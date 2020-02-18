The First Round of 5 + 5 Aims to Extend the Libyan Crisis

Tripoli militias deepen the crisis

The Geneva Military Dialogue Aims Primarily to Legitimize Warlords, by Luring the National Army into Surrendering its Current Positions

Despite the relief expressed by the UN envoy to Libya, Ghassan Salameh, regarding the results of the meetings of the Joint Military Committee (5 + 5) that took place last week in Geneva, subsequent leaks confirm that the stabilization of the armistice is a difficult process, although it is the only decision agreed upon, not by the two Libyan teams who did not meet face to face, but by the international community, which was behind its imposition as one of the outcomes of the Berlin conference on January 19.

Salama acting as a mediator between the two parties, asked questions and sought answers for six days, while the two sides were in constant contact with their authority in the east and west of the country: the General Command of the Armed Forces that control 90 percent of the country’s territory and the government of accord protected by militias, mercenaries and Turkish advisors in Tripoli.

The two parties now understand that the most important item to be agreed upon is to establish the armistice, which came into effect on January 12, after the Russian and Turkish Presidents agreed on it, provided that the UN mission continues its efforts to transform it into a ceasefire, allowing the opening of humanitarian corridors and the exchange of prisoners and the bodies of the dead.

The mission acknowledged that no understanding was reached on restoring normal life in the areas of engagement, and here the depth of the dispute between the two parties becomes clear. The cities of the west coast are subject to the government of reconciliation, while the army aspires to establish state sovereignty over the capital, Tripoli, which it sees as being held hostage by militias and multinational terrorist organizations.

The negotiating team of the Al-Sarraj government had a number of conditions, the most prominent of which is the return of the army to positions held before last April 4th, to signal Field Marshal Haftar’s recognition of the legitimacy of militias and mercenaries, hinting that the Libyan armed forces are an occupying force in part of their country, while the terrorist groups and armed legions brought in from northern Syria by Turkey, are to be seen as a liberation force capable of filling the void created when the army vacates its positions.

The Saraj government mission, with a team of advisers of different nationalities, tried to drag the army into a trap regarding what it called a ceasefire throughout the country, according to the commander of the Field Operations Room and the head of the Military Committee in Tripoli, Major General Ahmed Abu Shamma. This would have meant giving way to armed gangs and sleeper cells to move openly and freely in the country, a was the case before the liberation of most areas, and the return of the displaced people to their homes would not be for the actual residents of the neighbourhoods and suburbs of Tripoli, but terrorists fleeing Benghazi, Derna, Ajdabiya and other cities and regions.

The Al-Sarraj government mission to Geneva carried conditions primarily aimed at impeding the international mission and pushing the National Army mission to sign an agreement which while purportedly aiming to spread security and stability in the country, would actually rededicate the chaos, pull the rug out from under the feet of the army, not acknowledging its role or the sacrifices made during six years of Operation Dignity, or ten months of Operation Flood of Dignity to liberate the western region, foremost of which is the capital, Tripoli.

The path of destruction

Reflecting on the issue, one can see that the United Nations, known for its silence on militia crimes from Syria to Yemen and from Iraq to Libya, aims, through the Geneva Military Meetings, to protect and maintain the influence of militias in Western Libya, transforming them into a systemic armed force that can be integrated into a new military institution, yet to be created and agreed upon. This would open the way for the forces of political Islam to position themselves in state institutions, including the army, to weaken them, similar to what was proposed by Qatar and Washington in 2011, and as happened in Iraq after 2003.

The national army was a short distance from the center of Tripoli when the international machine suddenly moved not only to stop its progress, but also to rescue the militias fighting with with Turkish weapons, mercenaries and experts, to give them the opportunity to recover and redeploy, with the Berlin conference recommendations that would only lead to further crisis, especially in the absence of mechanisms implemented to disband armed groups and collect their weapons.

The Geneva Military Dialogue serves primarily to legitimize warlords, as happened in Yemen, through manoeuvers to lure the national army to abandon its current positions, to confirm the lie that it is a force coming from the east of the country to invade the capital.

The negotiation teams returned from Geneva with Salama’s statements to the media. As for the negotiations that will resume on the 18th of this month, they will not differ from their predecessors in ruminating conditions and positions, so that the crisis will be extended indefinitely, but with an important emergency this time, which is the closure of the oil tap that appears to have far more value than Libyan blood in the eyes of the international community.

Al Arab

Translation by Internationalist 360°