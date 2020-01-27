Final Declaration of the First World Meeting Against Imperialism (Venezuela – Caracas)

Imperialism is in crisis and this makes it much more aggressive, dangerous and destructive.

The delegations of the Political Parties and Social Movements, gathered in the city of Caracas, capital of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, on the occasion of the “World Encounter Against Imperialism”, after the deliberations carried out we have reached the following conclusions:

The future of humanity is in grave danger. Peace on the planet is seriously threatened by the policy of military aggression of the United States and its allies, as well as by the murderous arms race which only pays dividends to the large corporations of the military industry.

War is the preferred mechanism of imperial expansionism, particularly that of the United States, which we are witnessing dramatically in the most recent regional conflicts which have gravely affected the peoples of Syria, Yemen, Iraq, Libya, Afghanistan and the entire region.

Similarly, the human species is suffering the ravages caused by the voracity of an economic model that in its suicidal deployment is destroying nature through its insatiable obsession with maximizing profits.

This is precisely the logic of the capitalist system, which no longer compromises its functioning, but also threatens humanity with extinction.

The neo-liberal model which implements the globalisation of big business under the domination of the imperialist states has impressed the world economy with great fragility.

Crises are more recurrent and large financial speculators dominate the planet. In the distribution of the wealth generated, a parameter of inequality, injustice and exclusion has been imposed that affects a growing part of the world population.

The scourges of poverty and misery affect billions of people as never before in the history of humanity. There is no doubt that the development of capitalism is engendering phenomena that are unsustainable from the social, political and ethical points of view.

Added to this is an ethical crisis derived from the dominant way of life of market economies, where national cultures and human values are buried, in terms of the imposition of the consumer society. The cult of the anti-values of capitalism contributes to reinforcing the crisis of the human condition generated in the current model of coexistence.

Imperialism is in crisis and this makes it much more aggressive, dangerous and destructive. Before the twilight of the unipolar world, US imperialism is implementing a strategy of global domination.

The White House’s geopolitical commitment to people’s resistance and the emergence of emerging powers has been to defend their hegemony through a neo-colonial policy of appropriating natural resources, especially energy, controlling markets and dominating nations politically.

In order to preserve the current unjust world order, imperialism violates public international law, has transformed the world into a large theatre of military operations, develops unilateral coercive measures, imposes extraterritorial laws, attacks multilateralism, violates the sovereignty of nations and suppresses the self-determination of peoples.

In its arrogant conception, its borders go as far as its expansionist interests.

In accordance with this policy, imperialism resorts to military intervention, political destabilization of governments, wars and economic blockade. Its strategic planning conceives of NATO as the global military arm of neoliberalism.

Moreover, within the framework of its doctrine of unconventional warfare, terrorist actions, the use of paramilitaries, the judiciarisation of anti-imperialist leaders and selective assassinations are some of the most emblematic actions of a genocidal policy, humanity

Such practices have been “legitimised” through the cultural industry of capitalism, large transnational communication corporations and the use of social networks.

Similarly, the use of “Big Data” has become a formidable weapon to change people’s behaviour and influence their political decisions.

In the attempt to impose “one-track thinking”, the powerful of the world manipulate religious beliefs, trying to justify current power relations to the detriment of democracy, the imposition of the free market, the racism of the Eurocentric race, the segregation of minorities, gender oppression, the eugenic character of the world educational model, among many other factors, which are perfectly in line with the demands of the dictatorship of the capital.

Neo-liberal capitalism reinforces the exploitation of the working class, further oppresses women in terms of maximising the profits of the big transnationals, snatches the future from young people and blurs the identity of the peoples of origin.

This shows that the solution to the great problems of today’s world requires a new model of human coexistence.

In this context, the multicentric and pluripolar world is emerging with greater strength. The political and economic strengthening of powers such as Russia and China, as well as that of other nations, is an increasingly serious counterweight to the power of US imperialism.

Clearly, the heroic resistance in the Middle East, the struggles of the peoples of Latin America and the Caribbean, have contained and repelled the plans of imperialism.

Moreover, the experiences of progressive governments around the world already appear as an alternative to neoliberalism. One example is the Bolivarian Revolution, which is projected as an anti-imperialist referent with enormous popular force within the framework of the powerful civil-military union and on the basis of the ideology of the Liberator Simón Bolívar and Commander Hugo Chávez.

This has provoked the brutal attack of US imperialism against the Venezuelan people, which has squandered dignity and love for the country, ratifying its road to socialism in numerous electoral processes that support the vigorous participatory democracy in that country.

The hard days of popular struggle have defeated threats of US military intervention, coup attempts and sources of terrorist violence.

This example of struggle, together with the struggles in Nicaragua and Cuba, and the recent advances in Argentina and Mexico, have led to the strengthening of anti-imperialist forces and will lead to the strengthening of new regional integration mechanisms (CELAC,ALBA-PCT,PETROCARIBE,etc.).

Although in Honduras, Paraguay, Brazil, Ecuador, El Salvador and Bolivia neo-colonialism has been repositioned within the framework of the new edition of the Monroe Doctrine, popular struggles continue.

In the rest of the world, people are also resisting, revolt and popular governments are exercising their sovereignty. Anti-imperialist unity is a strategic objective that cannot be postponed.

In this context, the “World Meeting Against Imperialism” declares:

We urge the peoples of the world to fight for life, for the preservation of nature and against the structural conditions that generate climate change. Likewise, we demand that the developed nations work resolutely to prevent the destruction of the planet and in particular the United States to overcome its primitive posture which seeks to ignore the terrible damage caused to nature with the current productive model based on the accumulation of capital.

We accompany the demand to build a fairer international order, which puts the interests of the peoples first and allows for the development of the world.

