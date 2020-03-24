Argentina: March 24th, An Essential Remembrance

Atilio A. Boron

Exactly 44 years ago, Argentina was falling into the abyss. A bloody civil-military dictatorship took over the country and put in place, from the State, a systematic plan to exterminate those who dreamed of building a better world. No crime was left unperpetrated and no life spared. They spied, persecuted, kidnapped, applied unimaginable and infinitely cruel methods of torture, murdered, disappeared their victims, stole everything within reach of their bloody hands and prostituted words like “homeland”, “human rights”, “democracy” and “justice”. They acted with absolute impunity in conjunction with other dictatorships in the region and their actions were promoted and coordinated from the United States within the framework of the continental project of reorganization and reaffirmation of neocolonial rule conceived by Henry Kissinger during the Nixon Administration. The project was wide-ranging and encompassed economic, strategic, military and political issues, including “Operation Condor” aimed at the physical elimination of popular leaders and militants on a regional scale.

Mothers looking for their daughters and sons were treated as “crazy”, with the scandalous complicity of the media (which since then has not ceased to give “lessons in democracy and republicanism”) and the sleepwalking of a society that faced daily life with a variable mix of indifference, terror and disbelief. But the mothers, they persisted. Other human rights organizations gave their support to the struggle and finally the dictatorship was defeated, although it took more than a year to make way for democracy.

Today, when we remember that fateful moment in our history, we must also recognize that it took society too long to react. There was a lack of reflexes. Society did not react when it saw the snake’s egg, or when the first signs of tragedy appeared. For a long time mothers, grandmothers, organisms survived almost in ostracism. After a long and painful learning process, things have changed. Definitely.

Today the slogan “memory, truth and justice” is a fundamental clause of the social consensus built by long decades of struggle. That tragedy must not happen again. It must be remembered, but in the knowledge that, in a world like the present one, it is a constant threat and that we cannot give up. The monsters are still there, crouching, waiting for the right moment. And anyone who thinks that I am exaggerating, or that this is paranoia, I recommend that you take a close look at the atrocities perpetrated in Bolivia to overthrow Evo Morales and which continue to this day. There too, they thought that the criminal violence of the dictatorship was a thing of the past. They were wrong. The empire, more beset than ever by the rising role of China and Russia in international affairs, needs to reassert its dominance over its “”backyard””. It will do so by any method. If Sebastián Piñera’s pseudo-democracy doesn’t work, they will look for a way to reinstate a military dictatorship, with a civilian figurehead like the unpresentable Jeannine Añez. That is why we must be on constant alert. And let’s shout out loud: Never again!