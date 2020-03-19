Libya and COVID-19

Libya is Coronavirus-free but Preventive Measures Must Be Complied With

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

BENGHAZI – Libya is free from the Coronavirus and it will remain as such as long as preventive measures are complied with, said Lt. Gen. Abdel-Razzaq Al-Nadhouri, the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army (LNA).

Al-Nadhouri, who also heads the Libyan Higher Committee to Combat the Corona Epidemic, spoke today at a press conference following a meeting by the committee, in which he assured the Libyan people that the country is free from the virus and outlined some of the preventive measures the committee is taking.

The LNA General affirmed that the country’s land, aerial and naval borders will be closed as of today. He said that the government will make arrangements to financially take care of the Libyans stuck abroad.

He stressed on all public sector workers to remain home, with the exception of those whose jobs are needed to combat the Coronavirus such as security men and medical workers.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Libya is one of only three countries which have not been affected by the pandemic so far, along with Syria and Yemen.

LNA assures Libyans there is sufficient stock of food supplies

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

BENGHAZI – Lt. Gen. Abdel-Razzaq Al-Nadhouri, the Chief of General Staff of the Libyan National Army (LNA), reassured the Libyan people that the strategic stock of foodstuffs is sufficient and there is no need for worry or fear.

As chairman of the Libyan Higher Committee to Combat the Corona Epidemic, Al-Nadhouri spoke at a press conference today following a committee meeting where he stressed that all security and military services will “wage a war” against some traders who seek to exploit the pandemic by raising the price of essential goods.

“They will be confronted firmly and with the force of law directly,” he said.

The LNA General called on Libyans to report any similar misconduct as he praised the efforts of social media activists and bloggers to spread awareness and refute rumors and misinformation.

He also called on all businessmen to take immediate action to contribute in overcoming the crisis by providing all the shortcomings.

Al-Mismari from his quarantine calls on Libyans to stay home

The Libyan Address Journal

The Libyan National Army spokesperson, Ahmed al-Mismari, published a video address from hi quarantine, calling on Libyans to stay home.

“After meeting with journalists from all over the world, the LNA General Command saw that we should undergo quarantine for two weeks, and we are very happy with this step because it ensures the health of our people and our colleagues,” al-Mismari said.

Al-Mismari indicated that the frontline in fighting the novel Coronavirus is “restricting movement of people,” and called on Libyans to comply strictly with the measures taken by the country’s health authorities.

He confirmed that he was not infected with the virus, saying: “We have not had any symptoms of the virus … Do not listen to rumors, we are fine”, stressing that quarantine is a precautionary procedure only.

Heavy deployment of LNA forces in Benghazi imposing curfew to combat COVID-19

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

BENGHAZI – Heavy deployment of the elite forces of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in the entire city of Benghazi occured on Thursday, where these forces were stationed at the entrances and main streets of the city to implement LNA Commander’s decree to impose a curfew as a precautionary measure to combat the spread of the global pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19), according to LNA.

These units were equipped and trained in the necessary form to enable them to perform this vital and important task and were reinforced with health units to provide the necessary support in the event of a need to do so, said LNA Military Information Division.

These units will not fail to deter any violator of the instructions of LNA Commander and have all the powers to achieve this, the Division pointed out.

“You have the right to be proud of your children in the armed forces, who today respond to the call of the nation to protect you and put themselves before you in the face of this unseen enemy that threatens the security and safety of the country,” it added.

LNA announces closure of Libyan borders with 4 countries

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

BENGHAZI – The group of Southern Military Regions of the Libyan National Army (LNA) decided to close the Libyan borders with a number of neighboring countries, namely: Sudan, Chad, Niger and Algeria, starting from Wednesday until further notice, announced LNA Spokesman, Major General Ahmed al-Mismari.

The Group warned the violators, according to Al-Mismari, to impose the most severe penalties, adding that “everyone should abide by this decree, which includes administrative regions that fall under the scope of all southern military regions, namely: Murzuq military region, Ubari military area, and al-Kufra military region.”