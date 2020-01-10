Libya: LNA Conditionally Welcomes Initiative of Russian President, Stresses Continued Efforts to Eliminate Terrorist Militias



The Address | Benghazi – Libya

The General Command of the Libyan National Army (LNA) conditionally welcomed on Thursday the initiative of Russian President Vladimir Putin aimed at establishing peace and achieving stability in Libya, stressing it is the goal of LNA.

LNA General Command confirmed, in a statement by its official spokesman, Major General Ahmed Al-Mismari, the continued efforts of LNA forces in their war against terrorist groups classified by Security Council resolutions, which proved through experience that there is no way to establish a civil state except by eliminating those groups.

The Command said, “Armed groups have taken over the capital Tripoli and are receiving support from some countries and governments that provide them with military equipment and various ammunition as well as drones.”

LNA General Command stressed that states and governments supporting terrorist groups in Tripoli are transporting large numbers of terrorists from all over the world to fight against LNA forces and the Libyan people.

It affirmed, “The achievement of stability and security and responding to the demands of democratization and the resumption of the political process and agreement on a national framework for a fair distribution of the wealth of Libyans without exclusion or marginalization leads us to say that disbanding and disarming militias has become a national and international demand that leads to the implementation of new security arrangements in the capital that produce a security scene where it is possible to talk about an effective political process that leads to the formation of a government that has the will and ability to enforce its decisions in all parts of the country.