The Libyan Army Welcomes the Demands of the Tahruna Conference

General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, spokesman for the Libyan National Army, announced on Friday afternoon that the armed forces welcomed the demands made by the sheikhs and notables of the Libyan tribes who met in Tarhouna in recent days. The spokesman said, in a speech broadcast live on TV, that the results of the Libyan National Army Forum represent national principles that cannot be abandoned, as well as the true spirit of the state and the aspiration of all the Libyan people.

Al-Mesmari went on to add that any opposition or confiscation of national will or denial of the right of the Libyan people to a democratic, secure, stable and sovereign state can no longer be tolerated. The General Command of the Libyan National Army reiterated its full readiness “to carry out their orders to fight the Turkish invaders, cut the root of terrorism, eradicate it from Libyan soil, dismantle and disband the militias, collect weapons and hold accountable those who threaten national security, cooperate with saboteurs, invaders and terrorists through military, political and media support”.

The military spokesman said that the LNA’s general command, represented by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is ready to complete the military operations towards “the elimination of all threats to security, defeating Turkish colonialism, imposing the law and the prestige of the State over its entire geographical region until it reaches all Libyans without exception, exclusion or marginalization so that the Libyan people can choose their representatives through the vote”.

The spokesman’s statements come after the resumption of military dialogue on Friday morning in Geneva, after the withdrawal on Tuesday by the Prime Minister of the Government of National Agreement (GNA), Faeyez al-Serraj, at the request of his allies Qatar and Turkey. Serraj’s decision came following the announcement by the European Union of an air and sea force to monitor compliance with the arms embargo on Libya. In this regard, UN envoy Ghassan Salameh has made it clear that this mission will not be immediate and will have to be submitted to the assessments of the Security Council.

Sources: JANA.LY/ AFRIGATE

Translation by Internationalist 360°