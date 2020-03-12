Coronavirus: A Turning Point for Humanity

The coronavirus (Covid-19) marks a turning point for humanity, beyond the sanitary, obvious assertion, since the world situation resulting from the pandemic reveals the worst and best of humanity and society. Every country has taken measures to keep people in or out and to mitigate a virus that is spreading unchecked.

In recent days we have seen how, without shame, xenophobia against citizens of Chinese origin has become widespread. Even though the authorities of the Asian giant took unprecedented measures, such as the construction, in barely 10 days, of a hospital with a capacity for a thousand beds, in what has been described as a major feat in terms of healthcare.

In the United States, President Donald Trump set off the alarm bells after announcing the closure of borders, without referring to the 27 million people in his country who lack health insurance or other social protection.

In Chile, initially the government of Sebastián Piñera was unable to overcome his neoliberalism, and one of the announcements made by Health Minister Jaime Mañalich was to charge almost US$14.7 per virus test, although in the public system it is currently free.

But the worst has been seen in the Bolivian cities of Santa Cruz and Oruro, where at least two infected people were denied specialized medical care and were unable to access hospitals or any form of help. The same is true of the recordings played on social networks that show the outrageous reactions of the population to the desperation caused by the authorities’ inability to take effective public health action.

Italy, Spain and other nations in Europe are virtually isolated and issue daily communiqués that emphasize above all not maintaining physical contact between people. It was in this context that the video of the first German authority, Angela Merkel, was viralized.

Cuba and Venezuela are the countries where solidarity and calm have been established to overcome the situation, accompanied by preventive health efforts in the midst of the economic blockade, the precise moment to demand that the world community lift these inhumane sanctions in all the nations where they have been applied, such as Iran, so that the necessary medicines and supplies to combat the Covid-19 can circulate.

The countries that follow China in terms of the population affected and the number of deaths are South Korea, Italy, Iran – one of the first victims was Seyyed Hadi Khosroshahi, a former Persian ambassador to the Vatican – and Germany.

Stadiums all over the world host football matches or other events without an audience, Pope Francis gave a homily with St. Peter’s Square almost empty and now he delivers his homily by video, political campaigns where large numbers of people are concentrated have been suspended, so the question arises: what will happen on a Friday in Santiago, Chile, where people gather to “protest until dignity becomes a reality”?

Unfortunately, there is still a long way to go for this virus that has come to show what the situation of humanity as a whole has become. Those who survive have a duty to analyze, review and change the meaning we are giving to life.

Correo del Alba

Translation by Internationalist 360°