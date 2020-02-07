Behind the Coup: The Most Important CIA Agents in La Paz, Bolivia

Behind Back Doors

Just as I had been alerting, the plans for a coup against the President of Bolivia, Evo Morales, were consummated. Nevertheless, keep in mind that, this is just the beginning of what Langley has in store for the countries of Latin America they don’t like.

The list is long, and every thing points to Managua being the next in line. I will speak more on this in future articles.

Today, however, I would like to continue talking about Bolivia, with specific reference to the things planned very carefully in Washington.

I will be exposing the identity of some of the most important CIA agents in La Paz. These agents played crucial roles in the coup.

The following high-ranking military officers were the main agents used by the CIA station to divide the Bolivian Armed Forces:

GENERAL WILLIAM KALIMAN ROMERO (Commander General of the Bolivian Armed Forces) He had Evo Morales´full trust. He took up his position as Commander in 2018.

His main tasks, as a CIA agent, were twofold. One was to provide sensitive information on Evo and his administrations; the other was to misinform him on everything that was going on in the country. The CIA used Romero to keep part of the information pertaining to the coup hidden from Evo Morales. In turn, the Intelligence Services of the Bolivian Armed Forces were already well aware of the plans to carry out a coup.

As a part of his responsibilities, General Kaliman served as a liaison between the Bolivian military and President Evo Morales. He was also in charge of the Bolivian Intelligence Services.

The CIA began working this General long before he became the Commander of the Bolivian Armed Forces. He was recruited once the CIA determined his weaknesses.

Kaliman was handled by Non-Official Cover Officers based in Bolivia.

All of Kaliman’s children live in the U.S. and studied in American universities. One of his daughters is married to a ranking member of the U.S. army.

Prior to the elections, Kaliman arranged for his wife to be sent to the U.S. He had full knowledge the situation in Bolivia would only get worse after the coup was followed through.

A few months before the coup, and while serving as a CIA agent, Kaliman talked President Evo Morales and high-ranking military officers into authorizing the presence of U.S. Southern Command Intelligence Troops in Bolivian territory. He also succeeded in having Bolivia integrated into The South American Net (SURNET), a regional mechanism for the exchange of military intelligence. All this was done with the purpose of facilitating U.S. espionage within Bolivia, as well as gathering strategic information.

Kaliman publicly called for Evo Morales’ resignation last November 10th after complying with the instructions of Bruce Williamson, the U.S. Charge d´Affaires in Bolivia. Said instructions were delivered to Kaliman via the President of the Pro Santa Cruz Civic Committees, Luis Fernando Camacho.

GENERAL VLADIMIR YURI CALDERÓN (Commander General of the Bolivian Police forces)

He served as the Bolivian Military Attaché in the U.S. for several years and having finished this assignment, was named Commander General of the Bolivian Armed Forces on May, 2019. The previous Commander had been demoted due to a scandal that linked him and other high-ranking police officers with drug trafficking.

General Calderon was on good terms with the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia, especially with Mayor Matthew Kenny Thompson, the U.S. Military Attaché.

Matthew K. Thompson had previously worked in the Department of Defense. In the meantime he got acquainted with several Latin-American military attachés in Washington. This was the means through which he met Yuri Calderon.

Despite the troubles Matthew Thompson had with the U.S. Embassy in La Paz on account of his drinking problems, he is very good at socializing. The U.S. Embassy in La Paz took advantage of this and, through him, exercised a lot of influence on the Bolivian Military, including General Yuri Calderon.

GENERAL ROMULO DELGADO (Commander General of the National Police)

The CIA worked this General during his stay in Argentina as the Police Attaché of the Bolivian Embassy. He was a relation of the Ex-Chief of Argentine Intelligence Agency (AFI, by its abbreviation in Spanish) in Bolivia, José Sanchez (Behind the Coup: The Argentine Intelligence Agency (AFI) in Bolivia).

COLONEL CLEMENTE SILVA RUIZ (Department Commander of La Paz)

A CIA relation.

COLONEL ERICK MILLARES LUNA (Chief of Police Intelligence)

A CIA relation.

COLONEL JUAN CARLOS JARAMILLO VACA (Attaché of the Bolivian Air Defense in Venezuela)

A CIA agent. He served as a liaison to other CIA agents within the Bolivian Armed Forces.

He had a direct involvement in the attack perpetrated against the airport in Carlota, Venezuela, on April 2019. This was part of a coup staged against the President of Venezuela, Nicolas Maduro.

The Colonel has ties to Juan Guaido, whom he has met with privately on several occasions.

OSWALDO RAMIRO FLORES MONTANO (a.k.a Panchito)

An ex – lieutenant of the Bolivian Army, with very close ties to Evo Morales.

Oswaldo served as a CIA agent and was recruited during his stay in Chile as the Military Attaché of the Bolivian Embassy.

He is part of the group of military retirees that played an active role in planning out the coup against Evo Morales.

Following CIA instructions, Flores provided military training and weapons to the Yunga Cocaleros over the course of the last few months.

LUIS ERNESTO BECCAR (Staff member of the U.S. Embassy Political Office in Bolivia)

A CIA agent.

He’s ex – military, and has worked for many years in the U.S. Embassy in La Paz.

EDWIN SAAVEDRA (Businessman, CEO of Toyosa)

A CIA agent.

He had close ties to Former Vice-President Alvaro García Linera. Edwin fed the CIA with information on García Linera.

LUIS FERNANDO CAMACHO VACA (President of the Santa Cruz Civic Committee)

A CIA agent.

He was handled by the CIA officer Rolf Olson, Political/Economical Counselor at the U.S. Embassy in Bolivia.

Camacho participated in the meetings of the National Military Coordinator (Coordinadora Militar Nacional, by its abbreviation in Spanish). This organization was the main platform for the launching of the coup.

The U.S. Embassy handed Camacho 2 millions dollars to get things sorted in Santa Cruz.

Part of this money was delivered via the embassies of Brazil and Argentina in Bolivia. The rest of the money was sent through Gerardo Morales, the Governor of the Argentine province of Jujuy. Said Governor was in Santa Cruz at the time owing to the Amazon forest fires.

Camacho met in secret with the American citizen, George Eli Birnbaum, prior to the elections in Bolivia. The purpose of this secret meeting was to plan for the actions that would disrupt the country politically and socially, before and after the electoral process. Matthew K. Thompson, the Military Attaché of the U.S. Embassy, was also in this meeting.

A few days before the arrival of George Eli Birnbaum, on September 2019, a group of 38 U.S. covert agents entered the country. These agents are members of the Special Operations Troops of the U.S. Southern Command. They posed as tourists, businessmen and NGO staff. Their mission was to support the work the CIA had been doing in monitoring the electoral process in urban and rural areas. They also undertook actions to generate an internal conflict in Bolivia after the elections.

Three of these covert agents were Diego Santos Sardone, Luis Manuel Ribero Ibatta and Cason Benham. They posed as lawyers and were in contact with Samuel Doria Medina, an opposition member in Santa Cruz.

Luis Fernando Camacho led the violent actions that were perpetrated against the civilian population before the coup took place. For months, and with the CIA oversight, Camacho recruited, organized and trained hundreds of neo – fascist Santa Cruz Youth Union members. They were trained into paramilitary commands, and would play a key role in overthrowing Evo.

Afterwards, the U.S. Embassy instructed Luis Fernando Camacho to run as a candidate for the upcoming elections.