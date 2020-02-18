Quarantine (IX): State of Emergency and the Place of the Popular Majorities

Reinaldo Iturriza López

The exception imposed

One of my working hypotheses is that when the previously anomic becomes the center of social dynamics, that is, when the anomic becomes a new rule of sociability (1), it is because a state of exception has been imposed. In this case, it is the capitalist economic agents, fundamentally monopolistic and oligopolistic, who assume the auctoritas to suspend the potestas (2). They are, let us say, the new “sovereign”, one who acts in close alliance, although often subordinated to the interests of the US imperial sovereign (3).

How is this state of emergency expressed? Precisely, as a suspension of powers, and more specifically as a lack of knowledge of market regulation mechanisms. It could be said that the state of emergency is an expression of a victorious rebellion against state regulation of the market. Of course, it is necessary to qualify: it is not a matter of absolute definitive victory. The current situation would have to be defined more as a dispute in progress.

I have raised, among other things, the need to investigate the historical conditions that have made possible not so much the rebellion itself, but the fact that it has been victorious (4). Until now, rebellions of the same nature have known nothing but failure: during the years 2002 and 2003, for example.

Beyond powerful and even decisive external conditions, such as the severe contraction of oil revenues since the end of 2014 and, later on, the unilateral coercive measures imposed by the US imperial sovereign, what other conditions and circumstances induce the weakness of the revolutionary forces? Until we are able to settle this analytical debt, it will be impossible to understand how this new “sovereign”, who exercises a power that nobody delegated to him, and who decides over our lives beyond our will, has managed to prevail (5).

The detail is that, in the absence of the legitimacy that the popular vote would grant it, in the measure that the anomic has become a new norm of sociability, and given the progressive weakening of the State, a part of the population begins to aspire that these capitalist economic agents be the ones who assume the control of the market, and to demand the State to contribute to the “normalization” of the situation by means of a compromise with the new “sovereign”.

Therein lies, in my view, the main danger: that a part of society, which places less and less trust in the State, and which is exhausted by what it perceives as an unbearable “caotisation” of the economy, will end up accepting the reality of a deregulated market, in some cases as a “necessary evil”, and in others even as a horizon, in the sense of a precondition for the end of “caotisation”. In this way, the new “sovereign”, illegitimate in origin, would end up conquering a minimum of legitimacy among those he has held hostage in the course of his rebellion.

The consensus exception

In contrast to the present times, of mutation towards a regime of neoliberal governmentality, of reorganization of political rationality (6), there was a time when the state of exception gathered the consensus of the whole Venezuelan society.

This happened in the wake of the Vargas Tragedy, in December 1999. According to Didier Fassin, this event “produced a humanitarian state of exception”. The uniqueness of the situation lies in the fact that it is not decreed “in the name of the threat to public security that a declaration of war would classically provoke, or today the threat of a terrorist attack”, but is established “in the name of the emotion aroused by the cataclysm and its human repercussions”. The “exceptional measures” are not authorized because of “fear of danger” but because of “sympathy for the victims”. This is “the originality of the situation: far from being the decision of a sovereign, the state of emergency is desired by large segments of society, transported in some way by a wave of generosity in view of the victims and by a feeling of confidence in the person of the president. Usually feared and denounced, the state of emergency is desired here” (7).

This “national consensus… around the principle of this state of emergency” (8) is taking place in very particular historical conditions. On the one hand, and as we will recall, there is “the spectacular brutality of the cataclysm and the number of dead, wounded and injured”, to which is added “the apparently non-discriminatory character of this natural violence which affects both the poor and the rich” (9). On the other hand, and this is what makes December 15 “a particularly strong political symbol”, we have “its perfect coincidence with another major event…: the national elections that would allow the people to decide on a draft Constitution destined to lay the foundations of the new ‘Bolivarian Republic’, named in this way by President Hugo Chávez” (10).

In the words of Fassin, Chavez, “a charismatic leader with a reputation for integrity”, and who vindicated the libertarian exploits of Simon Bolivar, “literally embodied the regeneration of a Venezuela that observers, politicians and simple citizens saw as a country in total distress”. Using “a mystical and symbolic Christian language”, Chávez offered “to the dying and divided nation the prospect of a rebirth” (11).

On that December 15, “on the one hand, the communion between the unrest that, as it hit all social categories indiscriminately, brings the whole country together, and, on the other hand, the redemption at the ballot box that, thanks to a constitutional refoundation, means a promise of national regeneration. In order to deal with the affliction, the ‘sacred union’ of the parties is invoked. The rhetoric used refers back to a political theology, in the Schmitian sense. The figure of the leader who decides to take full power, in the moment of danger, to save the country in danger, finds all its legitimacy in this framework” (12).

Fassin has stressed that the landslide apparently did not discriminate between rich and poor, and it is an indisputable fact that people from all social classes died, were injured or lost their homes, as it is also true that many people from the higher classes actively collaborated in the rescue work. But that of equality in tragedy is a half-truth. The following story sums it up: “Two women evacuated by the armed forces to Barquisimeto told of their arrival at the airport of this city… The first, who came from the popular milieu and originated from the poor neighborhoods of Vargas, was received at the garrison where she could immediately wash and warm herself. Having nowhere to go, she was then clothed and fed with her children for several months, doing a cleaning job in return. The second, a member of the middle classes and a resident of the coastal residential areas, found an engineer at the military fort who took part in the relief effort and offered to come and take a shower with her daughter in his office. She calls her friends, who lend her a house, and her daughter, [who] quickly returns to … the United States, where she lived, has her taken quickly to the capital in two cars that her company had rented for her. In other words, when the victims’ lives are physically threatened, and the time of the rescue emergency has passed, early in the moment of ‘resocialization’, everything is done along the usual lines of inequalities” (13).

But inequality does not only “reappear” (of course, it never really ceases to exist) at the moment of resocialization after the tragedy. Moreover, Fassin states, “an unequal relationship is built between those who help and those who are helped. This fact is certified in some places where the urgency of a disaster reduces the condition of the victims to their pure physical existence and gives rise to ambiguous movements of piety and solidarity. The victims are not deceived by the treatment they receive, especially if they are of modest means, the stigmata of poverty redouble the stigmata of misfortune”. That is why it is so important, Fassin continued, that Chávez has proceeded to “rename the victims,” after “having taken the measure of the social injustice of the humanitarian gesture that adds to the usual misfortune of the natural disaster, precisely he who has proposed to turn [those stigmas] around. If they are called victims, “a term that… is no less a religious etymology in reference to condemnation, and thus associated with the idea of fault, Chávez will propose “replacing that term with that of dignified, those whose dignity is recognized… From victims of the earth, the survivors become redeemed. Even though “the re-qualification of the victims in this religious terminology had very little effect on the concrete conditions of their confinement in the military camps”, Chavez “did more to transform the reflections of society in the eyes of the poor and of the army in the state of emergency” (14).

To recapitulate, Fassin maintains that, even though “the exception is always introduced through the categories of law”, in Venezuela, on the occasion of the Vargas Tragedy, “the exception is thought of from a totally different perspective: neither a legal act, in the context of the National Constituent Assembly, nor a de facto state, instituted by the armed forces, it is here a political gesture that involves and permeates the whole of society. The exception is not only the state of exception proclaimed (and we saw that it was not completely so in this case), it is also the exceptional situation (lived collectively as such)” (15). Later on, he complements: “In the process of regeneration of the State, announced according to a rhetoric that is basically less revolutionary than mystical and powerful in a symbolism that is also more religious than political, the catastrophe is lived as a test that allows the reconstruction of the national unity and the exception appears as the concrete modality of the collective redemption acquired at the price of a symbolic violence, sometimes physical” (16).

But the national consensus on the state of emergency will be short-lived: “this time of unity, which has been restored in the midst of the tragedy, will have been the starting point for divisions that will come, which will take the form of deep rifts, and will have left the country on the brink of civil war on numerous occasions, weighing down the threat of a new state of emergency, this time for reasons of strict internal security. When the state of grace disappears, the social appears because it is hierarchical, divided and conflictive”. In the face of tragedy, Venezuelan society has briefly experienced “the illusion that ethnic and racial, economic and political borders are erased in the face of the unanimous wave of solidarity. But because this illusion does not know how to withstand the test of reality, the duration of the rules of the common social game quickly returns to the fore: pillage for the survivors, diversion of donations, abuses of the armed forces, abuses of power, settling of scores, are thus the rule of the exception, while, surreptitiously, they reveal the pre-existing inequalities of conditions in the face of the tragedy and show the satisfied indifference of the privileged social classes to the victims. The Spanish language says better than any other this ambiguity in scenes of disaster: the victims are not only the victims of misfortune, but also the victims of the earth; to the misfortune are added the stigmata. That the Venezuelan president should rename them with dignity is a laudable intention and perhaps has performative effects. Once the emotion has passed and the generosity has been exhausted, this symbolic gesture will not spare them from either injustice or violence” (17).

A place in the world

In contrast to December 1999, when the state of emergency was desired by society as a whole, the situation of exceptionality that is already very evident from 2015 onwards, when anti-Chavism makes the rhetoric of “humanitarian reason” (18) its own, is imposed on the popular majorities. It is a de facto situation, not based on a legal act, and which has profound political implications.

To such an extent has “humanitarian reason” been enthroned, which translates into a pathetic representation of social inequalities (19), that we run the risk of forgetting what the process of subjectivation of Chavism meant, that is, the progressive politicisation of the popular classes that took place during the last decade of the twentieth century, and which was consolidated during the first years of the Bolivarian revolution.

It is completely true, as Fassin states, that the victims of the Vargas Tragedy belonging to the popular classes were, at the same time, the victims of the earth. In fact, it would be correct to say that before they lost everything in the landslide, they were already victims. To put it with Frantz Fanon, implicitly referred to by Fassin, before adding to the list of those affected, the poor victims of Vargas lived in “an area of non-being, an extremely sterile and arid region, a ramp that was essentially stripped away, from which a real upsurge could be born” (20). Their rebaptism as dignified goes beyond the strictly performative: Chávez was encouraged by much more than the intention of making a symbolic gesture.

That episode may have prefigured what would be the core of the specific type of governmentality in the making that the Bolivarian movement under Chávez’s leadership rehearsed: one whose purpose was not to make die and let live, nor to make live and let die, but to make live what was condemned to die (21). That is, to recognize the dignity of those who until very recently were simply the wretched of the earth.

In El chavismo salvaje, especially in the second part, about Los salvajes, I have gathered a set of texts that account for the way in which anti-chavism represented its historical counterpart from the very beginning of the Bolivarian revolution. One of them reads: “The irruption of Chavism into the political arena is inextricably linked to its criminalization. It could even be said that criminalization precedes it, so that when Chavism enters the scene it cannot appear as anything other than a criminal, barbaric, irrational, violent subject. Without this discourse that stigmatizes, transfigures and even hides the Chavista subject, there is no opposing story about Chavismo. There is plenty of historical evidence, and it is there, at hand, for those who wish to carry out the archaeology of the opposition discourse: during the first months of 1999, the opinion pages of the opposition press were plagued with horror at the ‘invasions’ of land. This is how the Chavista subject, as soon as the new government was installed, appears: as an agent foreign to the social body, as a pathogenic element that moves with a dreadful centripetal impulse, from the country to the city, from barbarism to civilization. The opposition’s story was always the story of the imminent catastrophe that the barbarian Chavista invasions would provoke” (22).

This imminent catastrophe precedes the natural catastrophe of December 1999, and it is this simple reason that allows us to understand how after the brief state of grace that followed the Vargas Tragedy, the hierarchical, divided and conflictive society re-emerges, to say it with Fassin.

In December 1999, not only the victims of Vargas, but also the condemned popular majorities, had already started the slow path towards their dignity some years ago: that “emergence” about which Fanon wrote. By talking about dignified, and perhaps without it being his intention at the time, Chávez was doing nothing but signifying that event. By shaking off the stigmata, overcoming invisibility, dehumanization and death, in short, by not being, the popular classes began to be. Such is the meaning of a couple of phrases that can be read in The Wild Chavism, written in 2012: “With Chavism, millions have found their place in the world. Many anti-Chavistas feel they have lost it” (23).

The Whitening of Chavism

The state of exception imposed by the new capitalist “sovereign” will mean that these millions who, with Chavism, have found their place in the world, will be slowly but progressively expelled back into the zone of non-being. This is particularly visible from 2015, when long queues at the doors of shops will proliferate to the point of normalisation, of people trying to acquire basic necessities at regulated prices. Then, mass access to these products, one of the main popular conquests during the Bolivarian revolution, begins to be perceived no longer as an expression of the construction of a more just and egalitarian society, but as an occasion for competition, cheating, lying, abuse or lack of authority. After years of dignification, the popular majorities were forced to deal again with the experience of humiliation (24).

The process of mutation of the popular Chavista subject is directly related to this state of exception: if for anti-Chavism, a political identity assumed fundamentally by those who inhabit the zone of being, the insurgency of Chavism describes a centripetal movement, which threatens its privileges, the situation of exceptionality will be the starting point of a social dynamic characterized by a centrifugal impulse, of expulsion of Chavism towards the zone of non-being. In this context, and in a very schematic way, official Chavism will claim its right to continue enjoying the same privileges, that is, it will do everything possible to remain in the zone of being; another part of Chavism will take refuge, irreducibly, in its own political identity, regardless of whether this translates into its permanence in the zone of being or not; while the bulk of Chavism, already expelled or in the process of being so, will establish an increasingly problematic relationship with political identity. In the case of the latter, above all, mistrust of the entire political class will predominate, the State will continue to be conceived as an important political asset, even if it is valued as having failed, and inflation of the deregulated market will occur as a political asset, which will be associated with the possibility of order in the midst of the prevailing “chaos”.

Paradoxically, this inflation of the deregulated market as a political good may be the only common point between officialdom and disaffiliated Chavism. In fact, this singular circumstance would explain the Lacava “phenomenon”.

Mayor of Puerto Cabello between 2008 and 2016, elected in 2017 governor of the state of Carabobo, politically and economically one of the most important in the country, Rafael Lacava made his campaign marking distance from the symbolism of the Chavista political class, using in very few occasions the traditional red clothing, privileging the use of the shirt that identifies the national soccer team, in vinotinto color. Relatively young (51 years old), a white man of European descent, “rich from a cradle”, as he likes to define himself, an economist graduated from the Andrés Bello Catholic University, and a specialist in tax management, the politician has forged an image of an “efficient” ruler who, for example, applies measures typical of punitive populism, He has “successfully” fought small bachaqueros, whom he even penalized with the cleaning of public roads during his term as mayor, and whom he promised as a candidate for governor that he would exhibit in “Dracula’s car”, as he called a vehicle decorated, in the back, with a cell of bars.

Already as governor, Lacava has continued to recreate the vampire symbolism, announcing, for example, the creation of “TransDrácula”, public transport service, with used buses imported from the United States, managed by private; “Gas Drácula”, domestic gas service, previously managed by the communal road, and now by private; “HydroDracula”, drinking water supply service; “TrashDracula”, city sanitation service; the “Dracus Signal”, similar to the “bat signal” that lights up the Gotham sky when the presence of Batman is required, and which in this case is lit when the governor wishes to announce “good news”; the “Dracualumbra”, a lighting and road marking program; the “dracuplazas” and “dracuparques”, where food trucks proliferate, with private capital intervening in the maintenance of public spaces; the “dracuproducts”, resulting from “strategic alliances” with private capital, and among which the “Dracucerveza”, the “Dracuarepa” (corn flour), the “Dracupollo”, the “Dracucafé”, the “Dracujabón”, the “Dracuaceite”, the “Dracumargarina”, etc. stand outIn addition, the company has launched a new line of clothing called “Dracula”; “0800Drácula”, for emergency care; “PoliDrácula”, a name now displayed by the state police units; “Club Drácula”, a nightclub; “DracuFest”, a beach festival; the reopening of a public square located in the city of Valencia with the name of “Plaza Transilvania”, among other initiatives of the same sign.

Particularly skilled in the use of social networks, Lacava has managed to project an image of “proximity” with his followers, interacting virtually with a frequency that is not usual in the political class, more inclined to a frank disconnection with the people, often resorting to humor and often using colloquial language, when not expressly coarse, without there being any public sign of disapproval by the Chavista political leadership. In the eyes of Venezuelan society, Lacava has simply been left to do and pass.

Again, the Lacava “phenomenon” can only be understood in the context of the process of mutation of the popular Chavista subject, which in turn is directly related to the state of exception that has been imposed on Venezuelan society, and which would be one of the starting points of a process of mutation of greater scope, towards a regime of neoliberal government, of profound reorganization of political rationality, with its wake of depoliticization and de-citizenization.

In a political climate marked by what is popularly perceived as a general “withdrawal” of the State, which is not only from the market, and by the marked discredit of the political class, appealing to a skilful political marketing strategy, Lacava appears as an “efficient” ruler when he announces that he will do what any ruler would have to do: take care of public affairs. In fact, the first line of rhetorical defense from his supporters is precisely that: the governor does what others don’t do, and it doesn’t matter if the price to be paid is his eccentricities. In such a circumstance, the fundamental issue, i.e., how to do it, takes a back seat: privatizing the management of essential services and even public spaces, for example, which eloquently belies the fact that only a symbolic price is paid. In reality, the majority are not in a position to pay the price, and the result is nothing but greater social inequality.

More importantly, Lacava’s true “success” lies in making not only digestible to a certain extent, but even desirable to a part of the population, what many other national, regional and local rulers are doing or intend to do, not without facing popular rejection: privatize to govern more “efficiently. Exactly the same can be said about his declarations in favour of the privatisation of the electricity service (24): the only “merit” of the governor is to publicly manifest what other governors still do not dare to say. It is perfectly understandable: under Chavez’ leadership, any opinion in that sense would have been inconceivable. Lacava has made an important contribution, turning the previously inconceivable into reasonable doubt.

In short, what the Lacava “phenomenon” teaches us is that a whitening of Chavism may well occur. In the case of this indoctrinated Chavism, and to say it with Fanon, the slogan seems to be: “whiten or disappear” (25). The governor may appeal to colloquial speech, make off-color jokes, break protocol, and even allow himself to be vulgar, but none of this makes him irreverent, much less subversive. Quite the contrary. What bleached Chavism says to Chavism that has been thrown back into the zone of non-being is nothing more than: “You, stay in your place” (26).

Stay in your place or, to paraphrase Fanon, find arrests to make you aware of your possibility of existence. Such is the dilemma facing not only Chavismo but the popular classes as a whole today.

