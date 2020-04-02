Bolivia, African and Indigenous Unity Across Borders: An Interview with Pambana Bassett

Cindy Forster

The affinities of the original peoples and the peoples of the African Diaspora are profound. At the same time they are odious to those in power. Journalists and people from the grassroots are always searching for our sisters and brothers in struggle, which is why we went to Bolivia.

Nothing happens in Bolivia without the labour force of the indigenous people and even more so of the indigenous women. Everywhere, in the city and in the countryside, the original people are the beating heart of the country. They won the elections on October 20 and immediately suffered the worst atrocities after the forced resignation of Evo Morales Ayma on November 10.

I share with Bolivians the dreams of the majority for a different world. The goal is to ensure a transparent process for the May 3 elections, which have just been postponed. It is imperative that the poor be able to vote for their truth. They want to choose the path that is right for their children, for future generations, and for the planet.

I was born and raised in Zimbabwe. It has a recent history of revolutionary struggle that drove out the British colonizers. As a teenager, I have been involved in Black Power struggles in the United States. I have had the honour of experiencing and participating in the struggles in Belize and Jamaica in recent years. Our sisters and brothers in the Caribbean have consistently led efforts to stop U.S. intervention in our hemisphere. From the grassroots to Caribbean leaders like CELAC and ALBA, we have fought against the Organization of American States, led by the infamous U.S. puppet, Luis Almagro.

On December 18, the heads of state and prime ministers of the Caribbean passed a resolution that won the support of the majority in the OAS. The OAS resolution denounces the racist violence that the coup regime has unleashed in Bolivia.

Last week, 13 Caribbean states called for the postponement of the meeting of the Organization of American States, where the next Secretary General was to be chosen. They said that a meeting in Washington could expose them to the coronavirus. Their request was denied. Meanwhile, both the OAS Commission and the Inter-American Court of Human Rights have suspended their meetings because of the danger it may pose.

Bolivia is extremely important for the African Diaspora because it is a land of unusual struggles. It consists of 36 indigenous and African nations. They described their native cultures which are tens of thousands of years old. They have a love for the land, care for the crops and respect the forces of the sun, moon, waters and air. We have seen the quinoa and bean fields planted in the highland soils. To us in the Caribbean and the southern United States, the Andean lands do not seem suitable for cultivation, but Bolivians work hard and for thousands of years these lands have borne fruit.

With the same strength, Bolivians struggle against empires. For us, it is obvious that on November 10 of last year, the United States government promoted a military coup in Bolivia. We are deeply outraged. Our ancestors also resisted colonial invasions and our grandparents and parents are still in these struggles, calling on us to express our solidarity with clarity and sincerity. As is known, in Bolivia during the fourteen years of Evo Morales, a democracy was born in which the people participated directly. The social movements are the protagonists of the Process of Change and have not bowed down to the coup leaders. They have a strong trade union movement that has achieved the presidency, a beautiful labour code and decent wages that have been multiplied by 6, without inflation. At the same time, in Belize the striking black dockworkers are protesting against transnational companies and laws that despise the workers. But in Bolivia, the majority have come together to achieve a project of sovereignty.

For us the Process of Change is like a dream. It teaches us that our lives can be changed if we, the poor, are in charge of our States. We spoke with people who come from the heart of the struggles in the first years of this 21st century. In the maelstrom of neoliberalism, the people rose up unarmed to achieve a different process guided by themselves.

It was a historic moment in December when Belize and Jamaica joined 16 other Latin American and Caribbean nations in denouncing the coup regime. The OAS resolution against racist violence by the de facto government was initiated by CARICOM. It reflects our historical conscience. Beyond the Caribbean, we are the descendants of Africa, people kidnapped and brought to the Americas in chains. In our collective memory we know how terrible slavery is. We suffer genocide and the plundering of our territories by a handful of rich people. As violently uprooted communities we feel what it is like to live through the separations of our families, only to die in white mines and plantations.

Bolivia suffered at the hands of the same elites, but today the different indigenous nations have won recognition of their ancestral practices, their spiritual beliefs, their worldview that is based on cooperation and respect for Pachamama. From the news we know that the regime of the coup president and her followers despise that indigenous world. Thirty-six people have been killed, the vast majority of them indigenous, and there have been more than 890 injured and 1560 detained. Graffiti can be seen on prison walls denouncing “political prisoners”.

People from the grassroots have told us that the coup took them by surprise. The poor knew well of the brutality of neoliberal policies, and the strategizing by the Latin American right wing under the tutelage of the U.S. They knew that the paramilitary forces were mobilizing and also, that the multinational corporations never forgave the Movement to Socialism for the distribution of national wealth during the years of Evo Morales. But they were taken by surprise by the desecration of democratic norms after October 20. They were taken by surprise by the falsified reports from the OAS that alleged fraud. The people now understand that the right wing is willing to resort to any outrage to crush the Process of Change.

We come to Bolivia because on television you see the right wing burning the ballot boxes, repressing and killing journalists and massacring the poor. They have raped girls and women. If the coup regime continues, it will surely repeat such violence. MAS defends dignity, from the peasant world to all the cities where indigenous and poor people live. Although they know that the right wing will respond to a MAS victory with cruelty, the dignified bases of MAS are sure that they will win.

As representatives of the popular masses we have to emphasize the interventionist plans of the USA. The DEA and USAID, expelled from Bolivia because of their military and onegist aggressions against national sovereignty, are now participating in the electoral process of the coup regime. We are informed that USAID is plotting fraud in the elections and that the CIA is the power behind Añez’s throne.

The people we know in Bolivia see MAS as an iteration of their millennial struggles. One campesino from these struggles told us that in fourteen years, they built their own happiness. Now, we have seen constant meetings in the countryside in different communities, and meetings involving several communities where they exchange ideas to analyze their destiny and reach agreements.

In these times, while there is greater concern about the virus, people proudly speak of all the MAS programs that returned national resources to the poor. Today, the Añez regime has destroyed the most essential assets and universal health care. Previously, the country’s enormous wealth went to those in need, and now it goes to the bank accounts of the rich. It is a class war as well as a repossession of power by racists. The poor are defending the tremendous advances of the MAS era and, again and again, telling us that they are going to triumph over this dictatorship. We will be watching as a Latin American and Caribbean people, as a people of African descent.