Statement by the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings on the Moscow Meetings on the Libyan Conflict

[Libya, 16 January 2020] – The Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings, which includes a number of civil society organizations, national parties, human rights associations, writers, researchers, diplomats and academicians, has closely followed up the efforts recently exerted in Moscow to end the war and find a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis.
While we welcome every sincere effort from neutral parties to contribute to help the Libyans stop the war and find a solution to their differences, we address our statement to the participants in the Berlin Conference on Libya, affirming the following:
(1) Turkey cannot be an honest and desirable mediator between Libyan rivals. It systematically violates Security Council resolutions pertaining to the arms embargo and curtails the efforts to combat terrorism in Libya. Turkey is completely aligned with the so-called Government of National Accord (GNA) which represents the political arm of the criminal and terrorist militias that control the capital. In order for the Libyans to believe Turkey, and to prove its goodwill, the Turkish government must publicly announce and commit to halting the delivery of weapons to the militias, and withdraw the Syrian mercenaries that it transported to Libya.
(2) The essence of the conflict is due to violence and lack of security, as well as the proliferation of armed militias. Those militias should be disarmed and disbanded according to a specific timetable.
(3) The Libyan National Army (LNA) led by its Commander-in-Chief, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, is the only guarantor of Libya’s unity, independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and the preservation of its capabilities. This was clearly manifested in the liberation of the oil terminals from the internationally sanctioned Ibrahim Al-Jadhran and his militia; the LNA secured all the oil fields and eliminated fuel-smuggling gangs, human trafficking and illegal immigration in the areas under its control. The international community has a duty to help the LNA recover its camps from the militias and deploy its forces throughout Libya and on its borders, in the service of security and peace in Libya and the region.
(4) The Libyan National Army (LNA), with limited resources and under the arms embargo, has managed to eliminate ISIS, Al Qaeda and Ansar al-Sharia organizations in the cities of Benghazi and Derna and their strongholds in southern Libya, which are classified as terrorist organizations by international resolutions, led and coordinated by the Muslim Brotherhood which is classified as a terrorist organisation by the Libyan Parliament and a number of countries in the region. The time has come for the international community to stand with the LNA to eliminate the last pockets of these organizations in the city of Tripoli, especially after Turkey started to transfer thousands of Syrian terrorist elements to Libya.
(5) A political solution cannot be reached and implemented in the presence of criminal and terrorist militias. Likewise, the Libyans cannot enjoy security and exercise their constitutional rights, neither by election nor by candidacy, given the militias’ control of, and hegemony over, state institutions.
(6) The Libyan National Army (LNA) forces, by virtue of their national duty, cannot fail the Libyan people and withdraw from the locations they reached in Tripoli before achieving their declared goals, through peace or war.
By and large, the Alliance of the Libyan National Gatherings hopes that this message will reach all the stakeholders concerned with the Libyan file who are exerting tireless and appreciated efforts to assist in putting an end to the Libyan crisis.
Kindly accept our utmost respect and appreciation.
Issued on 16 January 2020
LIST OF SIGNATORIES
|1.
|Dr. Abdul Salam Mohammed Al-Badri
|Deputy Prime Minister of the Interim Government
|2.
|Abdulhadi Lahweej
|Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Libyan Interim Government
|3.
|Ali Faraj Al-Gatrani
|Vice President of the Presidential Council (Resigned)
|4.
|Talal Abdullah Al-Mihoub
|Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Defense and National Security Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives
|5.
|Youssef Ibrahim Al-Agouri
|Member of Parliament and Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee at the Libyan House of Representatives
|6.
|Dr. Ali Omar Takbali
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|7.
|Saltana Masoud Al-Mismari
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|8.
|Ali Al-Saidi Al-Qaidi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|9.
|Ahmid Huma Al-Zaidani
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|10.
|Al-Salheen Abdul Nabi Mohammed
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|11.
|Saeed Mugheeb Al-Zwi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|12.
|Salah Al-Sahbi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|13.
|Dr. Misbah Al-Badawi
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|14.
|Younes Omar Fanoush
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|15.
|Nad Najah Al-Biba
|MP- Libyan House of Representatives
|16.
|Dr.. Abdel Moneim Hussein El-Yassir
|MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the National Security Committee
|17.
|Ali Al-Rifai Zoubi
|MP – ex General National Congress, Chairman of the Energy Committee
|18.
|Hajar Mohammed Al-Qayed
|MP – ex General National Congress
|19.
|Abdul Hafeedh Al-Dayikh
|MP – ex General National Congress
|20.
|Mohammed Ibrahim Machi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|21.
|Muhammed Younis Al-Toumi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|22.
|Dr.. Abdul Sadiq Swaideg
|MP – ex General National Congress
|23.
|Abdul Karim Al-Jayash
|MP – ex General National Congress
|24.
|Salem Mohammed Bou Jannat
|MP – ex General National Congress
|25.
|Abdel Moneim Al-Wahaishi
|MP – ex General National Congress
|26.
|Asmaa Sariba
|MP – ex General National Congress
|27.
|Dr. Najah Salouh
|MP – ex General National Congress
|28.
|Abdel-Aal Anwar Al-Dresy
|MP – ex General National Congress and former Ambassador
|29.
|Maryam Al-Shaeri
|Member of Constitution Drafting Assembly
|30.
|Dr. Al-Mukhtar Aljaddal
|Member of the former National Transitional Council
|31.
|Dr.. Ashour Shawayel
|Former Minister of Interior
|32.
|Dr. Faraj Al-Sayeh
|Former Minister
|33.
|Mohammed Al-Hadi Al-Dayeri
|Former Minister of Foreign Affairs
|34.
|Khaled Abdul Hamid Najm
|Former Information Minister
|35.
|Dr. Naji Jumaa Barakat
|Health Minister at the former Executive Office
|36.
|Abdul Kabir Al-Fakhiri
|Former Minister of Education
|37.
|Dr. Farida Belgasem Al-Allaqi
|Ex-Chargé d’Affairs at the European Union
|38.
|Dr. Aref Ali Nayed
|Former Ambassador
|39.
|Abdullah Al-Zubaidi
|Former Ambassador
|40.
|Mahmoud Al-Busaifi
|Former Secretary of the Press Authority
|41.
|Abu Bakr Muhammad Ermaila
|Former Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance
|42.
|Rami Saeed Kamal
|Diplomat
|43.
|Dr. Faraj Najm
|Director of the Peace Centre for Research and Studies
|44.
|Dr. Mohamed Saad Embarak
|Chairman of the Civil Democratic Bloc Conference, and Chancellor of the Medical University
|45.
|Najiba Ghaith Estaita
|Chairwoman of the Civil Democratic Bloc Conference
|46.
|Abdul Ghani Hassan Al-Oraibi
|Diplomat
|47.
|Atef Miloud Al-Hassia
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|48.
|Awad Ali Es-haim
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|49.
|Omar Fadhil Nashaad
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|50.
|Sabreen Ali Al-Fetoury
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|51.
|Saleh Karkara Al-Ferjany
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|52.
|Rafallah Abdul Ghani Al-Seaity
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|53.
|Salem Al-Salheen Al-Fetoury
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|54.
|Ibrahim Salem Al-Magharabi
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|55.
|Awad Hussein Al-Fasouni
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|56.
|Othman Hassan Al-Beshary
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|57.
|Elham Omar Dabdoub
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|58.
|Asmaa Yahia Soleiman
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|59.
|Alaa OmarAl-Gematy
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|60.
|Saleh Mohamed Islayyem Al-Majbari
|Member of Civil Democratic Bloc
|61.
|Hussein Mohammed al-Sharif
|Advisor to the Anti-Corruption Commission
|62.
|Mahmoud Abdullah Al-Ghanoudy
|Head of the Libyan Bureau for the Arab People’s Congress
|63.
|Fawzi Mohammed Al-Ghanai
|University Faculty Member
|64.
|Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Deira
|University Faculty Member
|65.
|Dr. Ali Saeed Al-Barghathi
|Professor at the Department of Political Science, member of the Civil Democratic Bloc
|66.
|Dr. Abeer Ibrahim Emnaina
|Professor at the Department of Economics and Political Science
|67.
|Omm El-Ezz Al-Farsi
|University Faculty Member
|68.
|Mohammed Mabrouk Bougaigis
|Retired Honorary Professor
|69.
|Dr. Salma Boukouta
|Academic
|70.
|Mohamed Zidan
|Academic
|71.
|Baher El-Oukaly
|Academic
|72.
|Essa Abdul Qayum
|Journalist
|73.
|Ali Muhammad Al-Raqeei
|Journalist
|74.
|Mervat Mohamed Douma
|Journalist
|75.
|Mohameed Boubakr Al-Maadani
|Journalist
|76.
|Salma El Shaab
|Tripoli Press Syndicate Secretary
|77.
|Amal Ibrahim Jalloul
|Human rights activist
|78.
|Laila Abu Saif Yassin
|Human rights activist
|79.
|Sarraj-ul-Din Al-Tawerghi
|Human rights activist
|80.
|Khadija Mahmoud Al-Amami
|Human rights activist
|81.
|Zakia Yousef Al-Awami
|Political and human rights activist
|82.
|Dr. Muhammad Al-Raj
|Political and social activist
|83.
|Amal Bougaigis
|Lawyer
|84.
|Nedaa Nabil Al Shaeri
|Lawyer
|85.
|Muraja Aqila
|The Prosecutor’s Office
|86.
|Seraj Bougaigis
|Director of Financial Affairs in Oil Affairs, retired
|87.
|Nasser Ahdash
|Consulting Engineer
|88.
|Abdul Karim Al Senussi Tafour
|Engineer
|89.
|Khaled Khalifa Al-Barasi
|Social Worker Supervisor
|90.
|Abdul Rahim Al-Jinan
|Senior Advisor to the Libyan Audit Office
|91.
|Tamim Rajab Asman
|Administrative consultant
|92.
|Rashid Basikri
|Business Manager
|93.
|Mohamed Mokhtar Ghanay
|Media director
|94.
|Shuaib Al-Aqili
|Computer science teacher
|95.
|Nidal Al Hariri
|TV director
|96.
|Nabil Abdullah Al Shaeri
|Chief Engineer
|97.
|Faraj Al-Asha
|Writer
|98.
|Fairuz Al-Madani
|Legal officer
|99.
|Hammouda Al-Abediyeh
|Retired commercial pilot
|100.
|Ali Abu Qurain
|Doctor
|101.
|Dr. Faisal Salem Bounkheila
|Doctor
|102.
|Mahmoud Mohamed Al-Mufti
|Businessman
|103.
|Qais Al-Abediyeh
|Businessman
|104.
|Najeeb Abdullah Al-Shaeri
|Project Manager
|105.
|Amira Masoud
|Human rights activist
|106.
|Hassan Khalil Shallouf
|Chief Executive Officer
|107.
|Khaled Yassin Abu Saif
|Board member and expert in investment and economics
|108.
|Fathalla Awhida
|Aircraft Maintenance Engineer
|109.
|Kamal Saleh Al-Ayesh
|Pilot, Aviation Police, Benghazi
|110.
|Meftah Abdel Hafeez Al-Nayhoum
|Photographer, Aviation Police, Benghazi
|111.
|Ali Mohammed Al-Shammakh
|Air Traffic Controller
|112.
|Ayesha Ahmed bin Saoud
|Engineer
|113.
|Ahmed Saleh Al-Mayar
|114.
|Serajeldin al-Faqih
|115.
|Saad Muhammad Hashem
|116.
|Abdul Salam Felfel
|117.
|Fatima Mahmoud
|118.
|Faisal Aburayqa
|119.
|Nuri Shadi
|120.
|Ali Jumaa Al-Jali
|121.
|Hassan Oweidat
|122.
|Jalal Al-Aswad
|123.
|Mansour Jumaa al-Aqil
|124.
|Mohammed Rajab Al-Masaee
|125.
|Fathi Falaq
|126.
|Al-Sharif Meftah Al-Jaidi
|127.
|Al-Araby Al-Wirfalli
|128.
|Al-Mabrouk Sultan
|129.
|Entisar Dhay Al-Maghour
|130.
|Thuraya Al-Tuaibi
|131.
|Jebreel Saad Al-Obaidi
|132.
|Hassan Belkheir
|133.
|Khalid Edarnaba
|134.
|Khalifa Rajab Al-Waer
|135.
|Rania Al-Hariri
|136.
|Salem Al-Talhi
|137.
|Suleiman Al-Bouzaidi
|138.
|Tareq Al-Kish
|139.
|Tareq Swaidiq
|140.
|Abdel Fattah Al-Barbar
|141.
|Dr. Abdullah Anbeya Athamnah
|142.
|Abdel Moneim Ali Belaid
|143.
|Abdullah Al-Rabou
|144.
|Othman Al-Hadhiri
|145.
|Ali Abu Qurain
|146.
|Farida Mohammed Al-Zlitni
|147.
|Fawzi Al-Mezoughi
|148.
|Fawzi Mohammed Al-Ghannai
|149.
|Labib Al-Ramly
|150.
|Mohammed Al-Madani Al-Hudhairi
|151.
|Mohammed Salem Embark
|152.
|Maraai Aguila Shwerbat
|153.
|Meftah Al-Giloushy
|154.
|Mohammed Al-Ferjani
|155.
|Mohammed Ramadan Al-Toumi
|156.
|Mansour Mohammed Zaglam
|157.
|Ali Mustafa Al-Sharif
|158.
|Omar Mohammed Rajab
|159.
|Al-Mahdi Saleh
|160.
|Imran Bou Khattabiya
|161.
|Abdullah Bouchnaf
|162.
|Buthaina Al-Oraibi
|163.
|Mustafa Abu Seif
|164.
|Haitham bin Lama
|165.
|Hassan Abdul-Razzaq Al-Gharyani
|166.
|Mervat Doma
|167.
|Abdul Basit Abdul Razzaq Dakhil
|168.
|Adel Mahjoub
|169.
|Miloud Ali Al-Meraash
|170.
|Mustapha Bairy
|171.
|Abdul Muttalib Gaith Shaaban
|172.
|Omar Salem Al-Sallahi
|173.
|Tawfiq Hussein Shaaban
|174.
|Faraj Khalifa Dhaw
|175.
|Dr. Essa Hakim
|176.
|Ahmed Abdullah Al-Aboud
|177.
|Saeed Awad Rashwan
|178.
|Mustafa Mohammed Ali Mustafa
|179.
|Nouri Al-Raei
|180.
|Essam Abdel Mawla Langhi
|181.
|Salah Bashir Al-Mughairbi
|182.
|Ramzi Rajab Agha
|183.
|Jebreel Idris Ouhaida
|184.
|Saad Aguila Al-Obaidi
|185.
|Nasser Abdul Hamid Najm
|186.
|Dr. Adel Al-Sayed Fakireen
|187.
|Mohammed Hassan Al-Warshafani
|188.
|Mohamed El-Taher Youssef
|189.
|Younis Al-Ghazal Jannat
|190.
|Dr. Abdul Majeed Ahmed Al-Aqili
|191.
|M. Faraj Khalifa Saleh Al-Rabhi
|192.
|Adnan Ali Al-Rubaie
|193.
|Mohammed Miftah Al-Hamail
|194.
|Abu Bakr Al-Bilbali
|195.
|Nemer Saleh Abdullah
|196.
|Ezzeldin Aqeel
|197.
|Abdul Qadir Al-Malti
|198.
|Najmi Al-Toumi
|199.
|Fayez Hamza
|200.
|Salah Mahmoud Al-Khafifi
|201.
|Ayman Mohamed Saad
|202.
|Abdel-Moneim Mohamed Abdel-Hakim
|203.
|Sufian El-Senoussi Al-Wizri
|204.
|Hatem Mohamed Al-Darouki
|205.
|Abdel Moneim Faraj Gharib
|206.
|Sami Mohamed Ezz El-Din
|207.
|Abdul Moez Ahmed Hussein
|208.
|Abdul Karim Mastoor Al-Awami
|209.
|Faraj Ayyad Abdullah
|210.
|Ahmed Abdullah Suleiman
|211.
|Wehbe Mohamed Ezzeddine
|212.
|Awad Shallouf