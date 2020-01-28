Black Women Against White Supremacist Empire

Black women played a central role in the fight against European colonization, said Annette Joseph Gabriel, professor of French and Francophone Studies at the University of Michigan and author of the book, “Reimagining Liberation: How Black Women Transformed Citizenship in the French Empire.” Joseph-Gabriel examines the lives and struggles of seven women activists who “understood that white supremacy was global in scale and scope, and that the resistance – and imagining of new worlds – also had to be global,” she said.