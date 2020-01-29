Land is at the Centre of the Palestinian-Zionist Conflict!

Speech delivered by the representative of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine at the Conference: Bread, Peace and Land – From Chile to Palestine- What are the stakes in the face of globalized capitalism? organized in Tunis by Alba Granada North Africa

My dear, dear comrades,

At the beginning of my presentation, I would like to thank the ALBA Association, in the person of its representative in North Africa, Miss Sinia Benigassan, for inviting me to make this presentation.

This meeting brings together representatives of the oppressed peoples of Latin America and the Arab people of Palestine and Tunisia under the same central slogan brandished by the Bolshevik Revolution of 1917 led by the enlightened comrade Lenin: ”Bread, Peace and Earth”. The Bolshevik Revolution was able to put this slogan into practice by achieving social justice and ensuring a dignified life for all the people of Russia first and then for all the people of the Soviet Union, and then by safeguarding Russian land through its victory over the fascist aggressor in the Second World War under the leadership of the great comrade Stalin who had thus achieved peace for all these peoples.

Before answering the questions raised during this pioneering and unique meeting, we must mention the similarity between the struggle taking place in Latin America and the struggle taking place in Palestine.

This struggle is centred around the land. Since the 16th century, when the colonialist West claimed to discover a hitherto unknown continent through the initiative of Christopher Columbus, a continent that it had found rich in gold but also in fertile agricultural land that it had claimed was almost deserted, since this discovery European colonialism had begun to encourage its citizens to emigrate collectively to the new lands in order to colonize them. However, they had found inhabitants on these lands, and yet – and not to contradict the postulate of Christopher Columbus – they began an operation of systematic extermination of the indigenous populations and spoliation of their lands to build their colonies. But after more than five centuries, European colonialism has not been able to complete its work. Since the beginning of the 20th century, the indigenous inhabitants of Latin America began to group together in defence of their lands; the Landless Peasants Movement in Brazil, Peasant Movements in some countries and Indigenous Defence Movements in others were created in turn. These Movements have been able to make several gains in favour of their members and even come to power through the same electoral laws erected by the descendants of European migrant settlers. However, these descendants have often reneged on their own laws by rejecting the results of elections in more than one Latin American country and fomenting military coups against presidents elected by the indigenous inhabitants.

Five centuries after this tragedy of the indigenous populations of the two Americas, the Palestinian people are experiencing a similar disaster. Since the end of the 19th century, when Palestine had been under Turkish-Ottoman occupation for four centuries, the rising imperialist forces had taken advantage of the decline of the Ottoman Empire and accelerated it until it was defeated in World War I and then occupied the countries under its control. Palestine came under British mandate by virtue of the Sykes-Picot agreements concluded in 1916 between the French and British empires, which had thus divided the Arab countries of the Levant.

The British Empire had been particularly active in ensuring that Palestine was included in its “share” in order to fulfill the promise already made to the leaders of the Zionist movement to provide them with a “Jewish national home”. The Sykes-Picot agreement was preceded by a British-Zionist agreement to build a Jewish “homeland” in Palestine at the expense of the indigenous inhabitants. As early as 1908, the British minister – both Jewish and Zionist – Herbert Samuel presented a memorandum proposing the creation of a Jewish state in Palestine under British control, explaining the “colonialist benefits” that Britain would gain from the presence of this state in the heart of the Arab world near the Suez Canal. Talks between the British government and the leaders of the Zionist movement continued from then until World War I. The British government was not able to reach an agreement with the Zionist movement on a Jewish state in Palestine. During that war, the contribution of the Zionist chemist Haïm Weizman, who had been instrumental in the British victory, was decisive. In return, Great Britain created the “Jewish Legion” within the British army, a troop that later formed the nucleus of the army of the Zionist entity.

Having secured its hold on Palestine, the British Empire had to make good on the promise it had made to the leaders of the Zionist movement. This was done through a letter from British Prime Minister Lord Balfour dated 2 November 1917 to the Jewish millionaire Lord Rothschild. In this letter, Lord Balfour announced that “the Government of His Majesty (the King of Great Britain) looks favourably on the creation of a ‘national home’ for the Jewish people in Palestine, and will devote its best efforts to facilitate this endeavour”.

Indeed, following the approval of the League of Nations of the Mandate Regime in Palestine on 22 July 1922, it became possible for Great Britain, the occupying power, to implement the Balfour Declaration as an integral part of the British mandate regime. Indeed, Article C of the preamble of the Mandate Act stipulates “that it is the responsibility of Great Britain as the Mandate State to implement its Declaration of 2 November 1917, in order to achieve the creation in Palestine of a “national home” for the Jewish people”. Similarly, section 4 of the Mandate Act mentioned the role of the Jewish Agency in “advising and collaborating with the Palestine Administration in economic and social matters”. Section 6 of the same text dealt with the facilitation of Jewish emigration to Palestine “in cooperation with the Jewish Agency”.

In addition, the first High Commissioner of the British Mandate on Palestine was Herbert Samuel, a Jewish Zionist, who used section 13 of the Mandate Act – which gave him the authority to grant or lease public land – to facilitate the Jewish Agency’s possession of 100,000 hectares of the “Beni Amer Meadow”, considered to be among the most fertile lands in northern Palestine. Herbert Samuel also opened the way for Jewish emigration to Palestine, which led to a sevenfold increase in the number of Jews in the 35 years of the British Mandate, from 83,000 in 1922, representing 11% of the total population, to 614,000 in 1947, representing 31% of the population of Palestine.

British colonialism had further assisted Jewish immigrants in the formation of armed militias, such as the secret Hagana organization formed in 1920 by Jewish immigrants. It also helped in 1931 in the creation of the Irgun, an underground paramilitary organization designed to confront the indigenous Palestinians even more violently than the Hagana, which in 1938 carried out a bomb attack in one of the popular markets of Al-Quds that killed 119 civilians.

After ascertaining the capabilities of the aforementioned Zionist paramilitary organizations and after disbanding all Palestinian political parties in 1937 and exiling their leaders, Britain informed the newly created United Nations of its intention to leave Palestine without designating the party that would take over the management of the population’s affairs. This legal vacuum was followed by a conflict between the indigenous Palestinians and the new Jewish immigrants over the management of public affairs in Palestine, in which the latter were already dominant because of the benevolent collaboration of the British proxy power.

At the same time, Zionist paramilitary organizations had announced a general mobilization among the ranks of Jewish immigrants against the indigenous Palestinians who lacked central leadership because of the exile of their leaders. The Palestinians were also deprived of weapons prohibited by the mandate authorities, while Jewish immigrants, on the other hand, were allowed to possess weapons in addition to their supply of arms from the evacuated British army. The Zionist paramilitary bands exploited this imbalance in the balance of power and began mass massacres and ethnic cleansing to scare the natives into leaving their lands and emigrating outside Palestine, all within the framework of a systematic plan that the Zionist bands called “Dalet”. In fact, as early as February 1948, thousands of Palestinian citizens had been driven out of their homes during an operation that the Hagana called “Hiram”; in November 1949, the same organization expelled thousands of Palestinian villagers to Lebanon; from March 15 to May 15 of the same year, Zionist bands drove Palestinians from the coast to exile to many countries of the world. In April 1949, Zionist gangs committed the massacre of Deir Yassin where all the inhabitants of the nearby village of Al-Quds were massacred in an attempt to scare the inhabitants of that city and drive them away. A UN report of the same month announced that 250,000 Palestinians were driven out of their homes.

The historian Eylan Bineh, a progressive Jew of German origin, who had emigrated to Palestine and worked there as a teacher at the University of Haifa and then as president of the Emile Touma Institute of Israeli and Palestinian Studies in that city, had written in his book “Ethnic Cleansing in Palestine” that the paramilitary militias of the Hagana and Irgun had carried out a methodical plan, called “Dalet Plan”, to kill and drive thousands of Palestinians into exile, in application of the Balfour Declaration which postulated “a land without people for a people without land”. The historian mentioned in his above-mentioned book that these militias had expelled 800,000 Palestinians from their homeland, who have since become refugees. The historian was then subjected to multiple harassments by the Zionist state which forced him to go into exile in Great Britain in 2007; since then he has been assiduously participating in many events and activities organized by Palestinian, Arab and international committees and organizations defending the right of the Palestinian people to return and self-determination.

All of the above shows that the experience of the indigenous peoples of Latin America of having their rights to their lands denied after the seizure of their lands by emigrants from elsewhere resembles in some way the experience of the Palestinian people, whose rights to free possession of their land are also denied. More than that, the Palestinian people do not even have the right to live on this land, as embodied in the “Basic Law” adopted by the Israeli Knesset (parliament) as the constitution of the Zionist entity “Israel”[1]. 1] This law distinguished Jews and Jews alone from the attribute of “legitimate owners of Eretz of Israel” (in fact “Land of Palestine”), giving every Jew, wherever he comes from and whatever his origin, the right to Israeli nationality to the exclusion of the other indigenous inhabitants of Palestine, who are stripped of this right as well as the right to dispose of the land. These “non-Jewish” inhabitants are eventually considered as foreigners on their own land.

Let us return to the theme of our conference and answer the questions set out in its programme. Certainly, the uprisings of the peoples that I mentioned are of great importance in destabilizing globalized and savage imperialism. World imperialism, which has reached its supreme stage as predicted by the great comrade Lenin, sees the world as a small village ruled by a handful of capitalists who have a stranglehold on the investment banks of the world. At the head of these banks is the World Bank, to which most states have become subject due to their over-indebtedness, with the result that the wealth of their peoples is plundered, and they themselves are subjected to more and more taxes that are necessary to service the debt. These countries find themselves under the diktat of a political class at the service of imperialism, contributing to the destruction of their national economies and operating through the repression of any patriotic force that tends towards national sovereignty over the wealth of its people, even when this patriotic force is democratically elected by its people. The destructive work of the pro-imperialist servile forces is done through incitement to chaos or through military coups d’état, as Chile was the scene of in the 1970s or as is happening now in Venezuela or earlier in Brazil and other countries of the world. These vassal political forces of imperialism rely on the one hand on the mastery that they have been able to acquire in the field of new technologies and on the other hand on the support that the largest military force in the world offers them, the United States of America.

This global fascist and imperialist oligarchy has in the end left the peoples of the planet with not even a crumb to alleviate their hunger, nor even the possibility of safeguarding their national identity and culture, through the destruction of national states and the creation of “alternatives” constituted by populist movements calling for religious and ethnic segregation and advocating the creation of sectarian cantons to replace the national state. These “alternatives” promoted by imperialism are pushing people to kill each other in order to distract them from their real enemy, which is the world imperialism, destroying the wealth of the people in Libya, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and other countries.

The popular uprisings and revolts which are spreading nowadays in most Latin American and Arab countries are proof that their peoples have become aware of how false the allegations of savage world imperialism and its henchmen in their respective regions about the calls for democracy are. It has become clear to these peoples that the “democracy” demanded by imperialism is in fact no more than a false alibi for the conspiracy that has the tendency to transform secondary contradictions within and between peoples into primary contradictions, leading the peoples to kill each other, thus allowing imperialism and its henchmen to continue the plundering of their wealth. And even when these peoples do not allow themselves to be enlisted in such projects and elect a patriotic leadership that restores the internal contradictions to their natural dimension, imperialism and its lackeys hasten to overthrow them through anti-democratic putsches.

The second question today is: “If the current uprisings reach their conclusion, would they herald the beginning of a twenty-first century that would liberate peoples from the yoke of globalization? And what else would be necessary to bring about such a liberation?

In response, it must be said that such popular uprisings, whatever their dimensions and aims, cannot spontaneously lead to the liberation of the insurgent peoples, since an insurrection is a popular uprising resulting from the accumulation of oppression and injustice, in the absence of a clear programme as an alternative to the order they reject, and without a united leadership. These two shortcomings distinguish these insurrections from revolution. For it is the revolution that has a leadership with a strategic programme for the liberation of the people from injustice and oppression and the realization of justice among its components, and a programme of stages that directs the people’s struggle according to the circumstances of each stage of the struggle. Consequently, these uprisings cannot be regarded as leading to the liberation of the peoples struggling against globalization, since the shortcoming that prevents this outcome is the absence of a patriotic and democratic leadership that expresses the interests and ambitions of these peoples, outlines their strategic objective and defines the intermediate objectives specific to each stage of the struggle.

As to the third question about “what must be done to thwart an imperialist attack”, it is recommended that a world front be formed against globalized and savage imperialism. This front will be formed by all the political leaderships of the peoples oppressed and exploited by imperialism, political leaderships that believe in the national state as the basic component of a world order free from economic and political domination, which works for social justice and democracy as the foundation for the freedom of its people in their political, economic and social choices.

Ismail Jounaidi the PFLP Representative in Tunisia

French Translation by Comrade Nouri Imed

1] It should be noted that this “State” does not have a constitution, given that such a text defines the borders of the State at first sight, whereas Israel has never defined its borders, out of fidelity to the Zionist movement which postulates that “Israel (the biblical) extends from the Nile in Egypt to the Euphrates in Iraq”.

English Translation by Internationalist 360º