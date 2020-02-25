Before Resuming Dialogue in Geneva, the Libyan Parliament Demands the Dismantling of Militias

There is no place for armed groups operating outside the law in Tripoli

The Libyan parliament has identified 12 requirements that must be met before continuing political dialogues.

Terrorist groups, armed militias, and gangs controlling the capital must be dismantled and disarmed.

The Libyan army should be tasked with cleansing the country of terrorist groups, militias and armed gangs, protecting borders and vital targets, maintaining security and order.

The formation of a new presidential council composed of a president and two deputies from each of the three regions, a government of national unity with a prime minister and two deputies from the three regions, would have to be approved by the House of Representatives.

The conditions include organizing parliamentary and presidential elections within a specified period from the date the national unity government is granted confidence.

The Libyan House of Representatives rejected the method of threatening with international sanctions that the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) is adopting against the elected representatives of the people to coerce them into participating in Geneva talks under a spurious agenda.

Al Arab | Libya Address Journal | Internationalist 360°

