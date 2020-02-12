REDH Argentina: Contribution to the Sovereign Resolution of the Problem of Foreign Debt as a Mechanism of Dependency and Subordination



Document of the Network of Intellectuals, Artists and Social Movements in Defense of Humanity (REDH), Argentine Chapter

This is our garden and we must defend it

– Luis Alberto Spinetta You cannot expect the debt to be paid with unbearable sacrifices

– Pope Francis

The peoples of our America know that foreign debt was and is one of the most powerful mechanisms for generating and perpetuating political and economic dependence on the powers that be and on concentrated capital.

Therefore, at this crucial time in which we, the Argentine people, have decided to leave behind the third attempt in the last 50 years to further shackle ourselves and impoverish our lives and projects, in order to begin a new political stage of recovery of political and economic sovereignty and social justice, from the REDH Argentine Chapter we want to contribute to the construction of this path undertaken with a broad unity, strengthening the arguments that will help us.

Macrism reopened a page in our history that we thought had already been overcome, and suddenly re-established a foreign debt, that was again illegitimate and fraudulent, given that most of it (80%) was escaped at the hands of friends in power, stimulated by the policies of surrender and tending to enrich even more the ceocracy that governed us for four years, an expression of concentrated local and global capital. There are many comrades and representatives in Argentina and the world who have reiterated the need to put an end to this mechanism of concentrating wealth, through the larceny of common goods and the speculation and extortion of governments.

Recently, both the words of Pope Francisco and those of Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner – with their request for a “Never Again” for foreign debt and capital flight – and those of Alberto Fernández, President of todxs lxs argentinxs, by committing themselves to the most urgent needs of the people as a priority, constitute the paths to follow in order to be protagonists of the construction of a free, just and sovereign homeland.

That is why, in view of the serious economic and social situation that our country faces as a consequence of Macri’s government policies and, especially, the huge debt with the IMF, we consider that in the current renegotiation process it is essential to take into account:

1. The IMF, formally and legally -in contradiction with its action-, is an institution fully integrated to the so-called “United Nations system”, as a specialized agency, according to the Protocol of the Agreement on Relations of 15 April 1948 (art. 57 of the United Nations Charter). Consequently, it must act in compliance with the postulates of the Preamble of the UN Charter, the Purposes of its creation, the principles that govern its action and that of its Member States (arts. 1 and 2, of the Charter) and the specific provisions aimed at its implementation.

These obligations have been and are systematically violated by the IMF, in particular:

2.1 The postulates of “promoting the economic and social advancement of all peoples” and raising their “standard of living in larger freedom”, and “creating conditions under which justice and respect for the obligations arising from treaties and other sources of international law can be maintained” (Preamble to the Charter).

2.2 The purpose of “achieving international co-operation in solving problems of an economic, social, cultural, or humanitarian character”. (Art. 1).

2.3 The provisions of Article 55 of the Charter, which proposes to “create conditions of stability and well-being which are necessary for peaceful and friendly relations among nations, [by] promoting: (a) higher standards of living, full employment, and conditions of economic and social progress and development; (d) the provisions of Articles 2 and 3 of the Charter; (e) the provisions of Article 5 of the Charter; (f) the provisions of Article 6 of the Charter; (g) the provisions of Article 7 of the Charter; (h) the provisions of Article 8 of the Charter; (i) the provisions of Article 9 of the Charter; (j) the provisions of Article 9 of the Charter; (k) the provisions of Article 10 of the Charter; (l) the provisions of Article 10 of the Charter; (m) the provisions of Article 11 of the Charter. (d) the provisions of articles 22 to 26 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, which entitle everyone as a member of society “to social security and to realization, through national effort and international cooperation and in accordance with the organization and resources of each State, of the economic, social and cultural rights indispensable for the dignity and development of his personality”; the right to work, to protection against unemployment, to just and favourable remuneration, to periodic holidays with pay, to a standard of living adequate for the health and well-being of himself and of his family, including food, clothing, housing and medical care and necessary social services; He also has the right to insurance in the event of unemployment, sickness, widowhood, old age, and other lack of livelihood in circumstances beyond his control, to free education, and to equal access to higher education on the basis of merit. And to the right to special care and assistance for motherhood and childhood”.

2.4 What has been agreed upon in articles 1, 10, 11 and 12 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights, which grants all peoples the free disposal of their natural wealth and resources, and the guarantee that “in no case may a people be deprived of its own means of subsistence”, and establishes “the right of everyone (‘ ) to the continuous improvement of living conditions”, “to be free from hunger”, “to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health”.

2.5 As stated in Article 103 of the UN Charter, “in the event of a conflict between the obligations of the Members of the United Nations under the present Charter and their obligations under any other international agreement, their obligations under the present Charter shall prevail”.

2.6 Finally, in relation to the UN, the “basic principles for the restructuring of sovereign debts” promoted by Argentina and approved by the UN General Assembly on 10/9/2015 have also been violated.

3. Article I of the IMF’s own Articles of Agreement has also been permanently violated, especially insofar as it imposes it: “…to facilitate the expansion and balanced growth of international trade, and thereby contribute to the promotion and maintenance of high rates of employment and real income, as well as to the development of the productive resources of all member states as primary objectives of economic policy; (…) To provide security to member countries by making available to them, with adequate guarantees, the resources of the Fund, thus offering them the opportunity to correct imbalances in their balances of payments, without those countries having to resort to measures that undermine national or international prosperity”.

4. According to article VIII of the Agreement, membership in IMF imposes a huge encroachment on full national sovereignty in economic matters (monetary, credit and financial), the details of which are not transcribed by its extension, which radiates to the other levels of State policy. The abundant information that members must provide on a mandatory basis only serves the great dominant powers in the Fund to regulate the world’s import and export market. The absolute hegemonic role in the IMF belongs to the USA, which has virtually a veto right, since most important decisions require an 85% majority in the governing body (Board of Governors) and that country has 19.3% of the votes. The remaining significant decisions require a 70% majority, and this veto power is achieved with the support of, for example, Great Britain, Germany, France and Japan, which have 41.8%. What is more, even for minor issues, which can be adopted by a simple majority, they would only need 8.3%, which is easy to achieve among the industrialised countries, which have 19.9%, while the 128 developing countries as a whole have 38.3% of the votes. So, in the hypothetical and unlikely event that everyone were to agree, it would be impossible for them to adopt a resolution.

5. When the Breton Woods Conference took place in July 1944, the United States dollar was imposed as the international currency, since it was backed by gold, and the ¾ parts of the reserves of that metal. However, without any consultation with the IMF, on August 15, 1971, President Nixon decreed the inconvertibility of the dollar, so that from that moment on, the United States had the privilege, unique in the world, of disposing of the world monetary flow at will, without any support or control whatsoever, by simply printing its paper money. The IMF did not intervene, nor did it when Great Britain declared the inconvertibility of the British pound, nor in its devaluation, nor that of the French franc, or when the Eurodollar market was created. Instead, it facilitated the dollarisation of the economy of the poorest countries and has played no role in international cooperation or exchange rate stability. On the contrary, it promoted the depreciation of the currencies of developing countries as part of their adjustment programmes, and its financial services have aggravated the situation by the conditionalities it imposes.

6. The human costs, especially in food, health and education, of the IMF adjustment programmes in our country were dramatic in the 1980s/90s, and their repetition is unacceptable.

7. The responsibility of the IMF, at the behest of Donald Trump’s government, in granting the largest loan in its history to Mauricio Macri’s government, in return for its servility in foreign policy, without a productive or humanitarian investment program to justify it, and which only served for the flight of capital from the former President’s friends, estimated at 80% of the income.

For all these reasons, and by virtue of making the priorities expressed by the current Argentine government a reality, we state that during the current renegotiation of the foreign debt to resolve what, how and when it can be paid, first of all and while payments are suspended, the destination of those funds received must be investigated and audited to discern which were used for the benefit of the country (such as infrastructure or investments for development) and which were escaped abroad after using speculative instruments, and also to establish criminal responsibility for those acts. This implies investigating the responsibility of Mauricio Macri, his government officials, his relatives and business friends, as well as the possibility that they have increased their wealth as a result of the policies to the detriment of the national interest that they implemented. Consequently, it also implies the consequent return of the capital and its interests to the public treasury.

In addition, due to our own historical experience, we adopted the proposal recently made by our Vice President, that this audit be carried out with vigorous popular participation, associated to the participation of referential personalities from different sectors of our people, all of them committed to human, social and political rights.

We also express our support for the commitments ratified by the President of the Republic, Alberto Fernández, to reject any attempt to condition the rescheduling of payments to external creditors (responsible for having lent for speculative purposes and violating all their own rules) on “support” or “concessions” in foreign policy, and much less, to implement the structural reforms that the IMF and the previous government wanted to impose on us -without great success, due to the memory of struggle and the defense of our historical rights acquired-, as well as we support their commitment to privilege the achievement of the end of hunger and homelessness of a large part of our population, health care, access to education and progress in the respect of all economic, social and cultural rights.

The President of Argentina has pondered the expression of our people in the streets. In this case, the popular demonstrations against the IMF will reinforce the intention of the popular government to build sovereignty, to begin to strip us of the heavy condemnation of dependence and to return to our homeland.

REDH Argentina Chapter