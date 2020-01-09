Libyan National Army to Continue Operations Until Victory

The General Command of the Armed Forces confirmed its continued targeting of the enemy by air, indicating that its military units are advancing and extending control of new concentrations in all axes, starting from the axes of the capital, through the axes west of the city of Sirte to the outskirts of Misrata.

The General Command Military Information Division stressed that military operations will not end until the last root of terrorism and its support inside the homeland are uprooted.

It is noteworthy that the military units of the General Command are advancing towards the town of Abu Qurain, southeast of Misrata, amid violent clashes with Al-Wefaq militants, after they were able to liberate the city of Sirte.

Al Marsad