Bolivia: When the Government Allies with the Coronavirus

Jaime Iturri Salmon

Richard Sandoval’s is the fifth death caused by the coronavirus in Bolivia. He was 50 years old and did not suffer from any underlying illness. He had travelled to the United States to visit his son and when he returned he began to feel sick and isolated himself. He was privately tested for the virus and it was confirmed as positive. Previously, he had tried to have the SEDES, the state medical system, verify his condition, but SEDES never responded.

Then his relatives took him to the Clínica del Sur, the most expensive clinic in La Paz. And since it was the most expensive, it was also the best equipped. However, the SEDES doctors forced him to transfer to La Portada, where there is a hospital designated to treat those infected with the virus.

This is the testimony of the niece of the patient: “The transfer was terrible, the ambulance did not even have a stretcher. In this hospital he began to feel worse and there was no means for ultrasound scans or anything else and they did not allow him to be taken elsewhere. We had to send medicines and basic things by motorbike”.

The painful text viralized in the networks continues: “Yesterday he was worse and needed urgent intensive care. In this designated hospital there was no intensive care, there was no respirator, there was nothing. Not even an intensive care physician. We suggested hiring a doctor with our money. But he was now in poor condition so they transferred him to El Alto to the northern hospital which was the only one that would take him and that had intensive care and a respirator. But the private hospitals, no matter how much we offered to pay, would not receive him. He arrived in El Alto dead, with no vital signs.”

The text concludes: “They killed my uncle who was 50 years old without any health problems … They killed him by not giving him medical attention. By not giving him anything, not even the most basic care, and by taking him out of the Clinica del Sur. If he stayed, it would be a different story. What the government, the mayor’s office and the governor’s office say is a lie. “

The well-known audiovisual producer Vianka Sandoval, Richard’s sister, wrote on the web: “DO NOT BELIEVE ANYTHING, THE GOVERNMENT LIES TO US. My brother did not die of coronavirus, he was killed by the negligence of the government and other health authorities. They will have to answer for his death. They took him out of a private clinic where he was being treated, to take him to a hospital where they had nothing, we had to buy even the masks for his oxygen, medications, there was no internist, there was no ICU, they did not help in his early transfer by putting him on an artificial respirator. They closed all the doors on us. They are not interested in saving lives, it’s all just the talk of a vile political campaign. They have us locked up because they don’t have the capacity to save anyone. The clinics are not authorized and do not have a protocol for dealing with this type of case. They denied us respirators in several private clinics”.

Richard Sandoval and his wife helped build the most important institution for street children in La Paz, Alalay. Many children owe the possibility of a different tomorrow to their commitment and love for others.

Two weeks ago, Jeanine Añez said her government had prepared for two months to face the crisis that is sweeping the world. Today that sounds like macabre sarcasm.