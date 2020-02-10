The Most Important CIA Agents in Bolivia

Managua con Amor

Events such as the consummation of the coup d’état against Bolivian President Evo Morales “are only the beginning of what Langley (Virginia, CIA headquarters) has in store for Latin American countries that don’t like them,” warns the Behind Back Doors website, known for its accurate revelations about U.S. interference in Latin America in recent years.

Behind Back Doors’ article is entitled “Behind the Coup: The Most Important CIA Agents in La Paz, Bolivia(Part I),” but it begins with an intriguing warning: “The list (of governments to destabilize) is long, and everything points to Managua being next in line,” warns the website, which promises to address the issue in future articles.

“The Most Important CIA Agents in La Paz, Bolivia (Part I)” is meant to expose “the identity of some of the most important CIA agents in La Paz. These agents played a crucial role in the coup,” adding that this data demonstrates that “things were planned very carefully in Washington.

According to the website, there were more than a dozen major CIA agents in Bolivia “used by the CIA station to divide the Bolivian Armed Forces”:

William Kaliman Romero

The main agent was General William Kaliman Romero, former commander-in-chief of the Bolivian Armed Forces, who had the full confidence of Evo Morales and took over as commander in 2018.

“His main tasks, as a CIA agent,” explains the revelations portal, “were twofold”. One was to provide sensitive information about Evo and his administrations; the other was to misinform him about everything that was happening in the country. The CIA used Romero to keep some of the information about the coup concealed from the eyes of Evo Morales. At the same time, the Intelligence Services of the Bolivian Armed Forces already knew about the plans to carry out a coup d’état.

General Kaliman, according to Behind Back Doors, served as a liaison between the Bolivian military and President Evo Morales and was also in charge of the Bolivian Intelligence Services.

According to the article, “the CIA began working with this General long before he became the Commander of the Bolivian Armed Forces. He was recruited once the CIA determined his weaknesses,” such as all his children living in the U.S. and studying at U.S. universities. “One of his daughters is married to a high-ranking member of the U.S. military,” the article adds.

According to Behind Back Doors, “Kaliman was served by unofficial undercover agents based in Bolivia”.

According to the website, “Before the elections, Kaliman arranged for his wife to be sent to the U.S. He was fully aware that the situation in Bolivia would only worsen after the coup took place”.

“A few months before the coup, and while serving as a CIA agent, Kaliman spoke with President Evo Morales and senior military officials to authorize the presence of U.S. Southern Command intelligence troops on Bolivian territory. He also succeeded in getting Bolivia to join the South American Network (SURNET), a regional mechanism for the exchange of military intelligence. All of this was done with the purpose of facilitating U.S. espionage within Bolivia, as well as the collection of strategic information,” the article explains.

Kaliman publicly called for the resignation of Evo Morales on Nov. 10 after following the instructions of Bruce Williamson, the U.S. chargé d’affaires in Bolivia. Those instructions were delivered to Kaliman through the President of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committees, Luis Fernando Camacho.

General Vladimir Yuri Calderon

Calderon, who was the commander general of the Bolivian Police, “served as Bolivia’s Military Attaché in the United States for several years and having completed this assignment, was appointed commander general of the Bolivian Armed Forces in May 2019. The former commander had been demoted due to a scandal linking him and other senior police officers to drug trafficking,” the article reveals.

“General Calderón maintained good relations with the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia, especially with Major Matthew Kenny Thompson, U.S. Military Attaché,” it adds.

According to the website, “Matthew K. Thompson had previously worked at the Department of Defense. In the meantime, he obtained a scholarship with several Latin American military attachés in Washington. This was the means by which he met Yuri Calderon.

“Despite the conflicts Matthew Thompson had with the U.S. Embassy in La Paz due to his drinking problems, he is very good at socializing. The U.S. Embassy in La Paz took advantage of this and, through him, exerted a lot of influence on the Bolivian military, including General Yuri Calderon,” the article said.

General Romulo Delgado

The CIA worked with Delgado, commander general of the National Police, “during his stay in Argentina as a police attaché at the Bolivian Embassy. He was a relative of the former head of the Argentinean Intelligence Agency (AFI) in Bolivia, José Sánchez,” Behind Back Doors reports.

Other agents and contacts

Other CIA contacts in Bolivia were, according to the website, Colonels Clemente Silva Ruiz, commander of the La Paz Department, and Erick Millares Luna, head of Police Intelligence.

Colonel Juan Carlos Jaramillo Vaca, Bolivian Air Defense Attaché in Venezuela is, according to Behind Back Doors, “a CIA agent. He served as a liaison with other CIA agents within the Bolivian Armed Forces” and also “had a direct involvement in the attack perpetrated against the airport of Carlota, Venezuela, in April 2019. This was part of a coup d’état against the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro”.

“The colonel has ties to Juan Guaidó, with whom he has met privately on several occasions,” the article adds.

Oswaldo Ramiro Flores Montano (aka Panchito) is “an extension of the Bolivian army, with very close ties to Evo Morales” who “served as a CIA agent and was recruited during his stay in Chile as a Military Attaché at the Bolivian Embassy” and “is part of the group of retired military personnel who actively participated in the planning of the coup d’état against Evo Morales”.

According to the website, “following instructions from the CIA, Flores provided military training and weapons to the Yunga Cocaleros during the last few months”.

Luis Ernesto Beccar, a staff member of the Political Office of the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia, is according to the website a CIA agent, a former military man who “has worked for many years in the U.S. Embassy in La Paz”.

Edwin Saavedra, a businessman, CEO of the car importing company Toyosa is, according to Behind Back Doors, another CIA agent who “had close ties to former Vice President Alvaro Garcia Linera” and “fed the CIA information about Garcia Linera”.

The “Macho” Camacho”

Finally, the well-known coup plotter Luis Fernando Camacho Vaca, president of the Santa Cruz Civic Committee, is another agent of the American Central Intelligence Agency who “was handled by CIA officer Rolf Olson, Political/Economic Counselor of the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia. According to the website, “Camacho participated in the meetings of the National Military Coordinator. This organization was the main platform for the launch of the coup d’état”.

“The U.S. Embassy gave Camacho $2 million to set things right in Santa Cruz,” Behind Back Doors said.

“Some of this money was delivered through the Brazilian and Argentinean embassies in Bolivia. The rest of the money was sent through Gerardo Morales, the governor of the Argentine province of Jujuy. This Governor was in Santa Cruz at the time due to the forest fires in the Amazon,” the article states.

“Camacho met secretly with U.S. citizen George Eli Birnbaum, before the elections in Bolivia. The purpose of this secret meeting was to plan actions that would disrupt the country politically and socially, before and after the electoral process. Matthew K. Thompson, the U.S. Embassy’s Military Attaché, was also at this meeting,” the website states.

Behind Back Doors details that “a few days before George Eli Birnbaum’s arrival in September 2019, a group of 38 undercover U.S. agents entered the country. These agents are members of the U.S. Southern Command’s Special Operations Troops. They posed as tourists, businessmen and NGO personnel. Their mission was to support the work that the CIA was doing in monitoring the election process in urban and rural areas. They also took action to generate internal conflict in Bolivia after the elections.

“Three of these undercover agents were Diego Santos Sardone, Luis Manuel Ribero Ibatta and Cason Benham. They posed as lawyers and were in contact with Samuel Doria Medina, an opponent from Santa Cruz”, it adds.

“Luis Fernando Camacho directed the violent actions that were perpetrated against the civilian population before the coup d’état. For months, and with the supervision of the CIA, Camacho recruited, organized, and trained hundreds of members of the neo-fascist Santa Cruz Youth Union. They were trained as paramilitary commandos, and would play a key role in the overthrow of Evo,” he says.

“Later, the U.S. Embassy instructed Luis Fernando Camacho to run as a candidate in the next elections,” concludes the Behind Back Doors article.