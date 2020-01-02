Turkish Parliament Approves Invasion of Libya

The Address | Benghazi – Libya

ANKARA – Turkey’s parliament on Thursday authorized the government to send troops to Libya to support the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

The mandate passed with the support of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its far-right ally, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP). The main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), the pro-Kurdish Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP) and the conservative Good Party voted against.

Turkish legislators approved the motion 325-184 at Thursday’s emergency session; thus granting a one-year mandate for the deployment, despite concerns that Turkish forces could aggravate Libya’s conflict further and destabilize the region.

The resolution gives the president the authority to “decide on the limit, extent, quantity and timing, to conduct, if necessary, military operation and intervention.”

It comes after GNA requested Turkish military support in December.

Egypt condemns Turkey decision to allow invasion of Libya

CAIRO – Egypt strongly condemned on Thursday a vote by Turkey’s parliament vote to allow a troop deployment to Libya, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Egypt said any such deployment could “negatively affect the stability of the Mediterranean region” and called on the international community to urgently respond to the move.