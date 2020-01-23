Arce-Choquehuanca: “Only Unity Will Rescue the Sovereignty of the Bolivian People”

Rosalba Lo Bue Antico

Just 73 days after the fateful civil-police coup d’état, carried out with the complicity of the armed forces, against the 14-year Democratic and Cultural Revolution of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, led by Evo Morales; they are preparing to rescue the sovereignty of the people in the electoral contest to be held in Bolivia on May 3, 2020, with Luis Arce and David Choquehuanca’s candidacy, chosen by the leaders of the MAS of nine Bolivian departments and the Unity Pact in the Argentine capital on January 19.

During the historic high level meeting of the Movement Towards Socialism – Political Instrument for the Sovereignty of the Peoples (MAS-IPSP) and the Pact of Unity, convened by the leader Evo Morales in Buenos Aires, ratified the Agreement for Unity and the strengthening of this political organization, where the elected candidates will defend the struggles of the social movements for natural resources and the great political and economic transformations achieved during these 14 years of democratic and cultural revolution, in defense of the highest interests of the Motherland, and that today are seriously threatened by neoliberal and foreign interests, which have caused the political crisis of the country, as a result of the coup d’état of November 10, 2019, the impact of which has not only affected Bolivia, but has also become a geopolitical issue for the Latin American and Caribbean region.

This Pact of Unity brings together unions and peasant, indigenous and neighbourhood organizations that form the basis of MAS-IPSP and is comprised of the Single Confederation of Peasant Workers of Bolivia (CSUTCB), the National Confederation of Indigenous Peasant Women of Bolivia “Bartolina Sisa” (CNMCIOB-BS), the Trade Union Confederation of Intercultural Communities of Bolivia (CSCIOB), the Confederation of Indigenous Peoples of Bolivia (CIDOB) and the National Council of Ayllus and Markas of Qullasuyu (CONAMAQ).

Therefore, on January 22, within the framework of the celebration of the Day of the Plurinational State of Bolivia, established by Supreme Decree 405 of 2010, the MAS has decided to present its candidates and send a message of reflection and fraternity to the country, symbolically concluding the third presidential mandate of Evo Morales.

Thus begins, in a peaceful and dignified manner, a journey that is full of sacrifice – and overcoming extreme difficulties – that will allow the continuity of the free and sovereign nation to be regained, with the coming triumph on May 3. In this way, a lesson in democracy will be given to the world and the neoliberalism, fascism and terrorism of the Bolivian right, which is racist and reactionary, directed from the White House and its mechanisms of domination such as the Organization of American States (OAS).

The interim government of Jeannine Añez was supposed to fulfill only two functions: to pacify the country by maintaining the state of peace, and to call for elections; however, as an example of the interfering and Monroeist policy, the de facto government represented a step backwards for the country on the political, economic, social, military and international levels. However, as an example of the interferenceist and monroist policy, the de facto government has represented a step backwards for the country in the political, economic, social, military and international aspects. By increasing public spending and the fiscal deficit, it has jeopardized Bolivia’s economic situation, postponing the payment of taxes by businessmen and dismantling Morales’ community-based economic model.

As for Añez’s foreign policy, actions included the severing of relations with Venezuela, confrontation with Mexico, Spain and the EU; the abandonment of ALBA and potential withdrawal from Unasur; Bolivia’s entry into the Lima Group and the resumption of relations with the US; and, very recently, its absence from Celac.

In this respect, these elections, designed to re-establish the constitutional order, it will be a priority to achieve national reconciliation and reunion among all Bolivians. To this end, it will be necessary to maintain a strong unity of the political movement, to promote a unitary electoral proposal, in a collective manner, that responds to the interests of the people and projects Bolivia into the future.

The pairing of the former Minister of Economy and Finance, Luis Arce Catacora as a candidate for President, considered to be the main architect of Bolivia’s economic resurgence during the government of Evo Morales (2006-2019), and the former Minister of Foreign Affairs (2006-2017) and former Secretary General of ALBA (2017-2019), David Choquehuanca as a candidate for Vice President; their selection is based on the need to re-establish economic stability, national pacification and international recognition of the South American country.

Translation by Internationalist 360º