he said, stressing that “this is not the time for divisions”. The Pope thus made a tacit reference to the differences that have arisen in recent years within the European Union (EU), especially on the part of the conservative governments of Austria and Hungary, regarding immigrants. But he also referred to Britain’s departure from the EU which took place this year, and which will bring not a few problems for both England and Europe, further aggravated by this crisis.

On the other hand, calling for an “immediate global ceasefire in all corners of the world”, Pope Francis stressed that “this is not the time to continue manufacturing and selling weapons, spending large sums of money that could be used to care for people and save lives”. And so he called for an end to the war in Syria, the problems in eastern Ukraine, the conflict in Yemen and the tensions in Iraq and Lebanon, the terrorist attacks in Africa but also called for a return to dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians. “This is not the time to forget. May the crisis we are facing not make us forget so many other emergency situations that bring with them the suffering of many people”, such as some populations in Asia and Africa that are going through serious humanitarian crises due to wars, droughts and famines.

A special word was dedicated by Pope Francis, the son of Italians who emigrated to Argentina, to migrants and refugees, many of them children, he recalled, who “live in unbearable conditions, especially in Libya and on the border between Greece and Turkey.

The last words of his message were dedicated to Venezuela – where one of his close collaborators, the Vatican Secretary of State Pietro Parolin, was a Vatican representative for several years – expressing his hope that he will be able to “reach practical and immediate solutions aimed at facilitating international aid to the population that is suffering because of the serious political, socio-economic and health situation”.

“Dear brothers and sisters: the words we really want to hear in this time are not indifference, selfishness, division and forgetfulness, we want to suppress them forever”, concluded Francis who imparted the Urbi et Orbi blessing (to the city and the world) which granted the plenary indulgence to all those who had heard – since because of the Lent imposed by the pandemic, all the ceremonies of Holy Week were transmitted live by various media – and the Easter Mass was celebrated, even if only in spirit.

Translation by Internationalist 360º