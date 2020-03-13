Libyan Sheikhs and Elders Council: Qatar Continues to Communicate with Terrorist Groups to Derail National Project

The spokesperson for the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, Abu Bakr Suleiman Mardamah said that Libyans support the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, to fight terrorism and Turkish invasion of Libya.

Abu Bakr Suleiman Mardamah, a notable figure of the Tebu in the western region, told al-Ain news website that the action was taken by the Council regarding suing Qatar and Turkey for committing war crimes in Libya is not just talk because the Council has already begun following necessary procedures to sue these countries officially.

He noted that the Libyans have declared the call for Jihad not to fight against other Libyans but to fight Ottoman occupation. He stressed that all the Libyan tribal members have been fighting in various axis under the umbrella of the LNA to confront the Ottoman occupation that tried to break the bonds among the Libyans and spread conflict across the country.

“Libyans in the Mosaed crossing in the east, at Las Jdir in the west, at Tamsah and Kaftah in the southeast, and at Tajirai and Qatron in the southeast are backing the Armed Forces in its war against terrorism,” he added.

Mardamah pointed out that Libya does not embrace terrorists who are loyal to Turkey, yet they exist mainly in Tripoli, the capital, and in the surrounding districts which are still under the control of the militias of the Government of the National Accord (GNA) headed by Fayez al-Sarraj. “All Libyans reject them,” he added.

Regarding security in the South, Mardamah said: “The southern cities were suffering from security crises due to the absence of the armed forces, which made them an easy area for extremist organizations supported by Turkey to infiltrate. But with the intervention of the army many of these organizations have either fled to the desert or were expelled.”

“Some of members of terrorist organizations believe in the Muslim Brotherhood ideology. All extremist organizations have emerged from under the cloak of the Muslim Brotherhood, a group that does not enjoy popularity in our country,” said Sheikh Mardamah.

He believed that the crises and rifts that Libya has been experiencing was due to interference by Qatar and Turkey in Libya’s domestic affairs, and this affected the life of all Libyans.

Regarding the open borders and the crossing of foreigners into Libya, he stressed that there is an attempt to disturb the border areas and undermine stability in Libya. “Some people are crossing through the broad borders that are impossible to control fully, others cross the border for livelihood due to the difficulty of life in their areas,” he explained.

He also said that the war with Turkey in the south has now changed. Turkey’s proxy groups are now spreading rumors among groups from other cross-border countries who have taken control of a particular city. He said: “Those who promote such rumors have aim to split our unity—in all the small villages, people know each other and this makes recognizing strangers easy. Thus, extremists and criminals resort to desert and far valleys.”

Mardamah pointed out that the Supreme Council of Sheikhs and Elders monitored all suspicious calls from Qatar, who are trying to influence the national project led by the Libyan tribal leaders by supporting ideological and extremist agendas. Qatar is communicating with terrorist movements in order to implicate other regional countries in supporting terrorism in Libya.

He also noted that the Libyan Youth Council will be held on 4 April, noting that it is a gathering to bring together Libyan youth from across the country and for them to choose their leadership.

He also indicated that those who participated in any meetings in Tunisia and other foreign countries do not represent Libyans.

Mardamah stressed that the Libyan Tribal Council sent a message to the world that the tribal elders were the ones who shut down the oil fields and whoever wanted to negotiate should address the Council that was formed in Harawah under the leadership of Sheikh Saleh Al-Fandi, head of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs.

Al Marsad