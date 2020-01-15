Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives, Aqila Saleh: “The Army Will Liberate Tripoli “

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

CAIRO – The Speaker of the Libyan House of Representatives (HoR) Aqila Saleh before the Arab Parliament: “The Libyan National Army (LNA) succeeded in cleansing Libya of terrorism, and it is continuing the battle to liberate Tripoli, and it will liberate it soon.”

Saleh added, in his speech at the Arab Parliament session, Wednesday, “the United Nations installed a presidential council in Libya that granted Turkey the right to interfere in our affairs, invade and occupy our country.”

Saleh called on the Arab parliament to withdraw recognition of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), saying that “the term of GNA Presidential Council has ended for a long time, and GNA did not get recognized by the parliament (HoR), and the international community’s continued recognition of it is not in the interest of the Libyan people.”

On the signing of the sea border and security Memorandum of Understanding with Turkey, Saleh said that “ GNA does not have the right to sign agreements, because it did not take the constitutional oath and gain the confidence of the House of Representatives,” adding that the two memoranda “turn the eastern Mediterranean region into a hotbed of conflict,” calling for an Arab role to counter Turkish interference in Libya.

Saleh said that what GNA is doing affects the sovereignty of Libya, calling for the conclusion of the joint Arab defense agreement.