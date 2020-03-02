Bertha Zuñiga: “My Mother’s Dream Has Not Faded Away”

Ezequiel Sanchez

From Tegucigalpa. Today marks four years since the assassination of Honduran indigenous leader and environmentalist Berta Cáceres. To commemorate the occasion and reaffirm that Cáceres continues to live in the memory and actions of her people, in the “imaginary of resistance”, Página12 interviewed her daughter and successor. Bertha Zúñiga, the current General Coordinator of the Civic Council of Popular and Indigenous Organizations of Honduras (COPINH) speaks about the cause and how it is experienced in the communities and in the country, in addition to what it means to hold the position her mother had.

It is the fourth anniversary of what they call “Berta’s planting”. I would like to start with this idea, from the seed that returns to the earth.

Berta Cáceres was such a significant figure for the Lenca people, for the Honduran people, that in spite of the fact that her life is being criminalized, she is always being called upon in territorial disputes, in the imaginary of the resistance, in the need to transform the country because of the conditions of militarization, of corporate plundering, of corruption, of generalized violence. We also believe that commemorating her cannot be decided by those who murdered her, who are in a state of impunity. They cannot impose a death on us, which is what they intended to do, remove us. It is necessary to say that Berta will continue to emerge in many struggles, in the new generations, in the struggles of women, which are so urgent and which have been making their presence felt. That is what the planting of Berta Cáceres means to us.

The intellectual authors were never singled out for justice. How is the case currently being pursued?

We have seen that the legal path is beginning to close. Now we see few possibilities of achieving integral justice. Impunity is going to persist for some time. It will break somewhere along the way, but in other political conditions that are not now in place. So, we have learned from different peoples about innovative legal, political and mobilization strategies. We must focus on preventing crimes from continuing to be committed, defending the rights of communities, the right to free, prior and informed consultation, which is being threatened. And to focus on how to confront the extractivist model in a stronger way, because it continues to advance. In this case, people feel that this murder, which in some way should have contributed to changing the structural conditions of the country, is not serving any purpose. The control of the people is advancing through the control of water resources. Privatization, projects to confront the scarcity that is already beginning to be felt in many places. Dams, the use of water for mining, large tourism projects, limitations on artisanal fishing and the promotion of industrial fishing. There are so many things happening around the water.

What is the state of the dam construction and what is the situation in the communities?

The concession is at a standstill. We are still asking for the cancellation of the Agua Zarca hydroelectric project, which has a 50-year operating permit. The state has done nothing to take away the concession and we think it is a very important symbolic act. On the other hand, all the conditions for the rupture of the social fabric have been established. Nothing has been done to repair the community that has been affected, not only by Berta’s murder, but by others. The reports that we follow, like Copinh, are constant, because of attacks on the people who are recovering the lands that were sold illegally to DESA. The Central American Bank for Economic Integration (BCIE) can claim the concession as theirs and restart the project. This is a latent danger and we regret that the State only wants to suppress justice by sentencing the material authors. What they call clean energy is a very lucrative business, for which private enterprise is participating and for which there is actually a war against many indigenous, peasant communities.

In this context, the Law of Prior Consultation that you mentioned assumes a lot of importance.

This law aims to regulate the right to free, informed and prior consultation established in Convention 169 of the International Labor Organization (ILO), but with the aim of taking away the decision of the communities in the territories, because today they represent the greatest obstacle to national and transnational investments. For us, it is like spitting on the memory of Berta Cáceres and it is legalizing plundering, dispossession, and the violence in Rio Blanco that has multiplied greatly. We are creating alliances between peoples to confront the situation, but we are aware of the correlation of unfavorable forces in the National Congress and in all the institutions of this government.

How do you feel about taking over the position of General Coordinator that your mother had?

It is a challenge to take on an organization that has suffered perhaps the most serious of all setbacks. Berta was not only the coordinator, she was also a strategist, a person who represented a great deal to the Lenca communities. Her murder was an attack on the Copinh, and it neither began nor ended there. We have faced a lot of criminalization for continuing to defend the territories. Fortunately, there has been a collective pact to get the organization going, from the communities reaffirming their struggle. Of course it’s hard. Now we are a fairly active group of people and we always wonder how she did it. Because she alone did everything that ten, twelve people do. I admire her all the more, not only the amount of work she did, but also her intelligence, her coherence, her cunning. She always said that people without cunning cannot fight their battles. It is to learn from the collective struggles, from the memory of the peoples, from their spirituality. It is the greatest challenge I have ever taken up in my life. I believe that without the collective commitment, without the support, not only in the work, but also human, and emotional support, that above all many women and companions of my people have given me, it would be fundamentally impossible.

How do your people view the future when the present is one of so many unequal correlations of forces?

The situation in Honduras is horrible. Since the coup d’état, things have happened that we never imagined would happen. New laws that legalize persecution, militarization, corruption, impunity. But I have had to travel to different communities, different parts of the country, and I see a lot of hope, a lot of determination on the part of the people. I feel that Berta Cáceres’ dream has not completely vanished. So as long as there are people willing to fight, we have to continue. We know what has to be done, the next steps. Above all, we need to coordinate. Dialogue. To know that it is an anti-systemic, integral struggle. The challenge is to build and strive to rebuild ourselves, because there are also organizational vices, quarrels between groups. If we do not learn, we will continue in a vicious circle. I believe that we have to broaden the struggle, do a lot of educational and social work in all aspects. And from there, we are going to achieve the refoundational dream to transform this country.

Translation by Internationalist 360°