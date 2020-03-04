João Pedro Stedile: “Mobilization Needs to Grow”

José Eduardo Bernardes

“The problems the working class faces are only getting worse”, says Stedile – José Eduardo Bernardes

The political, social and institutional crisis affecting Brazil, has been aggravated even more by the hands of Jair Bolsonaro. This view is shared by unions, political parties and social movements that comprise the Brazil Popular Front. Leaders of these groups gathered on Monday (2) morning in São Paulo (SP), at the headquarters of CUT (Unified Workers Center).

“Economically, the problems facing the working class have only gotten worse. Investments in manufacturing have stopped, unemployment is rising and U$25 billion in foreign capital has fled the country, the reason why the exchange rate has gone up”, explains João Pedro Stedile, of the national directorate of the Landless Workers Movement (MST).

According to Stedile, actions undertaken by Bolsonaro, like circulating a video urging his followers to participate in a protest against the National Congress via a messaging app, could be catalysts for social pressure against the president.

“We need to amplify mass mobilizations and in this sense, the call Bolsonaro put out for the 15th helps us, because he has revealed to be in crisis, including with the military wing, because the certainly cannot be comfortable with the situation he is stimulating, like the mutiny of police officers in Ceará and his confrontations with the Congress and the Supreme Court”, he points out.

In his view, both the Congress and the Supreme Court are part of the right wing forces. “How is it possible that a right wing president is attacking his own allies?”, questions the MST director.

“The trust of the people”

The meeting also discussed topics of importance for the progressive field, like the formation of an ample coalition between political parties, that would unite different ideals during electoral disputes, and also act as opposition to the Federal Government.

For Mônica Valente, of the national directorate of the Worker’s Party (PT), this front would be essential to salvage the rights that have been lost over the last few years.

“We have to build a strong front to confront and resist these policies of the Bolsonaro government, a front that also seeks to reclaim democracy and respect for the rights of social movements, to organize, to protest”.

Another theme that was discussed is participation by the people. It’s agreed that one of the most effective ways of pressuring Jair Bolsonaro’s government is through intense popular mobilization.

However, according to Walter Sorrentino, vice president of the Communist Party of Brazil (PcdoB), before calling the people out onto the streets, it is necessary to understand the tools the population utilizes.

“We need to regain the trust of the people. Part of this trust was lost, it’s not just about calling for protests, but to establish a dialogue with the masses, the would be social epicenter of our nation, that doesn’t support him, but also doesn’t support us”, he affirms. We need a new discourse, new methods and ways of doing political pedagogy alongside these factions”, Sorrentino adds.

Edited by Rodrigo Chagas

Translated by Ítalo Piva