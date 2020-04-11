Quarantine (XII): The Great Test

Reinaldo Iturriza López Photo: Dikó. Cacri Photos Collective

Why has the vast majority of Venezuelan society responded by abiding by voluntary quarantine, a circumstance that has been decisive in controlling the spread of the coronavirus? What does this tell us about what we have been and can be as a society? Doesn’t our collective response speak eloquently about what we really are?

Panic

In an article published last March 13 in Spain, one of the European countries most affected by the pandemic, Javier Salas summarizes in the following way the orientations of several social psychologists to effectively confront the emergency situation:

“A clear leadership, precise instructions, calls to collective action, because in community we feel better, and prevent as much as possible the uneasiness and the doubt, because they provoke the peculiar behaviours that we have seen these days, like the compulsive purchase of toilet paper” (1).

Salas quotes an article written by English social psychologists Stephen Reicher and John Drury, who emphasize the need to collectivize, rather than personalize, the response to the pandemic:

“If we prioritize the individual, then the strongest rather than the neediest will win… Instead of personalizing the problem, we must collectivize it. The key question is not so much ‘I will survive’, but ‘how do we get past it? The emphasis must be on how we can act to ensure that the most vulnerable among us are protected and losses to the community are minimised; after all, from a collective perspective, a loss to one is a loss to all” (2).

Based on their research in emergency settings, Reicher and Drury conclude that

“when people stop thinking in terms of ‘I’ and start thinking in terms of ‘we’… they begin to coordinate, support each other and make sure that those most in need receive the most help. It’s what they call “a sense of shared identity”. Sometimes this “arises just from experiencing a common threat. But the messages are also important. When a threat is framed in group rather than individual terms, the public response is stronger and more effective. Hence the importance of messages that appeal to “the moral obligation to avoid imposing risks on others”, and the ineffectiveness of messages directed at the individual: ‘Take care!’ ” (3).

On episodes of “panic”, and more specifically “panic buying”, such as compulsive toilet paper shopping, Reicher, Drury and Clifford Stott seriously question the deep-rooted idea “that it is the blind and competitive pursuit of self-interest that turns disasters into tragedies”. They argue that “the concept of ‘panic’ has been largely abandoned by those who study disasters, as it does not describe or explain what people do in such situations. People generally do not act irrationally or selfishly in crises. Instead, recent research emphasizes how experiencing a common threat or danger can lead people to develop a sense of shared identity or ‘togetherness’ and, when this happens, leads to greater cooperation and support for others. In other words, “far from being irrational agents of self-destruction, their tendency for mutual self-help in emergencies is the best resource available to a society” (4).

They emphasize:

“While some may act selfishly, many people behave in an orderly and measured manner, structured by social norms. They help each other, they look out for each other, and they help not only family and friends, but also strangers. In fact, there are times when people die not because of excessive selfishness, but because they are lingering in their care for others” (5).

Again, they stress the importance of messages in emergency situations: “the emergence of shared identity in a crisis (and of a more effective response) can be encouraged by addressing the public in collective terms and urging them to act for the communal good. Conversely, shared identity (and effective responses) can be weakened by creating divisions and inducing competition among people”. For example: “In a context where people are asked to prepare for possible self-isolation over a long period, stories about others in the community who are out of control and buying excessive amounts of a valuable resource serve to create a sense of ‘every man for himself’. It also makes complete sense for people to go out and buy such resources themselves, and this is compounded by images of empty shelves illustrating the cost if one delays buying. However, if you are convinced that your neighbours are irrationally buying (say) toilet paper, then it is not ‘panic’ to go out and buy toilet paper yourself before it runs out. It is a completely reasonable response according to the information one has available. In any case, it would be foolish not to respond” (6).

In short, the notion of “panic” not only has no scientific basis. It is also deeply damaging: “Stories that use the language of ‘panic’ help to create the very phenomena that are to be condemned. They help to create the selfishness and competitiveness that turns sensible preparations into dysfunctional stockpiling” (7).

The analysis of Armando Rodriguez, another of the social psychologists consulted by Javier Salas, coincides to a large extent with that of his English colleagues. Salas writes:

“When we see people running in panic, we run with them: we are designed for contagion in emergency situations. So when we don’t know what to do and someone reacts by hoarding toilet paper, there is an immediate knock-on effect. If they show us that this is the way out of the emergency, and they tell us that others are monopolizing this way in an irrational and selfish way, the reaction is to also jump in so that I don’t lose this way too,’ explains Rodríguez. When there is no social norm, we react by erratically imitating, because we know that the other person is having the same emotions as us,’ he adds. Rodriguez concludes: “We do not become voracious, violent, hysterical, except when we provoke a self-fulfilling prophecy” (8).

For Reicher, Drury and Stott, “the behaviour we are currently seeing in supermarkets is not panic buying and should not be described as such. Even telling people not to panic is counterproductive, because this in itself suggests that there is something to ‘panic’ about, that some people are panicking and therefore we can’t trust each other. The reason why this is so toxic is that, in reality, we would be better off overcoming this crisis by acting together as a community. In practical terms, this means that we must trust each other… Above all, our message to the media, politicians and expert commentators is: Don’t mention panic!” (9).

In another article, the same English social psychologists return to the subject of “panic buying,” but they also pause to analyze other facts that are frequently cited as examples of people’s alleged propensity to act irrationally during emergency situations: “Certainly, some people may have acted selfishly and against the common good. However, recent (unpublished) data suggest that hoarders are a small percentage of the population and the real reason for scarcity is the fragile ‘just-in-time’ supply chain of modern supermarkets. Similarly, a large part of the problem of public crowding is that people are forced to work by their employers, and have limited options for how to get to their jobs”. (10)

If many people cannot comply with the measure of isolation, this “has less to do with dysfunctional psychologies than with dysfunctional systems and dysfunctional practices. Indeed, people do not comply mainly with distancing measures because of a lack of opportunity, not because of a lack of reason or will power, and the response should be to provide more opportunity rather than to mock the public” (11).

“Two Psychologies”

To explain this tendency to morally condemn the actions of ordinary people, often describing them as irrational, irresponsible and even childish, Reicher, Drury and Stott suggest the existence of “two psychologies”. The first of them conceives us as fragile people: “Our understanding of the world is distorted by multiple prejudices. We find it difficult to handle complex information, to deal with risk and uncertainty. We lack the will to deal with pressure and are likely to give in under threat. And all these trends are exacerbated when we come together in groups. Our reason atrophies, our emotions rise and spread like an infection. We lose control. We act irrationally. We panic. According to this perspective, “people are the problem in a crisis. At best, they cannot take care of themselves. At worst, they exacerbate the original problem through their dysfunctional responses: they strip the stores, demand scarce medical resources they don’t need, refuse to abide by measures that are good for them, fight and riot. The implication of this point of view is deep paternalism. Because people are so childish in a crisis, they need the government to take care of them. It implies that the government must communicate in moderation and in the simplest way so that people do not feel overwhelmed by what they are told.

In stark contrast, the second “considers people in much more constructive terms: constructive in the sense that we do not distort information, but create meaning and understanding with the tools available to us, and also constructive in the sense that we are able to cope with our world, even in crisis. Moreover, in both ways, we are more constructive when we meet in groups. We are better able to make sense of our world and meet the challenges we face in the world when we act with each other as members of a common group than when we act against each other as separate individuals. The way in which collectivity builds resilience is particularly clear in crises. When people think of themselves as ‘we’ rather than ‘I’, they are more likely to accept measures that will optimize the overall fight against the coronavirus, even if they are personally disadvantaged” (13).

Of course, this approach is the complete opposite of “contemporary psychological common sense, which insists that behaviour is governed by individual self-interest. It also disagrees with social changes that relentlessly undermine communities and collectivities, seek to transform social groups into individual consumers, and perceive every relationship as a market-based interpersonal exchange. In this sense, perhaps the coronavirus is a powerful wake-up call” (14).

Self-fulfilling prophecies

The response of Venezuelan society to the pandemic may be truly surprising, especially if we take into account that, for little more than five years, it has been deeply affected by the accentuated deterioration of its material and spiritual living conditions, experiencing the progressive undermining of the sociability built since the beginning of the 21st century, based on the common good, solidarity with the most disadvantaged, and popular participation and protagonism.

In fact, the perspective offered by the previously mentioned social psychologists on the occasion of the social emergency caused by the pandemic, constitutes an invaluable contribution to the effort to carry out a retrospective analysis of what has happened in Venezuela in recent years.

In the first place, the profound and negative impact that all forms of self-fulfilling prophecies have had must be highlighted, particularly since the beginning of systematic efforts to install in common perception the idea of a “humanitarian crisis”, around 2014 (15). By the way, and this is no coincidence, the first target was precisely the public health system.

Far from being geared towards improving the public health system, the idea of a “humanitarian crisis” in health matters was politically motivated from the outset: the aim was not to publicly question government mismanagement by demanding the necessary corrections, which in fact, in the strict sense, is a legitimate citizen’s right, and is what the organized people should do, but to create the conditions to delegitimize not only the national Government, but the public health system itself.

The account of the “humanitarian crisis” in the food sector had the same objectives: It is simply impossible to read the social psychologists’ analysis of the “panic buying” in the context of the pandemic emergency, and not to recall the treatment given all these years by politicians, media and opinion makers to the successive episodes of shortage of basic necessities, and above all the many sarcastic comments about empty shelves, and in particular about the lack of toilet paper, with the aggravating circumstance that, in this case, the vast majority of the Venezuelan population was deliberately humiliated (16).

In fact, if we compare it with what happened with the public health system (and with the public education system, and in general with all public services, which have been the object of very similar attacks with identical purposes), in the case of the public food distribution system the consequences were more harmful and lasting: its complete dismantling, the lifting of price controls and the total “freedom” for monopolies and oligopolies to act, which have never stopped taking advantage of their dominant position over the market to “mark” prices, which increase discretionally and permanently. The disappearance of the public food distribution system (followed by the creation of the CLAPs, in April 2016, in a government effort to fill this gap) is the finest example of a self-fulfilling prophecy.

A clear demonstration that the story of the “humanitarian crisis” is not about overcoming the crisis, but creating and deepening it (this is the logic of self-fulfilling prophecies), is the systematic violent attacks on public health centres, public education units, public transport units and facilities, whether of people or of food and other supplies, establishments of the public food distribution system, especially during the waves of political violence in the years 2013, 2014, 2017 and 2019, all of which resulted in the destruction of numerous public goods, multi-million dollar losses for the nation, not to mention the loss of human lives.

Many other examples can be cited: the massive migration of Venezuelan men and women as a consequence of the “humanitarian crisis” was the privileged topic of politicians, media and analysts, long before the migration was actually massive (17). (17) The unilateral coercive measures of the United States, the European Union and some other countries, have been adopted appealing to the same idea of “humanitarian crisis”, that is, contributing significantly to aggravate the same crisis to which they have resorted as an argumentative pretext to impose such measures. Another self-fulfilling prophecy. And perhaps the most extreme case: the idea of “humanitarian intervention” to solve the “humanitarian crisis”, irresponsibly considered by the same politicians, media and experts. Ironically, and assuming that it is not enough to invoke common sense, the very fact that it is a prophecy not yet fulfilled is what prevents us from affirming, with all the evidence in hand, that such an intervention would provoke, now, a real humanitarian crisis (18).

The fact is that this recurrence of self-fulfilling prophecies has had a profound impact on our sociability or, to put it another way, on the way we conceive what we have been, what we are as a society and what the future holds for us. What I have elsewhere called the process of de facto neoliberalization of Venezuelan society (19) has left a deep mark on us.

As this process has advanced, the image we have of ourselves has become dangerously close to that first idea of “psychology” described by Reicher, Drury and Stott: fragile, prejudiced people, with a manifest inability to understand the world, with difficulty in handling complex information, in dealing with risk, uncertainty, pressures, threats; irrational, emotional, dysfunctional, childish, selfish, violence-prone people; people who despise the value of the collective and distrust the public. All of which, moreover, and as the same social psychologists already pointed out, in line with contemporary psychological common sense, so prone to conclude that we act out of individual interest, rather than thinking about the common good, and as consumers, rather than as anything else.

In part, what I have tried to call here our great test has to do with the need for us to review, with all the honesty we are capable of, whether this idea of “psychology” is what really defines us. And by “we” I do not just mean us as individuals, nor our immediate environment, but the society of which we are a part. It doesn’t matter if in the examination of ourselves we come out badly. The important thing is not to stop conceiving of ourselves as part of a whole, outside of which we would be lost.

Photo: Carlos F. Rojas. Cacri Photos Collective

The confidence recovered

After thinking about it a lot (and I have spent a lot of time in quarantine thinking about this), my provisional conclusion is that the image we have made of ourselves as a society during the most recent years, is very far away not only from what we have been, but above all from what we really are.

Who can deny that, to the extent that the worst self-fulfilling prophecies have been the order of the day, our tendency to act voraciously, violently and hysterically, to use the same terms as social psychologist Alfredo Rodriguez, has been manifest? But just at this point it is necessary to return to the initial question: why has the vast majority of Venezuelan society responded by abiding by voluntary quarantine, a circumstance that has been decisive in controlling the spread of the coronavirus?

What has changed, what has made the difference, or have the same politicians, media and opinion makers, in a sudden outburst of sanity, stopped making the most catastrophic predictions? Quite the opposite: for example, several weeks before the first confirmed case of coronavirus, they declared the imminence of a “health holocaust” and predicted “a real epidemiological massacre that could lead us to extermination” (20).

What has made the difference, in the first place, has been the government’s response: by complying in a timely manner with the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), by informing the population regularly and in detail, by giving clear and precise guidance on the necessary rules of prevention, by calling for national unity, without any political bias; by underlining the importance of appealing to the common good, to solidarity; strengthening the public health system; using the means at its disposal, such as the Sistema Patria, to provide effective care for the population; strengthening collaboration with institutions, such as the WHO itself and the Pan American Health Organization, and with countries such as Cuba, China and Russia, to access expert information, resources or extraordinarily valuable inputs. The result can be summarized in one word: trust.

This recovered confidence, which is confidence in government authorities, but above all confidence in ourselves, is without a doubt one of the most significant events to have taken place in Venezuela in a long time.

It is trust, and not panic, it is the value we place on the common good, and not selfishness, that has ultimately persuaded us to respect the quarantine.

Does this circumstance detract from the existence of a de facto neoliberalization process in Venezuelan society? Certainly not. But it allows us to identify its limits, to convince ourselves that such a phenomenon is far from being a fatality.

Have we, as a society, assimilated the profound implications of this event? It is urgent to do so, and this is the great test that lies ahead of us: once we have recovered, we must relearn confidence, which is the way not to lose it again. Because in the same way that we learn despair, we learn mistrust of ourselves, of our strength, of the ideas, values and feelings that make us more supportive human beings, capable of putting the common good before individual interest.

Let us not deceive ourselves: the confidence recovered can be an ephemeral, momentary social conquest. It can easily vanish before our eyes without our even being able to notice it. That is why, I insist, it is so important to assimilate the fact as soon as possible: we have been able, as a society, beyond our political positions, to recover confidence.

Photo: Cacica Honta. Cacri Photos Collective

The possibility of thinking about what we do

For very obvious reasons, those of us who had or have responsibilities in government are even more obliged to immediately assimilate the scope of this event. We must, first of all, recognize our responsibility in preventing so many and such damaging prophecies from being fulfilled.

The effective handling of the pandemic emergency by government authorities is the clearest demonstration of what must be done to avert self-fulfilling prophecies. But this same truth, in my incontrovertible opinion, also makes it clear that over the past few years our performance as a Government has been very ineffective.

Such ineffectiveness, it seems to me, is directly related to the fact that we have assumed a paternalistic attitude, in the terms defined by Reicher, Drury and Stott. That is to say, starting from the distrust of the people, convinced of their inability to manage themselves in a situation of deep crisis, persuaded of their immaturity or irrationality, we believe ourselves called to protect them, before anything else. This is particularly evident in the way in which, for some time now, government authorities in general have been transmitting their messages to the population: “in moderation and in the simplest way so that people do not feel overwhelmed by what they are told” (21). (21) Far more often than is socially tolerable, such an attitude translates into almost total misinformation about matters that are fundamental to society or, to put it another way, into complete opacity about decisions of enormous social relevance.

The way in which government authorities have dealt with the pandemic is the measure of what needs to be done at all levels, fundamentally in economic matters. In this area, where the future of society as a whole is decided to a great extent, the government seems determined to write a manual on how to do exactly the opposite of what needs to be done.

Particularly in economic terms, the information made available to the whole of society should be sufficient, regular, timely, detailed, clear, regardless of its complexity. In addition to being informed, society has the right to discuss, question, reject and, of course, elaborate proposals, much more so in crisis situations. We must create the conditions to make this possible.

Thus, for example, and to cite a case of extraordinary relevance, announcing the restructuring of our oil industry is a correct and necessary measure, but one that is totally insufficient, inasmuch as PDVSA has once again become a veritable black box for the whole of society. Beyond the abundant public information on the impact of the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US government, little is known about what is happening within the country’s main company. The judicialization of the company’s workers in a non-transparent manner, in violation of due process, further aggravates the situation.

What is the result of such ineffective handling of such sensitive issues for society? It is no mystery: mistrust.

In one of the most lucid texts ever written about the pandemic, Yuval Hoah Harari stated: “A self-motivated and well-informed population is usually much more powerful and effective than a controlled and ignorant population. People must trust science, public authorities and the media. In recent years, irresponsible politicians have deliberately undermined confidence in science, public authorities and the media. These same irresponsible politicians may now be tempted to take the path of authoritarianism, arguing that people cannot be trusted to do the right thing'”(22).

What Harari wrote is a “spoken picture” of Donald Trump, whom he avoids expressly mentioning, although he is quite severe with the US government: “the current US administration has given up on leadership. It has made it very clear that the greatness of the United States matters much more to it than the future of humanity” (23).

In any case, what I want to emphasize is the importance of trust. The best antidote to irresponsible politicians, media and experts who undermine people’s confidence is politicians, media and experts who act responsibly, trusting in people’s ability to handle complex information, in their capacity to deal with crisis situations, and conveying messages that emphasize the need to act for the common good. This is the remedy against any self-fulfilling prophecy.

Harari makes another very pertinent point: “Whenever we speak of surveillance, we must remember that the same surveillance technology can be used not only by governments to monitor individuals, but also by individuals to monitor governments”. This is in regard to the enormous opportunity that a tool such as the Patria System represents.

Recently, Ketsy Medina suggested that the Patria System could be used by the population to file complaints related to gender violence. She is quite right. Why not? In fact, it can also serve as an effective tool for people to report illegal charges at service stations, providing information that allows the authorities, in real time, to have a fairly good idea of possible sources of social conflict. In general, it can be used for people to evaluate the functioning of public services, to make complaints against unscrupulous traders, to evaluate the management of local, regional and even national authorities.

Specifically with respect to public agglomerations around refueling stations and the popular unrest associated with illegal charging by GNB troops, it is worth remembering, once again, what was raised by Reicher, Drury and Stott: if people do not comply with the measures of social distancing, this happens most of the time for lack of opportunities, not because people are irrational. Instead of blaming ordinary people, that is, “instead of making fun of the public” (25), what should be done is to create more opportunities, in this case in particular by severely punishing corrupt staff and ensuring the efficiency of service provision, giving priority to those who are responsible, and also, by the way, informing the population about the amount of fuel available in the country. Again: we have to be able to trust the capacity of Venezuelan society to handle this information. To assume in advance that people will panic is the opposite of what needs to be done.

It is one thing to think that we are doing the only thing possible to face a crisis situation, and quite another to allow ourselves the possibility of thinking about what we are doing to confront it. Overcoming this great test, as a society, means choosing the second option.

Photo: Marcelo Volpe. Cacri Photos Collective

References

(1) Javier Salas. How to get us to stay at home instead of buying more toilet paper El País, March 13, 2020.

(2) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise! The Psycologist. The British Psychological Society.

(3) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise!

(4) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise!

(5) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise!

(6) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise!

(7) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise!

(8) Javier Salas. How to get us to stay at home instead of buying more toilet paper

(9) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The truth about panic. The Psycologist. The British Psychological Society.

(10) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The two psychologies and Coronavirus. The Psycologist. The British Psychological Society.

(11) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The two psychologies and Coronavirus.

(12) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The two psychologies and Coronavirus.

(13) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The two psychologies and Coronavirus.

(14) Stephen Reicher and John Drury. Don’t personalise, collectivise!

(15) Reinaldo Iturriza López. Venezuela and “disaster capitalism”. February 2, 2019.

(16) Reinaldo Iturriza López. Chavismo, self-esteem and popular enjoyment. (15) May 15, 2015.

(17) Reinaldo Iturriza López. La migración en Venezuela: un pasaje de ida y vuelta (Migration in Venezuela: a return ticket). September 14, 2016.

(18) Reinaldo Iturriza López. Venezuela and “disaster capitalism”.

(19) Reinaldo Iturriza López. Quarantine (VIII): Neoliberalism and popular classes: the mutation in progress. February 4, 2020.

(20) Coronavirus would cause “health holocaust”, according to the Venezuelan Medical Federation. As it is, January 28, 2020.

(21) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The two psychologies and Coronavirus.

(22) Yuval Noah Harari. The world after the coronavirus. La Vanguardia, April 5, 2020.

(23) Yuval Noah Harari. The world after the coronavirus.

(24) Yuval Noah Harari. The world after the coronavirus.

(25) Stephen Reicher, John Drury and Clifford Stott. The two psychologies and Coronavirus.

Translation by Internationalist 360º