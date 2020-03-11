Chile Plebiscite: To Be or Not to Be?

Manuel Cabieses Donoso

There is no doubt: once again we are facing a trap set by the political caste in the service of the oligarchy. The demand for a Constituent Assembly – which was born under dictatorship – was dodged and in its place a Constitutional Convention is imposed on us that lacks the sovereignty of an Assembly. The Convention will function in a steel cage of limitations and rules that castrate the original power. The result – if the people do not defeat this manoeuvre – will be an absurdity of a Constitution.

The dilemma is whether or not to participate in the plebiscite of 26 April; whether to consciously enter the trap by trying to turn it into a democratic instrument. Not participating means letting the conservative reaction do what it wants with the rejection of the referendum and its Joint Convention.

The paradox is that the April 26 plebiscite is also an opportunity for the plebs to organize their forces, strengthen consciences, and, perhaps for the first time, achieve a democratic constitution, drafted and endorsed by the people. This is a major challenge that is equal to the monumental political feats. It consists of consciously entering the trap and blowing it up by means of pressure from an overwhelming majority. Only a force close to 70% will make it possible to break the straitjacket of the two-thirds quorum.

The constituent victory of the people would create the democratic conditions necessary to propose higher political, economic, social and cultural standards in a country that suffers from chronic inequality and needs to recover its dignity.

At this juncture, a political and social bloc is required to approve a Constitutional Convention of 155 members elected by the people.

The political caste ignored the historical roots of the demand for a Constituent Assembly. The initiative was undertaken by the Group of 24 in July 1978, at the height of the dictatorship. It was made up of lawyers from outlawed parties: 7 Christian Democrats, 8 Radicals, 2 right-wing opponents of the regime, 3 Socialists and 4 Independents. The president was the radical Manuel Sanhueza and the secretary was Christian Democrat Andrés Aylwin. Both lawyers stood out in defense of human rights violated by state terrorism. The Group of 24 raised the flag of the Constituent Assembly -a body that has never existed in Chile-, and drafted proposals for a democratic Constitution. Organizations that fought in the Popular Resistance against tyranny, such as the MIR, also made the demand for a Constituent Assembly their own.

The demand was watered down when the Coalition reached an agreement with the retreating armed forces. The parties of that coalition agreed to respect the essence of the 1980 Constitution, which was only patched up and mended in 2005 under the government of Ricardo Lagos.

In the current situation, the most important thing for the Left is to change the axis of institutionality, which is the neoliberal economic model. The revolution of this time is the cultural revolution that allows the removal of the indifference, individualism and skepticism with which the oligarchic domination contaminated Chilean society. The cultural revolution is underway and is led by women and the youth. It is up to them to take the lead in this process.

Dismantling the trap set by the political caste will not be easy. The two-thirds requirement for approval of any relatively important provision of the new Constitution is not the only obstacle. Once the plebiscite stage is over, the election of constituents will come along with governors, mayors and councillors. A river of candidates in which the gain will go to experienced political leaders. “The Convention may not alter the quorums or procedures for its operation and for the adoption of agreements”, reads the law that modified Chapter XV of the Constitution. Nor can the Convention modify the international treaties that form the thick protective net of the neoliberal model and foreign investment.

The main obstacle to achieving a democratic majority in the Constituent Assembly is abstentionism, which has already reached levels of 60%. The political caste established that voting will be voluntary in the April plebiscite and obligatory in the referendum on the draft Constitution. This roguery gives space, opportunity and support to the conservative alternative if we do not manage to set in motion a great popular movement for the “approval” and the Constitutional Convention.

The enormous effort needed to derail the conservative trap will bring a positive outcome for the people. It will also allow the Left to reorganize its forces and to renew its ideological foundations.

April offers the opportunity for the people to be protagonists of the social change that is pulsating in the belly of Chile.

Translation by Internationalist 360°