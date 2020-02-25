Parliament Foreign Committee: “We Will Not Allow Any US Military Bases on Libyan Territory”

The Head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Libyan Parliament, Yusuf al-Aqouri, said that the recent statements made by Fathi Bashagha, the Minister of Interior of the Government of the National Accord (GNA), calling on the United States to set up a military base are categorically rejected.

In exclusive remarks to the Russian Sputnik News Agency yesterday, on Sunday, Aqouri said, “We will not allow establishment of any U.S. bases on the Libyan territories. The same position is applied to any form of foreign intervention into Libyan territories.”

“The GNA is not constitutional and acts unilaterally. Such requests must be first approved by the House of Representatives. The GNA is not following the legal path because it failed to gain the confidence of the parliament,” added Aqouri.

He believed that the US side were not planning such an idea, but GNA’s Interior Minister seemed to be aiming to test the public opinion in the US and appease the American official position through such a proposal.

The head of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Libyan Parliament held the international community responsible for the GNA’s behaviour and the recent statements of its officials, stressing that Libya should neither be a conflict arena nor host foreign forces.

Al Marsad