Venezuela Denounces New US Attack On the Basis of False and Vulgar Accusations

The Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela denounces that, at a time when humanity is facing the vicious pandemic ever, Donald Trump´s administration is once again attacking the People of Venezuela and its democratic institutions, using a new form of coup d’état based on miserable, vulgar and unfounded accusations that try to minimize the high recognition that Venezuela has in the fight against drug trafficking fully demonstrated in different multilateral organizations.

The policy of change of government by force in Venezuela is doomed to fail. The offering of bounties, as in the Wild West, racist cowboys used to do, evidences the desperation of Washington’s supremacist elite and their obsession with Venezuela to achieve electoral support in Florida State.

The deep frustration of the White House is a product of the peace that reigns nowadays in Venezuela, whose authorities have managed to neutralize all the coups and destabilizing attempts planned and financed by the United States.

Likewise, Donald Trump´s administration cannot accept that, using its own and unprecedented model, President Nicolás Maduro´s government is appropriately handling the threats posed by Covid-19, in the face of the resounding failure that the American institutions have shown in this matter.

It is paramount to recall the world-renowned role that the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela has played in facilitating the negotiations and signing the peace agreement between the Colombian government and the FARC.

Commander Hugo Chávez and Nicolás Maduro, first as foreign minister and then as president, were key players in achieving such a relevant agreement for Colombian society.

It is ironic that Colombia produces the drug that the United States allows to enter that country and that its population consumes wildly. The DEA has been the key international actor in the protection of drug production and processing in Colombia and the guarantor and vigilante of its transportation to the neurons of young people in the United States.

Today by means of the statements made by the responsible, the allegations that the Bolivarian Government has made, for more than two years, regarding the planning of terrorist actions in Colombian territory, financed and directed from the United States, against the peace and stability of Venezuela are proven true.

This shows the absolute complicity and submission to the United States by the Colombian authorities, who, by disregarding such serious complaints and dismissing the specific information that was opportunely provided to them, have lent their territory and resources for conspiracies against Venezuela, in true violation of international agreements and the Charter of the United Nations.

The people of Venezuela and its Bolivarian Government will face with truth all the attacks and lies that come from the main State that promotes terrorism and drug trafficking in the world. Venezuelan democratic institutions assure the protection of their Venezuelan people against any desperate action by Donald Trump´s administration. Venezuela’s independence is consolidated in the face of every attack by the decadent and infamous US imperialism.

Caracas March 26th, 2020

mppre.gob.ve