Venezuela: Are We Facing a New Insurrectional Escalation Organized by the United States?

Although the actions of the Venezuelan opposition leadership lack all force, the conflict with the United States continues to develop and escalate. The US power elites are moving in the same strategic direction; the line of maximum pressure continues, concentrating efforts on economic aggression that, as is known, is aimed at the collapse of the government’s capacities to manage the economy which impacts in increasing the difficulties that people face in their daily lives.

The current scheme in which the aggression takes place includes the tactic of the coup de grâce, with the aim of creating events that exploit the crisis generated by the commercial and financial blockade, namely the people’s discontent with the collapse of public services and hyperinflation. This means riding on, and inciting, the people’s discontent.

The plan aims, to try, once again, to create an insurrectionary scenario that would have its starting point on 10 March. The alleged attack on Guaidó in Lara, the attack on the Venezuelan military base on the Colombian border with Apure, specifically on Isla Vapor, as well as the symbolic aggression and psychological terrorism perpetrated against the National Pantheon, all of which seek to stimulate support from the social base opposing possible violent actions and terrorism as a legitimate method, all point in this direction.

Likewise, Duque’s visit to the United States and his speech regarding the Venezuelan government as a supposed promoter of terrorism in the continent are part of this plan. In Venezuela we have developed the capacity to confront and deactivate these processes on several occasions and everything indicates that on this occasion it would be no different. However, we must be alert: social and political organizations, communes, militia, Hugo Chavez Popular Defense Brigades, all of us must maintain permanent actions in defense of democracy, sovereignty and peace.

The Venezuelan government is responding on the political level by accelerating the process for the designation of a new CNE, consolidating a discourse that is part of a correct political process: dialogue, understanding, peace. Despite the fact that in the current phase of the nomination committee’s designation, the two sectors of the right, the moderate sector and the extremist guaidosismo are participating, we believe that for the latter it is a tactical move to gain time while they advance in the seditious plan that is their true agenda.

Ivan Duque’s interfering request to the US for more sanctions against Venezuela is another example of the US neocolonial plans against Latin America, in which the overthrow of the Bolivarian government headed by Nicolás is a central objective. Hence, from La Corriente we express our most emphatic rejection of this action by the Colombian president, since it constitutes a flagrant aggression against our national dignity.

The framework of the US aggression against our Venezuela, then, has not changed. In the midst of the difficulties that our people are experiencing, we must, however, not lower our guard and keep the plans for the defense of the nation active and in motion. It is national dignity, democracy, peace and sovereignty that are at stake. Let us continue to guarantee it. Only in this way will we have the capacity to overcome the economic crisis and continue on the path towards the liberating horizon of the Bolivarian revolution.

Coordinación Nacional Corriente Revolucionaria Bolívar y Zamora

Translation by Internationalist 360°