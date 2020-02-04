Productive Workers’ Army: “The Working Class is Called Upon to Take a Step Forward”

Ricardo Vaz



“The success of our revolution depends on many things, and one of the most important is the role of the working class.” Hugo Chavez, August 31, 2012.

The Productive Labor Army is defined as “an unconventional army to win an unconventional war”.

In the midst of a crisis that has hit the Venezuelan productive apparatus hard, a group of workers from basic industries in Venezuela decided to unite and organize volunteer work days to reactivate paralyzed means of production.

The initiative eventually took shape in what are now known as “productive battles”. With more than 2,000 workers enlisted throughout the country, the Workers’ Productive Army has been engaged in 14 productive battles (see infographic) since 2016. Among these are factories such as La Gaviota (Edo. Sucre) or the Comuna El Maizal (Edo. Lara-Portuguesa). One of the most “epic” battles took place in the Amuay Refining Complex, in Paraguaná (Edo. Falcón). Map of the different “productive worker battles” of the EPO. (Utopix)

EPO member Sergio Requena explained to Tatuy TV that one of the main challenges for the organization is its “consolidation” at the national level. The EPO is divided territorially through the REDI (Strategic Regions of Integral Defence), and Requena stressed that a better structure will allow the work to be developed more effectively.

In addition, he said that the organization seeks greater economic independence, in the midst of this crisis, which will allow it to continue intervening to rescue production. Requena also said that at this time they are developing contacts with different organizations, companies, communes, to prepare the next “battles”.

“Wherever there are moral reserves, capacity for indignation and willingness to take action, the EPO will be there, carrying out the operational recovery of these working entities so that they can satisfy the needs of the Venezuelan people,” Requena said.

The Productive Labor Army recently launched a website, made in collaboration with the Utopix collective. According to Requena, the objective is to publicize the work of the EPO in Venezuela and at the international level, so that other workers can join in.

For its part, Utopix is a community of graphic designers, bringing together many of the members of Comando Creativo. It develops different activities from a perspective of collective construction that allows it to accompany the struggles in Venezuela as well as in the world.

Its collaboration with the Productive Army began in mid 2019, with a challenge called “Logotopia” that had precisely the objective of working on the visual identity of the productive army.

Logo of the Productive Labor Army, designed by Utopix

César Mosquera, a member of Utopix, explained to Tatuy TV that collaboration with organizations such as the EPO is a fundamental part of the collective’s vision.

“For the Utopix community, coordination with other organizations and working for the working class are fundamental issues. This means making the work we do available to build the society we seek, together”, he explained.

Along the same lines, Mosquera defended the fact that the EPO website and the recruitment tool are “a contribution to a front of struggle,” which allows not only communication but also “the qualitative and quantitative growth of the organization”. He added that Utopix is also preparing an operation in a recovered factory where the Productive Army has a strong presence.

At different scales and levels, both Utopix and the Workers’ Productive Army represent valuable counter-current proposals in the current Venezuelan context.

The economic crisis has pushed technically trained workers towards migration or the search for individual “enterprises”. Instead, Utopix proposes collective work and an agenda that accompanies popular struggles. In their words, they seek “alternative visual communications for post-capitalism”.

For its part, the EPO’s vision is diametrically opposed to an economic policy that strives to offer an increasingly important role to the private sector, and to foreign investment. In contrast, the EPO defends the role of the working class and its capacity to rescue production in order to sustain the socialist horizon in Venezuela.

In this line, Requena was optimistic and confident about the role of the Venezuelan working class, and the EPO in particular, as a reference in this struggle.

“The working class, liberated and liberating, is called to take a step forward, to transform this reality through concrete actions,” he concluded.