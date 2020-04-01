Russian Plane With Medical Equipment Lands at New York’s JFK Airport

Sputnik

The United States is currently the nation hit hardest by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), topping the global infection tally with more than 206,200 cases registered, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

A Russian Air Force Antonov An124 carrying medical equipment to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak has landed at New York’s JFK Airport at 4:06 pm (8:06 pm GMT), the Russian Mission to the United Nations told reporters on Wednesday.

🇷🇺🇺🇸 Following phone talk between Presidents #Putin & @realDonaldTrump #Russia sends largest cargo aircraft An-124 Ruslan ✈️ with 😷 medical supplies (masks + equipment) to #US to help fight #COVID19 pandemic, save lives of American citizens. 🤝 The plane is en route #RussiaHelps pic.twitter.com/efeSK78cuB — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) April 1, 2020

Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy later commented that the country could send more medical supplies to the US.

Earlier, a senior US administration official said the United States was expecting Russia to deliver a planeload of personal protection equipment and medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached 206,207, the death toll has risen to 4,542, the count by Johns Hopkins University shows. The US government expects these numbers to increase.