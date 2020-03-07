Mohawk Activist: Reconciliation Isn’t Dead. It Was Never Alive.

Alan S. Hale

One of the most consequential aspects of the conflict in the Wet’suwet’en territory in British Columbia and the sympathetic rail stoppages it inspired in Tyendinaga is just how successfully traditional Indigenous leaders and their supporters flexed their political muscles.

The hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en successfully pressured the federal government to sit down and negotiate an agreement with them, after they rejected the authority of the elected leaders to allow a natural gas pipeline through the community’s territory outside of the reserve.

The past month has demonstrated that First Nations’ pre-contact forms of Indigenous government still exist, that traditional leaders enjoy significant support both inside and outside their communities, and they can use that support to force governments to take their demands into account.

In Mohawk communities like Tyendinaga, this traditional governance takes the form of clan-based longhouses. Each longhouse has both a clan mother and a male chief. Those who recognize them as the community’s legitimate leaders rather than the elected council often distinguish themselves as “people of the longhouse.”

Many of the protestors — or land protectors, as they are called by supporters — in Tyendinaga were people of the longhouse from that community as well as from other First Nations, including Akwesasne located just outside Cornwall.

On Wednesday, Queen’s University hosted a public lecture by a prominent Mohawk activist and person of the longhouse, Ellen Gabriel, to give her thoughts on the Wet’suwet’en situation and the current state of Canada’s relationship with Indigenous Peoples.

“She became well known to the public when she was chosen by the people of the longhouse and her community of Kanehsatà:ke to be their spokesperson during the so-called Oka Crisis in 1990. Since then, she has been a human rights advocate,” Samantha King, a Queen’s professor, explained while introducing Gabriel.

During a passionate speech in front of a packed room at The University Club, Gabriel argued that the events of the past month are just the latest instance of Indigenous people standing up for their laws and traditions when elected leaders would not, just as they had during the Oka Crisis.

“Band councils are entities created by the state of Canada designed to promote the agenda of Canada and not recognize, or even respect, the ancestral teaching and laws that our ancestors had when Europeans first arrived here,” she said.

“In 1990, they called people like myself radicals and that the government wanted to talk to the moderates, who were the elected band councils. Well, I am very proud to be called a radical rather than a moderate, because, I think, radicals are the ones who make change.”

“In 1990, they talked about the band council versus the traditional council. Well, they are still talking about that today.”

In Gabriel’s view, one of the greatest of the Canadian system’s many faults is that it does not accept the legitimacy of Indigenous laws. There can be no self-determination for Indigenous people, she said, until they are able to make decisions using the laws that served their ancestors well for thousands of years.

She sees overtures towards reconciliation by the federal government or decisions from the Supreme Court of Canada upholding Indigenous rights as being profoundly hollow.

The government, she noted, will say nice things right up until the point it doesn’t get its way, and it calls in the RCMP to use force. That Indigenous people have to go into Canadian courts to assert their rights and title at all shows how broken the system is.

“We are being asked to rely on the Canadian justice system to provide us with some amount of justice. I have no faith in it, I’m sorry, ” she said.

Indigenous law is what underpins all the treaties and other agreements between Canada and First Nations, Gabriel said. If Canada won’t recognize those laws, then those agreements are invalid, and Indigenous people are justified in doing whatever they can to protect their land from environmental degradation.

“We will protect our land the way we see fit; we don’t need Canada’s permission. This our land, it’s our laws, and we never, ever, gave that up,” she declared.

“Our law looks at both the present and future generations, and Indigenous law would never allow an unsustainable resource to pollute the land and waters.”

“Without a doubt, we have a veto. Not the government or corporations. We have a veto.”

So, where does that leave Canada’s reconciliation project? In the wake of the removal of the rail blockages in Tyendinaga, many activists have begun saying that “reconciliation is dead.”

When asked what she thought of this sentiment, Gabriel argued that reconciliation had never lived.

“Reconciliation never truly started. Reconciliation is about reparation and restitution. If we look at what’s happening today, the exact opposite is happening,” she said. “There have been a lot of flowery words by prime ministers since the (residential schools) apology, but the reality is quite contrary.

“Reconciliation has to be alive before we can call it dead.”