Libya: “Sarraj Must Follow in the Footsteps of Salamé and Resign From Holding on to Power Without Elections”

Dr Aref Ali Nayed, Chairman of the Libya Institute for Advanced Studies (LIAS), thanked the United Nations Special Envoy to Libya Ghassan Salamé for having the courage to resign and for all efforts he had exerted for Libya.

In a press release published on his official Facebook page, Dr Aref Ali Nayed said: “I hope Salamé will be a role model in courageously resigning for Fayez Sarraj who has ruled us in the name of a ‘civil state’ for more than four years with neither election nor confidence granted from the House of Representatives.”

Nayed said that the correct and proper implementation of the Berlin Conference outcomes is better expressed in Libyan-led political forums, particularly the recent Tarhouna Tribal Forum and the Bani Walid Forum. Nayed said that those gatherings must continue until a ‘National Charter’ is achieved and all Libyans are reconciled with each other, and a new ‘Social Contract’ is drafted to overcome the present accumulated obstacles and impasses.

“The real and proper implementation of the Berlin outcomes consists in restructuring the current struggle and turning it into a struggle that can unify all Libyans who defend the civil national state against one enemy—the only enemy—which is terrorism and whoever supports it,” said Nayed.

He continued: “The real and proper implementation of the Berlin outcomes means the Presidency of the elected, and the only legitimate House of Representatives declares a state of emergency, which is already in effect, de facto, due to this Turkish terrorist invasion and the collapse of the Geneva talks—and forms an emergency government whose tasks are limited to only four.”

According to Nayed, the first task is “to limit the struggle to the war on terrorism and its supporters, to defeat the Turkish terrorist invasion, and to open channels of negotiations and cooperation with everyone who is dedicated to fighting against terrorism and its sponsors.” The second task, said Nayed, is “to achieve a unified and professional Libyan security and military architecture.”

The third task, Nayed added, is “liberating Libyan national resources from predation and corruption, and utilizing them to serve all Libyans without discrimination.” And finally regarding the fourth task he said is “to intensify the Libyan-led political and social fabric gatherings towards a comprehensive national reconciliation and an urgent National Charter on the basis of which municipal, parliamentary and presidential elections can be urgently organized, with international oversight.”

It is noteworthy that the political talks in Geneva, sponsored by the United Nations, collapsed. The legitimate House of Representatives based in Tobruk had withdrawn its participation in the Geneva talks due to the lack of clarity of its agenda. Moreover, a number of independent figures also withdrew, such as the well-known lawyer Azza Maghur due to the absence of a balanced representation. The advisory State Council was also absent from the talks as they insisted on progress on the military track first against the Libyan National Army before taking any part in discussions on the political track.

Al Marsad