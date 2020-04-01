RUSSIA, USA

Russian Plane With Medical Equipment Lands at New York’s JFK Airport

Sputnik
The United States is currently the nation hit hardest by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), topping the global infection tally with more than 206,200 cases registered, according to the Johns Hopkins University count.

A Russian Air Force Antonov An124 carrying medical equipment to help fight the COVID-19 outbreak has landed at New York’s JFK Airport at 4:06 pm (8:06 pm GMT), the Russian Mission to the United Nations told reporters on Wednesday.

Russia’s deputy envoy to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy later commented that the country could send more medical supplies to the US.

Earlier, a senior US administration official said the United States was expecting Russia to deliver a planeload of personal protection equipment and medical supplies amid the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the US has reached 206,207, the death toll has risen to 4,542, the count by Johns Hopkins University shows. The US government expects these numbers to increase.