LNA: We Will Not Sign Any Document Favouring Militias at the Expense of the Libyan People

An official source at the General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA) revealed early on Tuesday the reasons for not signing the ceasefire document in Moscow. It stated that the most important of these reasons is Turkey’s intention to utilize the agreement as a tool to impose itself as a signatory and party in Libya to legitimize the concluded MOUs signed between Ankara and Tripoli.

[Libya, 14 January 2020] – It also said that Turkey is attempting to legitimize the parallel parliament in Tripoli as a new legislature that contests the authority of the sole and elected Libyan House of Representatives (HOR), and its objective is to break up the social component grassroots that support the Libyan National Army (LNA).

The source confirmed in an exclusive statement to Al-Marsad that Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the Commander-in-Chief of the Libyan National Army (LNA) and his accompanying delegation had already left Moscow early Monday night and there would be no signature on any document at the expense of what the source described as “the sacrifices of the heroes and the aspirations of the Libyans to achieve salvation from militias,.” It also said that the LNA General Command delegation will not accept signing anything that prevents the LNA from exercising its duties in restricting the monopoly of arms to the military and security apparatuses of the Libyan state, and enforcing law and order in the country.

Regarding their position on any ceasefire initiative, he explained, “we are open to any initiative that preserves Libyan lives, and based on eliminating terrorism, disbanding militias, and returning to the legitimacy of the people within a Libyan-Libyan framework, revealing that their desire collided in Moscow with the agenda of Turkey’s special political and economic interests at the negotiating table, in exchange for the acceptance of the Presidential Council of the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Chairman of the advisory High State Council (HSC) of the cease-fire document on the existing fighting frontlines in favour of Turkey’s interests in Libya and the region and not for the welfare of the Libyans.”

Al Marsad