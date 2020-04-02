Bolivia: Añez’s Lies About Preparing for the Coronavirus

Marka Abya Yala



This report analyzes chronologically the way in which the regime has tried to deceive public opinion about its political and operational inability to face the pandemic emergency , taking advantage of the confusion and even panic existing in the citizenship. Bolivia has never been in greater danger, as an effect of a government’s actions.

The explosion of the Coronavirus in the world

On January 7, Chinese officials announced that they had identified the virus and named it “2019-nCoV,” after belonging to the coronavirus family. On January 11, China announced its first death from the virus. On January 13, the infection jumped the borders. The WHO reported a case in Thailand [1]

As of January 17, when a second death was reported in Wuhan, authorities from the United States, Nepal, France, Australia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Vietnam and Taiwan confirmed cases of Coronavirus. 2] On January 21, the United States announced its first case.

On January 26, the number of deaths in China increased to 56, with 2,000 confirmed cases and new cases appearing in the United States, Taiwan, Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. 3] On January 30, the WHO declared the coronavirus a global emergency.

On January 31, the number of confirmed cases in China increased to 9,809. Russia, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom announced their first cases. The next day, the virus also appeared in Australia, Canada, Germany, Singapore, the United Arab Emirates and Vietnam. On February 14, Egypt became the first African nation to be infected with coronavirus, and France reported the first death in Europe from the virus. [4]

The Coronavirus explosion in Latin America

On February 26, the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in Brazil, [] the first in Latin America. Mexico reported three confirmed cases of coronavirus on February 28 [5]. On 29 February, Ecuador confirmed its first case. On the same day, the United States reported its first death from coronavirus [6].

On March 11, more than two months after the outbreak of the coronavirus, the WHO declared a global pandemic. Among other countries, Côte d’Ivoire, Honduras and Bolivia confirmed their first cases.

The lies of the De facto Government of Bolivia

A month had passed since the global alert on the virus and it was not until 29 January 2020 that the first official mention of the Añez government appeared about a situation that already encompassed the United States, Asia, Europe and China (the latter with 9,809 infected):

#NOW Min. Aníbal Cruz: “With respect to the Coronavirus, we are taking preventive and warning actions in response to a suspicious case”. pic.twitter.com/ULodJP2DSO – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) January 29, 2020

From this first statement, the minister, instead of acting, spent two months making pompous statements which, in the light of the current pandemic crisis, have proved to be completely false. For example, the “guarantees” given to the country on 30 January:

#Now Minister of #Health, Aníbal Cruz, guarantees biosecurity and personal protection measures in case of a possible outbreak of #coronavirus. #Prevention pic.twitter.com/yY48RcIHq4

The minister’s statements regarding “contingency measures, medical centres” and other assurances that the regime gave the country throughout February and early March were also false.

#Now Minister of #Health, Aníbal Cruz, says that #Bolivia is taking all the contingency measures and that there are medical centers to attend to a possible outbreak of #coronavirus. #Pic.twitter.com/pi1Lo6YMOM – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) January 30, 2020

In February, when the first cases of coronavirus appeared in Latin America (February 26 in Brazil, February 28 in Mexico, February 29 in Ecuador, etc.), the Minister and the National Chief of Epidemiology, Dr. Carola Valencia, lied when they said that “Bolivia was prepared to face the threat of coronavirus” and that a “multisectoral contingency plan and epidemiological surveillance had been activated to prevent and detect possible suspected cases of coronavirus”.

#LATEST The national chief of #Epidemiology, Dr. Carola Valencia, reports in the program @LaRevistaUnitel de @unitelbolivia that #Bolivia activated a multisectoral contingency and epidemiological surveillance plan to prevent and detect possible suspicious cases of #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/4gAO6Y4zn9 – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) February 5, 2020

#LATEST The national head of Epidemiology, Dr. Carola Valencia, assures in the program ‘Open Contact’ of the Double Radio 88.3 that Bolivia is prepared to face the threat of the coronavirus and asks for tranquility to the Bolivian population. pic.twitter.com/UWCGeDTkbR – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) February 5, 2020

#LATEST Minister of #Health, Dr. Aníbal Cruz: “We call on the citizens to maintain their tranquility and trust in the State authorities, because the country has activated a national intersectoral State plan of preparation and response. #Coronavirus pic.twitter.com/lNGHDDQaV0 – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) February 26, 2020

Two days after the first cases of coronavirus in Bolivia (March 10), Minister Cruz dismissed Carola Valencia on March 12. The dismissed minister said she would “not make any statements to protect her person.” [7] That is, there were threats and hidden dangers…

You add momentum to this policy of lies by encouraging the same thing as the “careless” thieves do: making a mess of things while nothing is accomplished. For example, on February 28, Añez claimed “the greatest responsibility” for pandemic preparedness while he was shopping for an apartment:

#SantaCruz : “We ask the population for peace of mind, to be informed through official channels, we do not minimize the situation, but we are assuming the actions of prevention of the #coronavirus with the greatest responsibility” #Let’s do CountryPeace pic.twitter.com/RjhZe6ivvG – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) February 28, 2020

The same day that the first cases of Coronavirus appeared, the minister assured us with a serious and paternal air that we should calm down because everything was prepared and under control:

#LATEST | #Health Minister, Dr. Aníbal Cruz: “For the peace of mind of the population we are able to detect and treat the cases without spreading the virus”. #Coronavirus @ATBDigital @redbolivision @cadenaabolivia @RedUnoBolivia @unitelbolivia @abi_bolivia @pagina_siete pic.twitter.com/HFf8Erri55 – Health Bolivia (@MinSaludBolivia) March 11, 2020

Less than a month after that March 10 declaration, what was left of all these promises, “responsibilities”, “systems”, “intersectoral plans” and other nonsense?

On April 1, “Minister of the Presidency Yerko Nuñez Negrete recognized that Bolivia is not prepared to face the coronavirus.

And that’s it.

Anyone who doesn’t like it can either go to Cuba or get their coffin ready.

Bolivia, April 2nd.