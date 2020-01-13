Libya Talks in Moscow Progress but Fail to Reach Agreement on Ceasefire



The Address | Benghazi – Libya

MOSCOW – Talks aimed at agreeing an unconditional and open-ended ceasefire in Libya failed to achieve a breakthrough on Monday despite making good progress, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters.

Lavrov said some sides in the conflict had signed the ceasefire deal, but that Khalifa Haftar, commander of the eastern-based Libyan National Army (LNA) faction which has been trying to conquer the capital Tripoli, had asked for more time to consider the matter.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Haftar had asked until Tuesday morning to consider the deal.

Libya’s warring leaders held indirect peace talks in Moscow on Monday with Russia and Turkey urging the rivals to sign a binding truce to end a nine-month-old war and pave the way for a settlement that would stabilise the North African country.

LNA’s Field Marshal Haftar refuses to withdrawal from Tripoli

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

MOSCOW – The General Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, has refused to negotiate the withdrawal of LNA from Tripoli during ongoing peace talks in Moscow, a source in Moscow tells The Libyan Address Journal.

Russia is currently hosting peace talks between LNA’s Field Marshal Haftar and Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Al-Sarraj. Forces loyal to both sides have been battling to take control of Tripoli since April last year.

According to the same source, the peace talks were conducted separately with the Russian delegation holding a meeting with Field Marshal Haftar and the Turkish delegation holding a similar meeting with Al-Sarraj.