LNA Call for UN Investigation after Daesh Bomb Military College in Tripoli

Calling on the UN mission to send fact-finding committees, Al-Mesmari confirms the emergence of ISIS fingerprints targeting the Military College in Tripoli

General Command spokesperson, Major General Ahmed Al-Mesmari, called on the United Nations Mission to send fact-finding committees to the site of the bombing that targeted students of the Military College in Tripoli, noting that the General Command denies targeting the college.

In an exceptional press conference on the developments in the capital, Al-Mesmari confirmed that this issue is the subject of an investigation at the highest level in the public leadership, just like the cases that targeted the men of the armed forces, and will be investigated by the Attorney General.

Al-Mesmari indicated that the Military College in Tripoli is equipped with surveillance cameras opposite the square, and he demanded that the college employees keep their records for use in the investigation.

Al-Mesmari confirmed that targeting the military college in Tripoli shows ISIS fingerprints and is another terrorist crime in Libya.

“It is sad for our children to be among the bargains of terrorism and Turkish foreign interference. Our children are dear to us, whether those studying at the Military College in Tripoli or at the Military College and training areas in the eastern region, they are the elite of the nation’s sons and the extension of the men of the armed forces throughout history and one is suffering in the loss These martyrs are heroes.” “This dangerous criminal science is not the first or the last in Libya, so ISIS and the Brotherhood do not want there to be armed forces or a national army. They previously targeted the military high school in Benghazi and targeted the military college students from the southwest after their plane landed in Barak al-Shati.”

Al-Mesmari clarified that the one who carried out the operation that targeted the Military Secondary School in Benghazi is now in Al-Kuwaifiya prison and has confessed to the bombing, the money he received, who was behind him, and who incited him to detonate.

Al-Mesmari affirmed that terrorist groups, ISIS and the Muslim Brotherhood are against the establishment of any armed national force to protect Libya and its borders, which is the real motive for them to commit the crime of the military college.

He added, “We are used to these criminal operations by extremist groups, and we had warned about suicide bombers entering the battlefields, and we killed three of them who were wearing explosive belts.”

Al-Mesmari confirmed that the army dismantled amalgams on the airport road in Tripoli, noting that these methods were used in Benghazi, but only appeared in Tripoli after Turkey transferred Syrian terrorists to the capital.

“Three soldiers were killed and six others were wounded in a Turkish drone attack today, Sunday, on Al-Wattia base,” he added.

Al-Mesmari concluded the press conference, stressing that the battle has become a battle for a people and an army against a foreign invasion, indicating that the army continues in it and that the armed forces are presenting a strong battle to respond decisively to Erdogan’s dreams of occupying Libyan lands.

Libyan Address

Translation by Internationalist 360°