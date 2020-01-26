Why did Guaidó go to Colombia?

Geronimo Paz

Whether to be informed of an escalation of aggression, or to receive orders to assume the line of negotiation through which the US strategy against Venezuela appears to be turning in the face of the defeat of the “maximum pressure” model proposed by Chavismo.

The US is obliged to do damage control after the insane scenario it embarked on in 2019 beginning with Guaidó’s self-proclamation and the launching of its “final offensive”, which they believed would lead to the departure of the Bolivarian government. Today the international picture is different. Particularly within the region.

The geopolitical picture in Latin America has changed with the victories of López Obrador in Mexico and Alberto Fernández in Argentina, as well as the popular mobilizations in Colombia, Chile, Ecuador; which have weakened the support for the plans of aggression on Venezuela.

Moreover, Trump, in an election year, knows that he cannot risk political capital in further adventures over Venezuela. So he is probably assuming that negotiation is the right strategy, accompanied by greater economic pressure. Therefore it is possible that beyond the rhetoric and staging of the welcome to Guaidó in Colombia with comic-book protocol, the issue is to impose the negotiating line on him. However, it is the duty of Chavismo to be prepared for any other scenario, because with Trump you never know.

Always be prepared, never be surprised!

Translation by Internationalist 360º