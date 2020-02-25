Fascism and Hate: The U.S. and Latin America in 2020 (I)

José R. Oro

Fascism is a dictatorial form of government intimately bound to hatred in its many manifestations, developed within the context and conditions of imperialism. It appeared in Mussolini’s Italy, Hitler’s Germany, Pinochet’s Chile, Greece, Portugal, Spain, Poland, Hungary, Romania and other countries. In all of them it failed brutally, inflicting immeasurable suffering on their peoples.

Today it manifests itself in Donald Trump’s United States, Jair Bolsonaro’s Brazil, the Bolivia of the coup perpetrators and in other parts of the planet, always in accordance with the characteristics of each country.

The media controlled by the ultra-right have unleashed a war of hatred, big lies (it is now fashionable to call it fake news), the pretense of “truth”, omissions and obfuscation, peppered with insignificant details, that are used to legitimize the lies and render them credible both within the United States and in the international arena. Nothing new under the sun, but something altogether more intense, aggressive, unscrupulous and at all levels of intellectual depth, from Luis Almagro and Mario Vargas Llosa to various characters who appear on television and social networks.

The entire structure of media disinformation, very well explained by several prominent Cuban journalists in solid articles (1, 2, 3, 4, 5), is operating in the most intense way against Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Syria, Nicaragua, Russia, China and other countries that do not bow to the diktat of the Trump government and its confreres such as Pompeo, Rubio, Abrams, Claver-Carone, Kozak and others.

The primary form of media aggression against other countries is predicated on extreme xenophobic hatred, overvaluation of American society and extreme nationalist, racist and class impulses (5). All of them have been and are repeated manifest factors of fascism.

The exaltation of xenophobia and the contempt for the progressive movement have also been exacerbated in the internal politics of the United States. Both outward and inward expressions have combined in a kind of “globalized” fascist hatred, aimed in the short term at rejecting the formidable challenge of the more “socialist” sectors of the Democratic Party against Trump’s re-election in 2020.

The main target is the center-left candidate Bernie Sanders, who is labelled by the Republicans (and often by the Democratic candidates themselves) as being “radical socialist” to ” communist” (a term Sanders himself has long since made clear that it does not “bother him at all”).

The Political Expression of Hate in the United States, 2019-2020

The main efforts of Trump and his team in the quest – by any means necessary – for re-election in 2020 have focused on promoting the atomization of the Democratic Party among many candidates and on imprinting the fear of socialism in the minds of many Americans who reject any socialist idea before they can even begin to understand it.

Their opponents focus more on rejecting Trump’s domestic policies, and much less on the current government’s dangerous actions against other countries, especially military operations, threats and sanctions, at a level not seen since the end of the Cold War.

Recent reports indicate that the United States is fighting seven wars (7), from Afghanistan and Iraq to Syria, Yemen, Somalia, Libya and Niger. On top of that, the current Administration has declared its readiness to attack Venezuela (8).

In the United States, the “media scoundrel” has managed to confuse people and attempts to portray vulgar aggressions as “patriotism” and to denounce Israel for its genocide against the Palestinians, as “anti-Semitism”. Traditional right-wing leaders of the Democratic Party have criticized Trump for promoting internal hatred, but not for irresponsibly encouraging war, its most concentrated expression.

The recently approved military budget in the United States is $717 billion (many millions more are unaccounted for, hidden elsewhere), the highest in the history of any country in the world, equal to the sum of the military expenditures of nine countries behind it (9). The increase of 200 billion in the Trump era could guarantee free public education at the university level for the entire school population of the United States.

Hatred in the White House and Traditional Political Structures

Trump’s pardon of the former Mesa County (Phoenix, Arizona) abuser and torturer reveals the president’s fascist convictions.

Hatred of Black people, Latinos, Catholics, non-Zionist Jews, Muslims and other minorities are a daily feature of Trump’s politics. A massive but still somewhat disorganized political enthusiasm has emerged: “Defeat Trump” is the slogan, but without much consideration for what the alternative government program would be, and although Trump and his gang more than deserve it, they have divided their opponents in a very harmful and superfluous way.

The enthusiasm that propelled the Democrats to a decisive victory in the Congressional House of Representatives during the November 6, 2018 midterm elections has continued to grow to this day.

These crowds are motivated by the desire to oust President Trump, even if they are not clear on who they prefer to succeed him. Despite all the secrecy and “traps” against him, Bernie Sanders’ “democratic socialist” message has infiltrated much deeper than his enemies and skeptics expected.

The number of hate groups in the United States increased from 954 to 1,020 in 2018, up 7% from 2017, according to a report by the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC).

The report reveals that by the time the Trump government reached its halfway point, hate groups grew by 30 percent. (10). During the Obama Administration, this number had decreased by 23%. Today, the center of hatred in the U.S. is in the White House and its offices, frequently transmitted and communicated through the president’s own tweets, which provide some people with the perception of “personal communication” with the president.

Massive demonstrations against hatred, weapons and discrimination have indicated a change in the orientation of the American people, especially the youth. Photo 123.

What are the main hate groups in the United States?

Anti-immigrant : many small groups with powerful support from the White House and certain sectors of Congress.

: many small groups with powerful support from the White House and certain sectors of Congress. Anti-LGTB : Evangelical groups and several other denominations known generally as the “Christian Right”.

: Evangelical groups and several other denominations known generally as the “Christian Right”. Anti-Muslim : Very strong within the Jewish minority (even among people who are highly progressive on other issues), and in very reactionary sectors. Many African-Americans have converted to Islam, a manifestation of “counter-hate”.

: Very strong within the Jewish minority (even among people who are highly progressive on other issues), and in very reactionary sectors. Many African-Americans have converted to Islam, a manifestation of “counter-hate”. African-American Separatism: they fight for their own demands, not those of other sectors of society. They are presumed to be manipulated to divide African-Americans among themselves and make them unpopular with other segments of the population.

Then there are the Ku Klux Klan, the National Rifle Association (NRA), white supremacists, neo-Nazis, supremacists/machistas, racist skinheads, ultraconservative Catholicism, holocaust deniers and other forms of anti-Semitism, “music-hating” and “science-hating” groups, and Southern pro-Confederates, among others.

The various anti-Cuban and anti-Venezuelan groups, especially in Florida, would be added to the list.

Almost 100% of the hate groups, which are estimated to have between 2.5 and 3 million active participants, are fiercely “anti-communist” or “anti-socialist”, without knowing anything about what these are.

This is why Donald Trump bases his re-election campaign on accusing his opponents of being “socialists” or “communists”, saying that the United States “will never be socialist”, etc. It is a hate crusade, which seeks to intimidate people for the purpose of showing the big corporations that no change will be allowed that will affect their profits, that the government responds and will always respond to the 1% that receives more money than the rest of the country.

The policies of aggression against Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua combine economic, strategic interests and intense hatred to gain the Floridian vote and influence the minds of many Americans with imagined “hordes” of immigrants, with “anti-U.S. socialist” ideas.

Mike Pompeo’s slanderous statements against Cuba and Russia for their support of the legitimate government of Venezuela are an incredible explosion of hatred against “socialism that could destroy the United States”.

Even more serious is the application of Title III of the Helms-Burton Law, especially because of its extraterritoriality, the limitation of family remittances and the near impossibility of Americans travelling to Cuba, not to mention a myriad of other aggressions throughout the world.

Images of hate. Confederates, KKK, neo-Nazis, all together, all anti-Socialists. Photo: Reuters.

Translation by Internationalist 360°