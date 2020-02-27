Radicalize National Liberation

Adán Chávez Frías



In 2012, Commander Chavez bequeathed us two great beacons for the continuation of our socialist construction: Plan de la Patria and the Golpe de Timón. The first, the continuity of the programmatic line of the revolution, following the same spirit of the socialist plans, but a more transforming vision. The second, a criticism fundamentally aimed at a new impetus in the policy of the Bolivarian Government, a dialectical approach which addresses both the need to carry out this program and the current historical moment. Both orientations undoubtedly contain a broad objective: to deepen the Bolivarian Revolution.

It is necessary to emphasize this issue, when we have decided that the unavoidable path for the definitive building of a free and sovereign Homeland, capable of delivering the greatest amount of happiness to its people, is socialism, our Bolivarian Socialism. And we will only achieve that purpose with the deepening of the process of national liberation initiated in February 1999. This begins, as Commander Chavez rightly indicates, by changing the productive base, by democratizing the economic power, achieving the planning of the productive relations from collective self-management. These are elements that help to guide the transit, and that is what we are talking about today, the economy and the new cycle that is opening, we must be more efficient in the transit, and construction of the new political, economic, social, cultural model, the revolution These lines, drawn eight years ago, are still in force today, when imperialism increases the economic war against our People.

To radicalize the process of national liberation, following the program of the revolution contained in the Plan de la Patria, and under the political leadership of comrade President Nicolas Maduro, is perhaps the most important task in the current situation of the country. The permanent aggressions against our economy, orchestrated from Washington with the sole purpose of suffocating the population and creating conditions for intervention, make it necessary to accelerate changes in the productive structure, definitively overcoming the rentier model and handing over control of national industry to the workers for greater efficiency in production.

We have made considerable progress in this direction. The implementation of Petro as a measure to face the commercial blockade; as well as the continuity and strengthening of relations with China, Russia and other countries in the construction of multipolarity, have allowed us to contain the imperialist destabilizing pretensions.

However, much remains to be done to lead the revolution towards its deepening. Commander Chavez described this process as a long road, full of difficulties, of stalking and aggressions, betrayals and unconventional wars. For the objectives set out, to overcome the obstacles that the external and internal enemy are constantly trying to impose, it is necessary to consolidate the People’s Power as a synthesis of the whole, as the essence of Bolivarian democracy and as the center of all political action. Therefore, the people should have greater organization and consciousness with every day that passes, being capable of permanently revising revolutionary theory and practice, for a better understanding of the errors committed, to rectify what is necessary, and then to be able to achieve possible solutions and reinvigorate, or rather radicalize, our socialist construction.

It cannot be any other way, and this is how the Eternal Commander understood it. In the preamble of the Plan de la Patria he wrote: “In order to advance towards socialism, we need a People’s Power capable of dismantling the oppression, exploitation and domination that subsist in Venezuelan society; capable of shaping a new society within daily life, where fraternity and solidarity go hand in hand with the permanent emergence of new ways of planning and producing the material life of our People”.

That is why today, in perfect civic-military unity, in full anti-imperialist confrontation to defend the conquests of these years of revolutionary dignity, the great challenge, if we are to advance decisively in deepening our liberating process, is to consolidate the People’s Power, the only guarantor of the necessary transformations in pursuit of that great dream.