Elections in Bolivia: Neoliberalism or the Process of Change

Edwing Catacora

Three months after the coup d’état in Bolivia against indigenous leader Evo Morales, the de facto government of Jeanine Áñez is obliged to guarantee new elections. The Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE) has decided that the democratic elections will be held on 3 May. Eight political fronts have been authorized for the election of president, vice-president, 36 senators and 130 deputies. The sovereign decision of the people will determine whether the Process of Change is recovered or the return of neoliberalism is consolidated. The first polls have shown that the Movement Towards Socialism (MAS) is in the lead, putting the right-wing parties on the alert.

This electoral process has unique characteristics. The MAS has the challenge of dispelling the myth of alleged fraud in October 2019 and is committed to winning in the first round. It is also the only time in two decades that Evo Morales has not appeared on the lists of candidates. TSE members, who are close to the government, decided to disqualify him for not being based within Bolivian territory. However, the underlying reason is to prevent the indigenous leader from regaining political prominence as a senator and thus hindering the interests of the United States, which aspires to control the production of Bolivian lithium, a fundamental mineral for the development of modern societies.

The banning of Morales has been celebrated by the civic, clerical, business, police and military opposition. There is a high level of fear as regards his mere presence in the country, which is why they are working to incriminate him for alleged acts of terrorism and sedition. The main opposition forces believe that a good opportunity was opened for them to reach power in a democratic manner and to guarantee this objective, Áñez and company, deployed a process of disbanding the MAS, persecuting and imprisoning political and social leaders and former ministers. In such a context, there is no doubt that this campaign will take place without a level playing field. The media, accomplices of the coup d’état, are now determined to undermine the political, economic and social achievements of 14 years of the Process of Change.

Presidential formulas

The right wing is divided into four alliances and three parties, while MAS is coordinated with the Luis Arce-David Choquehuanca duo. In total there are eight political fronts, which can be subdivided into two blocks: the frontline and the testimonials. The frontlines have a significant percentage of support (according to surveys): Luis Arce of MAS; Carlos Mesa of Comunidad Ciudadana (CC); Jeanine Áñez of Juntos Avancemos and Luis Fernando Camacho of Creemos. In the testimonials are the alliances with low acceptance: Jorge “Tuto” Quiroga of Libres 21; Chi Hyun Chung of the Front for Victory (FPV); Feliciano Mamani of the Bolivian National Action Party (PAN-BOL) and Fernando Cainza of Nationalist Democratic Action (ADN).

Surveys

Between January and February 2020, four polls were published in the media, with MAS leading the way in terms of voting intentions. The studies show that a good percentage of the population is investing in the recovery of the Process of Change; however, they project a second round. It should be remembered that to get the presidential seat the winning candidate must obtain 50+1% or 40% of the votes with a difference of 10 points over his immediate follower.

The data provided by the pollsters show an upward trend in MAS’ electoral preference. These results are similar to the studies prepared for the October 2019 elections, whose data averaged between 36% and 38% for this canopy. Specifically, MAS obtained 47% of the votes in the first round, which were annulled due to the discovery of alleged irregularities in the vote-counting process. Although the Organization of American States (OAS) was never able to prove the “monumental fraud” that is claimed by the opposition.

With this map of candidates, the prospects for the right are uphill. Áñez’s candidacy increases the fragmentation of the pole by competing and disputing the eastern electorate with Camacho and divides the western vote, disputing Carlos Mesa. Meanwhile, recent corruption in several ministries have undermined support for the self-proclaimed president.

Consequently, the question that the right wing is publicly asking is: How can we beat MAS with the fragmented vote? It is well known that they are making efforts to create a unity block, similar to the mega-coalitions of the neoliberal past, where the spaces of state power were shared.

The advantage of MAS lies in the composition of the Arce-Choquehuanca binomial, characterized by ethno-classism. Arce (emerging middle class) and Choquehuanca (indigenous). This is a synthesis of native indigenous workers and peasants. And it still enjoys the support of a strong vote from the rural area and the popular neighbourhoods, which would enable it to triumph in the first round. Otherwise, in the event of a ballot, the right wing will unify at any cost.

The May 3 elections will prove that the idea of fraud was only part of a sinister plan mounted by US imperialism and its co-religionists, which led to the coup d’état. At this juncture, the disadvantages for MAS are twofold: First, the physical absence in Bolivian territory of its historical leader, Evo Morales; and second, a TSE that responds without any ambiguity to the designs of the Executive.

Translation by Internationalist 360°