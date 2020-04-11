Brazil: Social Movements Take the Initiative During Pandemic

Brasil de Fato

Landless Workers Movement members distribute food to those in need during the pandemic – Screen capture/Brasil de Fato

This week, in What’s Happening in Brazil, see how the Landless Workers Movement of Brazil is coming to the aid of the most vulnerable sectors of society during the pandemic. Their actions include producing and distributing food, as well as hygiene products. They are innovating and calling on tradition to aid the population during times of crisis. More importantly, they are expanding networks of acts of solidarity.

The work they do is sometimes intrinsically connected to the beliefs and culture of those they serve. Therefore, MST is assisting the population on their own terms, and incorporating traditional healing practices to help them both physically and mentally during the outbreak.

Featured in the Culture Talk segment, learn about São Paulo’s ‘Little Africa’ through the eyes of one of its long time residents. Situated in the north side of Brazil’s largest city, the Casa Verde neighborhood is a refuge and repository of our nation’s rich and diverse African heritage.

Finally in our last segment, Brazilianism, it has become a tradition of the show to teach you a delicious local recipe, and showcase the eclectic sounds hailing from all parts of the country. Enjoy!

All What’s Happening in Brazil episodes are available at Brasil de Fato’s YouTube channel, where you’ll also find a special English-content playlist.

Partners who wish to include a longer version of the show in their schedule may contact our international team at international@brasildefato.com.br or send a WhatsApp message to +55 11 993 055 156.

For more news about Brazil and our region, visit our website.

Edited by: Ítalo Piva