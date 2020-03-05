To Chávez, Loyalty and Coherence

Gerónimo Paz Every 5th of March, it is not only important to pay tribute to Commander Chavez, to remember him and exalt him, which is fundamental (we the people must always remember those who dedicated their lives to the struggle for a humane, just and sovereign homeland), what is important, what really matters is not losing his spirit, his example, not abandoning his ethics, his political and strategic reasoning.

Chávez synthesizes in his action and his thought a nuclear ethical force. His entire political life was characterized by his ethical commitment, detachment, altruism, and spirit of sacrifice for others. Chavez’s political ethics are based on an eclectic fusion between the Christian tradition of “loving your neighbour as yourself” and the patriotic and altruistic libertarian traditions of our people and the revolutionaries of the world; his ethical legacy is a proposal for political reconstruction, for a new way of engaging in politics that is worthy of the new country and the new world we want to build. The ethical proposal that it offers as a historical alternative is that of unavoidable commitment; it is politics as a transforming action, as a testimony or apostolate of dedication and detachment without banal aspirations.

The politics of Chávez is altruism, but a superior, rational altruism, detached from simple giving. It is a mutual reinforcement between the self and others, a symbiosis in which both are empowered. The goal of Chávez’s altruism is not only to give food, it is not only to multiply bread, it is a mechanism for empowerment, for collective construction, it does not end in the missions or in distributive social policies, it goes much further. Chavez’s altruism becomes political so that the majority will rise from poverty, but not by giving them gifts, but by building power with them, transferring power through them. It is therefore a transforming altruism, it is an opening towards a universally realizable purpose of humanity, which is a true utopia.

With his praxis and thought, Chávez resolves a central ethical dilemma in politics: what are politics for? With him, politics is stripped of its perversion as being used as a mechanism for social advancement and elevates it to what it should be. The perversion of politics is one of the great historical evils of the country. From Paez’s betrayal to Chavez, the political history of Venezuela is the history of corruption, it is the history of the pillage of public property, so much so that it is impossible to understand the process of accumulation of wealth without studying the determining role that corruption has had in this process. Big capital, with a few exceptions, is the result, as is well known, of the transfer of oil income into private hands through multiple illicit and immoral mechanisms.

Chavista ethics are integral, they are in defence of humanity, of nature, they are a clear and firm option for the impoverished and unprotected in society, they invite us to fight for a good life and the happiness of all; they criticize the established order that excludes the majority; they propose inclusive life alternatives where we all have a place; they affirm a harmonious relationship between humans and nature. Its political thought is based on these principles, it is projected and translated into a national project, a concrete strategic thought to advance towards this transcendent objective, towards this possible utopia. Chavez’s ethics is what we call a radical political ethics. One cannot understand Chávez, one cannot be a Chavista without having a practice aligned with his ethical proposal, just as Christianity tells us that the truth will make us free, Chávez teaches us that only ethics will make us Chavistas.

Let this not become the memory of his ideas, of his legacy, something academic, dogmatic, let this not become a cold, petrified history, and worse, let this not become empty rhetoric. To Chávez honour and glory, but above all to Chávez loyalty and coherence always.

Translation by Internationalist 360°