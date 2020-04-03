COVID-19: Call of the Original Peoples, Afro-Descendants and Popular Organizations of Latin America

The global crisis caused by the COVID-19 presents a crossroads to the peoples of Abya Yala – Latin America. The popular organizations are the first line of resistance against the worst expressions of the decomposing system:

We are going through an integral crisis that threatens life in all its forms. The COVID-19 has become a pandemic at a time when the capitalist crisis is worsening and the economic power is repeatedly trying to make the working class bear the burden of restoring the corporate rate of profit. This is coinciding with the weakening of the health care system, the deterioration of living conditions and the dispossession of the public sector as a result of the neo-liberal trend. The asphyxiation that the foreign debt, international organizations and the permanent imperialist oppression of our sovereignty are subjecting us to is shaping a scenario that anticipates grave consequences.

In Our America, where we refuse to accept structural adjustments and the landing of new imperialist policies, and where our peoples have embodied important popular uprisings in recent months, the pandemic has become an excuse to legitimize the presence of the armed forces in our territories and to implement adjustment measures and the deterioration of the conditions of existence of the working class. Likewise, this crisis once again revealed the brutality of patriarchal violence against women and sexual dissidents, as well as the historical exclusion of indigenous peoples and people of African descent who are exposed the pandemic in conditions of extreme vulnerability.

As is the best tradition of our people, we are the organizations of the people, workers, peasants, indigenous peoples, feminists, Afro-descendants, piqueteras, and settlers, who are putting our bodies, heads and hearts into developing immediate responses, but also into projecting a way out of this crisis that is not a return to capitalist normality, but a path towards a better society. This will be possible if we bring out the best in each other as peoples, the communal and popular bonds of unity, both territorial and regional, which we will nurture during this battle, as part of the fabric that will build the horizons of transformation in Abya Yala.

In the face of the lack of housing we occupy territories and build homes; in the face of the lack of work we organize cooperatives, recover factories and challenge closures, layoffs and suspensions; in the face of the employer’s attack we fight for better working conditions; in the face of the lack of education we establish schools; in the face of the oppression of women and dissidents we build popular feminisms; in the face of exploitation we build grassroots union organization and fight against precariousness and for decent wages; In the face of the climate crisis, we are developing agro-ecology; in the face of monoculture and food monopolies, we are building peasant agri-food territories to guarantee food sovereignty and autonomy; in the face of militarization, paramilitarism and drug trafficking, we are substituting crops and fighting for peace. Our alternative is life versus those who propose death to us.

In the face of the policy of closed borders and fragmentation, and in the face of xenophobia and neo-fascism proposed from above, we return to the horizon of continental solidarity and the unity of the peoples.

Faced with the policies of the capitalists, in order to use the crisis as a cover for adjustment, let us deepen and rethink our historical struggles for the defense of territories, life and the socialization of wealth, let us build popular and community power.

Therefore, we demand from the governments and we call on the people:

1. Prioritize life over debt. No to the payment of the foreign debt, exhaustive investigation and cancellation of the same. It is criminal to skimp on health and rights by paying obligations to the IMF and other creditors. Health and social protection systems to deal with the pandemic are the priority. We need to recover our strategic wealth and the management of our banks and foreign trade, a permanent source of the economic drain on Latin American countries. Only a policy of economic sovereignty, from the advance of popular power, can alleviate the economic crisis and the world crisis that we are beginning to experience.

2. Combat inequalities. Extraordinary tax on the rich, on the profits of banks and large companies, on those who have fled capital. That governments assume the role of eliminating the inequalities promoted by the market, that the necessary investments in emergency policies are financed by confronting the concentration of wealth, not by lowering workers’ salaries. Reorient the production lines of large companies for the production of inputs to combat the Coronavirus, as well as the diseases we endure without State attention such as malnutrition, dengue, Chagas and tuberculosis.

3. Urgent strengthening of public health systems: urgent and priority investment in the public health system, nationalization of private health and strengthening of pandemic containment measures by the states. The pandemic reaffirms the need for universal health care for all, strengthening public promotion of these services. That States take control of the production and administration of all the necessary inputs to face the crisis with the participation and control of the workers. Elimination of the patent system on medicines in order to fully develop research and scientific application to solve human problems, and recognition of original and ancestral medicine.

4. For work with all rights. Guaranteed universal income for all, prohibition of dismissals and suspensions. It is essential to recognize the rights of workers in order to live a dignified quarantine. Let this emergency not be the excuse to continue advancing in the precarization of work. No to the closure of companies, state support for their occupation and recovery by the workers.

5. Housing and dignified habitat as a social right, quarantine can only be carried out under a roof, with guaranteed basic services and in a healthy neighbourhood. Evictions, rent payments and service payments must be suspended; housing policies must be directed towards comprehensive urban reform that guarantees access to housing in decent neighbourhoods for all working families. Universal access to water, light and gas and urbanization of popular neighborhoods: there is no fight against the pandemic without all people being able to have drinking water, gas and access to electricity in the home, neighborhood or community. No house without people, no people without a house. Requisition of empty properties for the population in street situation and popular shelters.

6. Confront hunger and guarantee universal food, prioritize the financing and the role of cooperative, community and agro-ecological family agriculture in the supply of food for the people, canteens, picnic areas and community kitchens: it is necessary to advance in the promotion of access to food, as a way of boosting the economy and not causing a supply crisis. Guarantee a basic basket with regulated and tax-free prices. Demand sanctions against price speculation and monopolization by supermarkets and intermediaries. Cancellation of the debts of the peasants, redistribution of productive land and implementation of protection systems and agro-ecological colonies financed by the State.

7. Against the commodification of nature, we need to recover the sovereignty over our common goods such as water, gas, oil, land, strategic wealth that is usurped by economic octopuses with the complicity of local governments and entrepreneurs. Full respect for the territories of the peoples and rethinking of the economic and extractive model. The exploitation of natural resources must respect mother earth as well as the peoples who inhabit it.

8. Strengthening of sanitary and humanitarian assistance with guarantee of sovereignty of the territories to native peoples, indigenous nationalities and afros. especially to all those whose habitat is in vital ecosystems like the Amazon, for whom the epidemiological threat can mean ethnocide. Strengthening of self-government and its systems for the territorial and cultural survival of the life of indigenous peoples and afros. Prohibition of evictions and actions that violate the sovereignty of indigenous peoples.

9. Real policies to confront male violence: With the measures of social isolation, there is the possibility of increasing domestic violence and other forms of violence against women. That for women, cis and trans, the expansion of technological platforms to guarantee their use when violence against women is a fact is not enough to prevent and eradicate it. Budget to prevent femicides and trans-femicides. Shelters for people in situations of violence, provision of special economic subsidies to survivors. Employment and education plans aimed at women and dissidents.

10. More prevention, not repression: many governments have used the context of the coronavirus to intensify the logic of repression and surveillance and to increase the imprisonment of the poorest, community leaders, human rights defenders and mother earth. It is time to reduce the prison population and other care as a public health problem. It is also necessary to revalue the authorities themselves and the community guards who take care of the ancestral territories and are being an effective community body to care for life.

11. No to imperialist political, economic and military intervention: we categorically reject the use of the crisis as an excuse for military interference in Venezuela by Yankee imperialism and its partners, the permanent assassination of indigenous and popular leaders in Colombia, the ferocious repression of the coup regime in Bolivia, Honduras and the anti-popular government of Piñera in Chile, the expansion of extractive projects in indigenous and peasant territories. We demand that the blockades on Cuba and Venezuela be lifted.

12. Internationalist Humanitarian Aid: We demand that governments request humanitarian aid from Cuba and other countries that have developed technical experience in confronting the pandemic and that can help contain the Covid-19 outbreak in the cities where the pandemic has spread most severely, such as Guayaquil and São Paulo.

Against the wealth of the few, for the sovereignty of the people.

For life, not the IMF!

As the Latin American peoples struggle:

Saying-doing, saying-doing, saying-doing, dammit!

Internationalist solidarity!

Signatories:

CONAIE Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador-Ecuador

