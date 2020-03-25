Bolivia: Elections in the Time of the Coronavirus and the Coup d’Etat

Boris Rios Brito

Evo left on November 10, but the social sectors, some of which had been contained by their leaderships, suffered the reactionary violence at the hands of the paramilitary forces of the coup – who, with the mutinous police, trampled and burned Whipalas, a symbol of plurinationality and of the original nations – and decided to mobilize from below. Hundreds of thousands of people, if not millions, from their territories, began a defense of the people, which had as its trigger, always present, the pollera women who had been attacked by violent reactionaries while, on November 12, an unknown Jeanine Áñez proclaimed herself president, in front of a handful of right-wing parliamentarians without the minimum required quorum, and with a member of the military placing the presidential sash on her.

In this context, a series of violent actions against parliamentarians and authorities of the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) and their families occurred, which caused several of them to step down, leaving a power vacuum with the consequent escalation of reactionary violence and confusion in the popular movement. It was in these circumstances that the popular reorganization took on greater momentum, independently of the structures and leaderships of the social organizations and movements that began a great mobilization, especially in the departments of Cochabamba and La Paz.

The popular mobilizations of the Southern Zone of Cochabamba were characterized by the dismantling of the barricades of the shock groups and urban sectors mobilized by various confrontational discourses, such as the recovery of democracy – always centered on racism. Those in the Chapare went from blocking the road to mobilizing a large contingent for protest marches. On November 15, the Áñez regime responded by dispatching several military and police contingents, resulting in a massacre at the Huayllani Bridge, located in the municipality of Sacaba, adjacent to the municipality and city of Cochabamba, and in El Alto in the Senkata area, where a fuel plant that the population had decided to shut down was located.

The massive wave of repression subsided, while social organizations and movements continued to mobilize and as human rights organizations warned of the situation, the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) intervened immediately. Soon a so-called “pacification” was established, which stipulated an end to political persecution, reparations for victims of the repression, including the injured and the dead, and the holding of elections.

There is no doubt that it was the popular struggles that wrenched democracy from the military and police forces of the Añez regime, while a Parliament consisting of two thirds of MAS sought to reconvene with only a few courageous figures who denounced the violation of human rights.

In an adverse scenario, where the entire state apparatus combined to disqualify MAS’ leadership and played the game of proscription, it was the organizations and social movements that allowed MAS to participate in the 3-M presidential elections, even though today it has not been ruled out that the electoral authorities, who respond directly to the interests of the regime, will finally disqualify the MAS candidates.

The published surveys have placed MAS in first place, with over 30% of the votes, from which it is estimated that between 45% and 50% may be expected, despite the fact that the polling companies typically aim to position the official candidacy of the regime in a favourable position. It is at this point that, in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, the regime is considering the possibility of postponing the elections, while at the same time banning the massive gatherings that have characterized the sectors that support the MAS and that the right-wing outlets were unable to foster for themselves.

The Áñez regime has entered into an accelerated process of decomposition, where grave cases of corruption have become evident, such as the collapse of state companies that once reported profits that contributed to the payment of bonuses and that now appear close to bankruptcy, with dubious examples such as the Boliviana de Aviación (BOA), which has brought in managers from the regime who came from competing private companies.

It is expected that the postponement of the 3-M elections will be a move by the regime to seek to improve its electoral possibilities, as well as to disqualify MAS candidates, including those running for president and vice president. Will Bolivian social organizations and movements once again make history in a struggle to recover democracy in Bolivia?

Boris Ríos Brito Sociologist and member of the Guevarist Movement (MG) in Bolivia

Translation by Internationalist 360º