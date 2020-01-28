Mesmari: UNSMIL and the International Community Must Take Concrete Measures Against Turkish-backed Mercenaries in Libya

The spokesperson of the Libyan National Army (LNA) General Command, General Ahmed Al-Mesmari affirmed that the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s plan to send thousands of mercenaries to Libya is being implemented in broad daylight. Until today Turkey continues to deploy terrorists and mercenaries in Tripoli in support of the armed groups aligned with the embattled Government of National Accord (GNA).

[Libya, 28 January 2020] – The LNA General Command spokesperson stressed in a statement to Al-Hadath satellite TV channel last night that the deployment of Turkish-backed mercenaries in Libya is a flagrant breach of UN Security Council resolutions, international law, and the outputs of the Libya Summit that was held in Berlin on 19 January. He said the ball is now in the court of Ghassan Salamé, the Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) and the international community must take concrete measures to sanction and stop Turkey’s continued violations.

General Ahmed Al-Mesmari said that the military solution to the Libyan crisis is because of the presence of terrorist militias that will not accept the handing over of their weapons, pointing out that the Syrian terrorist and mercenary militias are attacking the Libyan National Army (LNA) positions in Tripoli, stressing that the LNA will neither retreat, nor will give up its accomplished advances in Tripoli.

The Libyan National Army (LNA) General Command spokesman noted that the LNA is trying to secure Sirte, while Misurata is currently out of the military plans.

