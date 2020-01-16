Bolivia: Armed Militias and the Right to Rebel

Ollantay Itzamná

]The right to rebellion is the faculty that assists all people to protect themselves from tyranny. This right is older than the notion of the modern state or rule of law.

In the Middle Ages, some scholars (Francisco de Suárez, among them) even argued it as tyrannicide. Theologically, it would even be justified to kill the tyrant in the interest of preserving popular sovereignty.

In modern times, the French Revolution consecrated popular rebellion as a fundamental human right. In this way, in the current and diverse Latin American constitutions, the right to rebellion that assists peoples who are threatened or affected in their basic rights is incorporated as in the case of Venezuela, Ecuador. In other countries it appears as a “right to resistance” (for example in Guatemala).

From the perspective of political philosophy, the right to rebellion is justified by the sovereignty/power that all peoples have, as political subjects, to pursue their own destiny. From the legal perspective, rebellion is the faculty that every subjugated people possesses to preserve or restore their threatened or violated rights.

Popular rebellion is necessarily a violent action against the tyrant who usurps or massacres the people. In this sense, guerrilla/armed action is a constitutive part of the right to rebellion that assists subjugated peoples. A subjugated people that forgets or rejects its right to armed rebellion will be a bastion of slaves.

The recent proposal and call made by Evo Morales to “organize armed militias in Bolivia” to restore rights in the face of the current dictatorship, discursively fits within the legal philosophy of the exercise of the right to popular rebellion.

The reaction of the Bolivian dictatorship, and its henchmen, to Morales’ statements is a behavior consistent with that of any tyrant. They are convinced that they were commissioned by some “unknown design” to restore/normalize domination, in the name of democracy. And, any suggestion or encouragement to the submitted peoples to exercise their right to rebellion will be repelled/sanctioned as a sacrilege against their democracy.

Neither is the reception or reaction by the traditional middle class, the corporate media, or the analysts who are well behaved towards the dictatorship, of the violent repudiation by the Bolivian tyranny regarding the possibility of the popular exercise of the right to rebellion, anything new.

The incomplete stories of the subaltern peoples in Bolivia are paved with apotheosis of rebellions in defense of their collective rights. Tupac Katari (18th century), Zarate Willka (19th century), National Revolution (20th century), to mention a few. Perhaps the “process of change” undertaken on December 18, 2005, until November 10, 2019, is the only (non-violent) democratic uprising. Subaltern Bolivia, now battered by the post-coup dictatorship, should acknowledge its unfinished stories without further guilt.

